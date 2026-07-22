Craving comfort food on a rainy day? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for Sindhi kadhi

Some dishes have a way of taking you back home with just one bite. The tang of tamarind, the aroma of freshly roasted spices and a bowl of comforting curry served with steaming rice can instantly bring back memories of family meals and home-cooked food. If you're craving those familiar, nostalgic flavours on a rainy monsoon day, this comforting Sindhi Kadhi recipe is just what you need.

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Celebrity chef and host of Khana Khazana, Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a hearty recipe for Sindhi Kadhi, a comforting curry brimming with wholesome vegetables and infused with the rich flavours of Indian spices. In an Instagram video shared on July 21, the chef highlights, “One curry and so many vegetables in it. This is exactly what makes Sindhi Kadhi different from other kadhis. The roasted gram flour, the sourness of tamarind, and the unique taste of every vegetable – all of these come together to create a curry that is connected to the story of every household.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 2 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes

2 drumsticks (moringa pods), strings removed and cut into 2-inch pieces

8 to 10 cluster beans, strings removed and trimmed

8 to 10 ladies' fingers (okra/bhindi), trimmed

3 tbsp oil, divided

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp fenugreek seeds

½ tsp asafoetida (hing)

2 to 3 tbsp gram flour (besan)

2 to 3 green chillies, slit

½ tsp red chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 cup tomato purée

Salt, to taste

2 tbsp tamarind pulp

Fresh coriander leaves, for garnish

Steamed rice, to serve Method Heat two tablespoons of oil in a deep pan over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add the cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds and asafoetida, and sauté for a few seconds until fragrant. Add the gram flour and cook, stirring continuously, until it turns light golden and aromatic. Pour in three cups of water, stirring well to prevent lumps from forming. Bring the mixture to a boil. Add the potatoes, drumsticks, cluster beans, green chillies, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, tomato purée and salt. Mix well, cover and cook over medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the vegetables are almost tender. Meanwhile, heat the remaining one tablespoon of oil in a shallow non-stick pan. Add the ladies' fingers and sauté for five to six minutes until lightly browned and partially cooked. Add the sautéed ladies' fingers to the curry along with the tamarind pulp. Mix well and simmer for two to three minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 2 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes

2 drumsticks (moringa pods), strings removed and cut into 2-inch pieces

8 to 10 cluster beans, strings removed and trimmed

8 to 10 ladies' fingers (okra/bhindi), trimmed

3 tbsp oil, divided

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp fenugreek seeds

½ tsp asafoetida (hing)

2 to 3 tbsp gram flour (besan)

2 to 3 green chillies, slit

½ tsp red chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 cup tomato purée

Salt, to taste

2 tbsp tamarind pulp

Fresh coriander leaves, for garnish

Steamed rice, to serve Method Heat two tablespoons of oil in a deep pan over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add the cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds and asafoetida, and sauté for a few seconds until fragrant. Add the gram flour and cook, stirring continuously, until it turns light golden and aromatic. Pour in three cups of water, stirring well to prevent lumps from forming. Bring the mixture to a boil. Add the potatoes, drumsticks, cluster beans, green chillies, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, tomato purée and salt. Mix well, cover and cook over medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the vegetables are almost tender. Meanwhile, heat the remaining one tablespoon of oil in a shallow non-stick pan. Add the ladies' fingers and sauté for five to six minutes until lightly browned and partially cooked. Add the sautéed ladies' fingers to the curry along with the tamarind pulp. Mix well and simmer for two to three minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice. {{/usCountry}}

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