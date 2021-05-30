Craving something sweet? Try this recipe for Lemon Yoghurt Cake

The weekend is about to get over and we thought why not end it on a sweet note. Something that is not that tough to make and is delicious to eat, something like a cake, maybe? Do you not love it when the smell of a freshly baked cake fills your home? Well, today we are going to share with you the recipe for Lemon Yoghurt Cake that smells as divine as it tastes.

Can you think of a better combination of flavours to indulge in during this season? We are craving for one already. So let's not waste any more time and get baking the Lemon Yoghurt Cake:

Ingredients:

For the cake:

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup plain whole-milk Greek yoghurt

1 cup sugar

3 eggs

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest (2 lemons)

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup vegetable oil (or olive oil)

1/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

For the glaze:

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Method:

For the first step, you will have to preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit or 180 degrees Celcius. Grease and flour the pan.

For the next step, sift together the flour, baking powder and salt into one bowl. Once you are done with your dry ingredients, in another bowl, you whisk together the yoghurt, 1 cup sugar, the eggs, lemon zest, and vanilla. Mix them continuously until you get a smooth consistency.

Next, you will have to slowly whisk the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Now, using a rubber spatula, fold the vegetable oil into the batter, making sure it’s all incorporated.

Finally, pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for about 50 minutes, or until a cake tester placed in the centre of the loaf comes out clean.

For the glaze mix the sugar and the lemon juice nicely. Once your cake comes to room temperature, top with glaze to get that extra tangy taste. This cake is extremely easy to make and the recipe will especially come in handy if you are also a little sceptical about ordering food from outside.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/thebookofbrunch)

