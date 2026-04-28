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Creamy Gondhoraj Ghol Recipe: A Gut Cleansing Citrus Bengali Drink For Daily Refreshment

Gondhoraj ghol is a Bengali summer drink made with curd and fragrant gondhoraj lebu, offering a refreshing citrus taste and light digestive benefits.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 12:25 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Gondhoraj ghol is a Bengali summer drink made with curd and the fragrant gondhoraj lebu, a special lime known for its strong aroma and distinct flavour. Gondhoraj lebu is widely used in West Bengal and nearby regions. It looks similar to lime but has a stronger fragrance and a slightly different citrus taste. When mixed with curd, water, and mild spices, it creates a drink that feels light, refreshing, and suitable for hot days.

Creamy Gondhoraj Ghol Recipe(Freepik)

This drink is different from regular lemon sharbat or buttermilk. Gondhoraj ghol combines the creamy texture of curd with the sharp aroma of gondhoraj lebu, giving it a balanced flavour that feels both tangy and smooth. Lemon sharbat is thinner and more citrus-focused, while plain buttermilk is milder without the strong citrus note.

Gondhoraj ghol supports digestion and hydration during summer. Curd provides probiotics that may help gut health, while the citrus element adds vitamin C. Natural ingredients like roasted cumin, black salt, and mint enhance flavour without needing sugar. A small amount of honey or soaked raisins can be used if mild sweetness is preferred.

How Gondhoraj Ghol Differs from Other Summer Drinks

Gondhoraj Ghol

Lemon Sharbat

Plain Buttermilk

Made with gondhoraj lebu and curd

Made with lemon and water

Made with curd and water

Creamy and citrusy texture

Light and tangy

Mild and smooth

Strong aromatic flavour

Simple citrus taste

Mild flavour

Contains probiotics

No probiotics

Contains probiotics

Balanced tangy and creamy taste

More sour

Less tangy

According to USDA">USDA, Gondhoraj ghol provides hydration along with probiotics and essential nutrients, making it a suitable summer drink.

Nutrient

Amount Per Glass

Energy

90 calories

Protein

4 g

Carbohydrates

10 g

Fat

3 g

Calcium

120 mg

Vitamin C

8 mg

Potassium

150 mg

Ingredient-Based Nutritional Benefits

Each ingredient contributes to making this drink light and balanced.

Ingredient

Benefit

Curd

Provides probiotics and calcium

Gondhoraj Lebu

Rich in vitamin C and aroma

Mint

Adds freshness and supports digestion

Cumin

Helps digestion

Honey/Raisins

Natural sweetness with minerals

FAQs

Can regular lime be used instead of gondhoraj lebu?

Yes. Regular lime can be used, though the aroma will be milder.

How long can gondhoraj ghol be stored?

It is best consumed fresh but can be refrigerated for a few hours.

Can children drink gondhoraj ghol?

Yes. It can be made less tangy and without strong spices for children.

 
health recipe cooling summer options
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