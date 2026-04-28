Creamy Gondhoraj Ghol Recipe: A Gut Cleansing Citrus Bengali Drink For Daily Refreshment

Gondhoraj ghol is a Bengali summer drink made with curd and the fragrant gondhoraj lebu, a special lime known for its strong aroma and distinct flavour. Gondhoraj lebu is widely used in West Bengal and nearby regions. It looks similar to lime but has a stronger fragrance and a slightly different citrus taste. When mixed with curd, water, and mild spices, it creates a drink that feels light, refreshing, and suitable for hot days.

Creamy Gondhoraj Ghol Recipe(Freepik)

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This drink is different from regular lemon sharbat or buttermilk. Gondhoraj ghol combines the creamy texture of curd with the sharp aroma of gondhoraj lebu, giving it a balanced flavour that feels both tangy and smooth. Lemon sharbat is thinner and more citrus-focused, while plain buttermilk is milder without the strong citrus note.

Gondhoraj ghol supports digestion and hydration during summer. Curd provides probiotics that may help gut health, while the citrus element adds vitamin C. Natural ingredients like roasted cumin, black salt, and mint enhance flavour without needing sugar. A small amount of honey or soaked raisins can be used if mild sweetness is preferred.

How Gondhoraj Ghol Differs from Other Summer Drinks

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Gondhoraj Ghol Lemon Sharbat Plain Buttermilk Made with gondhoraj lebu and curd Made with lemon and water Made with curd and water Creamy and citrusy texture Light and tangy Mild and smooth Strong aromatic flavour Simple citrus taste Mild flavour Contains probiotics No probiotics Contains probiotics Balanced tangy and creamy taste More sour Less tangy View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Recipe Overview Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Servings: 2–3 glasses

Calories: 80–100 calories per glass

Flavour Profile: Tangy, creamy, aromatic, and refreshing

Nutrition: Contains probiotics, vitamin C, and minerals

Difficulty: Easy Chilled Gondhoraj Ghol with Fresh Citrus Aroma for Summer Days {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Recipe Overview Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Servings: 2–3 glasses

Calories: 80–100 calories per glass

Flavour Profile: Tangy, creamy, aromatic, and refreshing

Nutrition: Contains probiotics, vitamin C, and minerals

Difficulty: Easy Chilled Gondhoraj Ghol with Fresh Citrus Aroma for Summer Days {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This drink has a smooth and slightly creamy texture with a strong citrus aroma from gondhoraj lebu. The taste feels tangy with a mild savoury note from spices. The chilled consistency makes it refreshing and suitable for summer, especially after meals or during hot afternoons. Ingredients 1 cup fresh curd

1 1/2 cups chilled water

1 gondhoraj lebu (or regular lime as substitute)

1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

1/4 teaspoon black salt

6–8 mint leaves

1 teaspoon honey or 2 soaked raisins (optional)

Salt as needed

Ice cubes as needed Step-by-Step Instructions Take fresh curd in a bowl and whisk it until smooth and lump-free. Add chilled water gradually and whisk again to get a smooth, slightly thin consistency. Squeeze the juice of gondhoraj lebu into the mixture. Mix gently to combine the citrus flavour. Add roasted cumin powder, black salt, and regular salt. Stir well so the spices blend evenly. Add mint leaves and lightly crush them before mixing to release flavour. Add honey or soaked raisins if a mild sweetness is preferred. Mix again. Add ice cubes and pour into glasses. Serve chilled for the best taste. Tips to Make Gondhoraj Ghol More Refreshing Use fresh gondhoraj lebu for the best aroma. Chill all ingredients before mixing. Whisk curd well for a smooth texture. Add spices in small amounts to maintain balance. Lightly crush mint leaves for better flavour. Adjust thickness by adding water gradually. Serve immediately to keep the freshness. Avoid over-squeezing the lemon to prevent bitterness. Nutritional Value of Gondhoraj Ghol {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This drink has a smooth and slightly creamy texture with a strong citrus aroma from gondhoraj lebu. The taste feels tangy with a mild savoury note from spices. The chilled consistency makes it refreshing and suitable for summer, especially after meals or during hot afternoons. Ingredients 1 cup fresh curd

1 1/2 cups chilled water

1 gondhoraj lebu (or regular lime as substitute)

1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

1/4 teaspoon black salt

6–8 mint leaves

1 teaspoon honey or 2 soaked raisins (optional)

Salt as needed

Ice cubes as needed Step-by-Step Instructions Take fresh curd in a bowl and whisk it until smooth and lump-free. Add chilled water gradually and whisk again to get a smooth, slightly thin consistency. Squeeze the juice of gondhoraj lebu into the mixture. Mix gently to combine the citrus flavour. Add roasted cumin powder, black salt, and regular salt. Stir well so the spices blend evenly. Add mint leaves and lightly crush them before mixing to release flavour. Add honey or soaked raisins if a mild sweetness is preferred. Mix again. Add ice cubes and pour into glasses. Serve chilled for the best taste. Tips to Make Gondhoraj Ghol More Refreshing Use fresh gondhoraj lebu for the best aroma. Chill all ingredients before mixing. Whisk curd well for a smooth texture. Add spices in small amounts to maintain balance. Lightly crush mint leaves for better flavour. Adjust thickness by adding water gradually. Serve immediately to keep the freshness. Avoid over-squeezing the lemon to prevent bitterness. Nutritional Value of Gondhoraj Ghol {{/usCountry}}

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According to USDA">USDA, Gondhoraj ghol provides hydration along with probiotics and essential nutrients, making it a suitable summer drink.

Nutrient Amount Per Glass Energy 90 calories Protein 4 g Carbohydrates 10 g Fat 3 g Calcium 120 mg Vitamin C 8 mg Potassium 150 mg View All

Ingredient-Based Nutritional Benefits

Each ingredient contributes to making this drink light and balanced.

Ingredient Benefit Curd Provides probiotics and calcium Gondhoraj Lebu Rich in vitamin C and aroma Mint Adds freshness and supports digestion Cumin Helps digestion Honey/Raisins Natural sweetness with minerals View All

FAQs

Can regular lime be used instead of gondhoraj lebu?

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Yes. Regular lime can be used, though the aroma will be milder.

How long can gondhoraj ghol be stored?

It is best consumed fresh but can be refrigerated for a few hours.

Can children drink gondhoraj ghol?

Yes. It can be made less tangy and without strong spices for children.

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