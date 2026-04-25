Gulkand Milk Recipe for a Chilled Rose-Based Drink with Natural Ingredients for Cooling and Refreshing Taste
Gulkand Milk is a rose-based cooling drink made with milk and natural ingredients that support digestion and help the body stay refreshed during summer.
Gulkand milk combines chilled milk with sweet rose petal preserve, creating a drink that feels soothing and mildly sweet without being heavy. Gulkand is made from rose petals preserved with natural sweeteners and is often used in Ayurvedic drinks. It carries a gentle floral taste and is known for its cooling nature.
Gulkand is often linked to reducing body heat, supporting digestion">supporting digestion, and easing mild acidity. Its natural properties may also help keep the stomach calm and improve overall gut comfort during hot weather.
Mixing it with milk creates a smooth drink that works well after a long day or as a light evening option. Milk provides protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients">protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients that support bone health and daily energy needs. It also helps in keeping the drink balanced by adding creaminess and making it more nourishing.
Gulkand milk is different from plain rose milk because it has a thicker texture and a richer flavour due to the rose petal preserve. Regular rose milk uses syrup, while gulkand milk offers a more natural taste along with added fibre from rose petals.
The drink supports digestion and helps the body stay cool during hot weather. Natural sweetness from gulkand, dates, or a small amount of honey can replace refined sugar. Almond milk, coconut milk, or low-fat milk can be used to make it lighter and suitable for different preferences.
How Gulkand Milk Differs from Rose Milk and Flavoured Drinks
Gulkand Milk
Rose Milk
Flavoured Milk
Made with rose petal preserve
Made with rose syrup
Made with artificial flavours
Contains natural rose fibres
Smooth liquid texture
Mostly liquid with additives
Mild floral sweetness
Stronger sweet taste
Sweet and flavoured
Supports digestion
Mainly refreshing
Mainly for taste
Can use natural sweeteners
Often uses sugar
Usually contains sugar
Quick Drink Guide
- Prep Time: 5 minutes
- Cook Time: 0 minutes
- Servings: 2 glasses
- Calories: 150–180 calories per glass
- Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, floral, creamy, and refreshing
- Nutrition: Contains calcium, antioxidants, and natural compounds
- Difficulty: Easy
Chilled Gulkand Milk with Rose Flavour and Smooth Texture for Summer
Gulkand milk has a creamy texture with a gentle floral taste that feels light and refreshing. The rose flavour blends smoothly with milk, while a hint of cardamom adds a soft aroma. Chilled milk makes the drink more refreshing, making it a good choice for summer evenings.
Ingredients
- 2 cups chilled milk (or almond milk)
- 2 tablespoons gulkand
- 1 teaspoon honey or 2 soaked dates (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder
- 1 tablespoon chopped nuts (almonds or pistachios)
- Ice cubes as needed
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Take chilled milk in a blender or a large bowl.
- Add gulkand to the milk. Blend or mix well until the gulkand dissolves and the colour becomes light pink.
- Add honey or blended soaked dates if extra sweetness is needed. Mix again.
- Add cardamom powder and stir gently to blend the flavour evenly.
- Add ice cubes and mix once more to keep the drink chilled.
- Pour the gulkand milk into glasses and garnish with chopped nuts.
- Serve immediately for the best taste and freshness.
Tips to Make Gulkand Milk Better Every Time
- Use chilled milk for a more refreshing drink.
- Choose good-quality gulkand made with real rose petals.
- Blend well so the gulkand mixes evenly with milk.
- Adjust sweetness using dates or honey instead of sugar.
- Add cardamom for a mild aromatic flavour.
- Use plant-based milk for a lighter version.
- Avoid adding too much gulkand as it can make the drink too thick.
- Serve immediately for the best taste and texture.
Nutritional Value of Gulkand Milk
According to USDA">USDA, gulkand milk provides calcium from milk and antioxidants from rose petals. It also offers mild natural energy and hydration support during summer.
Nutrient
Amount Per Glass
Energy
160 calories
Protein
6 g
Carbohydrates
22 g
Fat
6 g
Calcium
220 mg
Iron
0.8 mg
Vitamin C
4 mg
Ingredient Benefits in Gulkand Milk
Each ingredient contributes to making the drink nutritious and refreshing">drink nutritious and refreshing while keeping it light and balanced.
Ingredient
Benefit
Gulkand
Helps digestion and provides cooling effect
Milk
Rich in calcium and protein
Cardamom
Adds flavour and supports digestion
Nuts
Provide healthy fats and crunch
Honey/Dates
Natural sweetness with minerals
FAQs
Can gulkand milk be made without dairy milk?
Yes. Almond milk, coconut milk, or oat milk can be used as alternatives.
Is gulkand milk suitable for daily consumption?
It can be consumed in moderate amounts, especially during summer.
How long can gulkand milk be stored?
It is best consumed fresh, but can be refrigerated for a few hours.
Can extra flavours be added?
Yes. Rose water, saffron, or basil seeds can be added for variation.
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