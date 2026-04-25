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    Gulkand Milk Recipe for a Chilled Rose-Based Drink with Natural Ingredients for Cooling and Refreshing Taste

    Gulkand Milk is a rose-based cooling drink made with milk and natural ingredients that support digestion and help the body stay refreshed during summer.

    Published on: Apr 25, 2026 10:47 AM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Gulkand milk combines chilled milk with sweet rose petal preserve, creating a drink that feels soothing and mildly sweet without being heavy. Gulkand is made from rose petals preserved with natural sweeteners and is often used in Ayurvedic drinks. It carries a gentle floral taste and is known for its cooling nature.

    Gulkand Milk Recipe (Freepik)
    Gulkand Milk Recipe (Freepik)

    Gulkand is often linked to reducing body heat, supporting digestion">supporting digestion, and easing mild acidity. Its natural properties may also help keep the stomach calm and improve overall gut comfort during hot weather.

    Mixing it with milk creates a smooth drink that works well after a long day or as a light evening option. Milk provides protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients">protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients that support bone health and daily energy needs. It also helps in keeping the drink balanced by adding creaminess and making it more nourishing.

    Gulkand milk is different from plain rose milk because it has a thicker texture and a richer flavour due to the rose petal preserve. Regular rose milk uses syrup, while gulkand milk offers a more natural taste along with added fibre from rose petals.

    The drink supports digestion and helps the body stay cool during hot weather. Natural sweetness from gulkand, dates, or a small amount of honey can replace refined sugar. Almond milk, coconut milk, or low-fat milk can be used to make it lighter and suitable for different preferences.

    How Gulkand Milk Differs from Rose Milk and Flavoured Drinks

    Gulkand Milk

    Rose Milk

    Flavoured Milk

    Made with rose petal preserve

    Made with rose syrup

    Made with artificial flavours

    Contains natural rose fibres

    Smooth liquid texture

    Mostly liquid with additives

    Mild floral sweetness

    Stronger sweet taste

    Sweet and flavoured

    Supports digestion

    Mainly refreshing

    Mainly for taste

    Can use natural sweeteners

    Often uses sugar

    Usually contains sugar

    Quick Drink Guide

    • Prep Time: 5 minutes
    • Cook Time: 0 minutes
    • Servings: 2 glasses
    • Calories: 150–180 calories per glass
    • Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, floral, creamy, and refreshing
    • Nutrition: Contains calcium, antioxidants, and natural compounds
    • Difficulty: Easy

    Chilled Gulkand Milk with Rose Flavour and Smooth Texture for Summer

    Gulkand milk has a creamy texture with a gentle floral taste that feels light and refreshing. The rose flavour blends smoothly with milk, while a hint of cardamom adds a soft aroma. Chilled milk makes the drink more refreshing, making it a good choice for summer evenings.

    Ingredients

    • 2 cups chilled milk (or almond milk)
    • 2 tablespoons gulkand
    • 1 teaspoon honey or 2 soaked dates (optional)
    • 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder
    • 1 tablespoon chopped nuts (almonds or pistachios)
    • Ice cubes as needed

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Take chilled milk in a blender or a large bowl.
    2. Add gulkand to the milk. Blend or mix well until the gulkand dissolves and the colour becomes light pink.
    3. Add honey or blended soaked dates if extra sweetness is needed. Mix again.
    4. Add cardamom powder and stir gently to blend the flavour evenly.
    5. Add ice cubes and mix once more to keep the drink chilled.
    6. Pour the gulkand milk into glasses and garnish with chopped nuts.
    7. Serve immediately for the best taste and freshness.

    Tips to Make Gulkand Milk Better Every Time

    1. Use chilled milk for a more refreshing drink.
    2. Choose good-quality gulkand made with real rose petals.
    3. Blend well so the gulkand mixes evenly with milk.
    4. Adjust sweetness using dates or honey instead of sugar.
    5. Add cardamom for a mild aromatic flavour.
    6. Use plant-based milk for a lighter version.
    7. Avoid adding too much gulkand as it can make the drink too thick.
    8. Serve immediately for the best taste and texture.

    Nutritional Value of Gulkand Milk

    According to USDA">USDA, gulkand milk provides calcium from milk and antioxidants from rose petals. It also offers mild natural energy and hydration support during summer.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Glass

    Energy

    160 calories

    Protein

    6 g

    Carbohydrates

    22 g

    Fat

    6 g

    Calcium

    220 mg

    Iron

    0.8 mg

    Vitamin C

    4 mg

    Ingredient Benefits in Gulkand Milk

    Each ingredient contributes to making the drink nutritious and refreshing">drink nutritious and refreshing while keeping it light and balanced.

    Ingredient

    Benefit

    Gulkand

    Helps digestion and provides cooling effect

    Milk

    Rich in calcium and protein

    Cardamom

    Adds flavour and supports digestion

    Nuts

    Provide healthy fats and crunch

    Honey/Dates

    Natural sweetness with minerals

    FAQs

    Can gulkand milk be made without dairy milk?

    Yes. Almond milk, coconut milk, or oat milk can be used as alternatives.

    Is gulkand milk suitable for daily consumption?

    It can be consumed in moderate amounts, especially during summer.

    How long can gulkand milk be stored?

    It is best consumed fresh, but can be refrigerated for a few hours.

    Can extra flavours be added?

    Yes. Rose water, saffron, or basil seeds can be added for variation.

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