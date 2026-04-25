Khus Sharbat Recipe for a Homemade Herbal Summer Cooler with Vetiver, Mint, and Lemon for a Refreshing Drink

Khus sharbat, made from vetiver roots, is known for its cooling effect and unique fragrance that stands out from regular fruit-based drinks. Vetiver, also called khus, is a fragrant root used in many Indian summer drinks and cooling preparations. It carries a natural aroma that feels fresh and slightly woody. Khus sharbat blends this flavour with chilled water, herbs, and natural sweeteners to create a drink that feels light and refreshing. Khus Sharbat Recipe (Freepik)

Khus sharbat is different from fruit drinks like lemonade or mango-based coolers. It has a more earthy taste and a soothing aroma instead of a strong fruity flavour. This makes it a unique option among Indian summer drinks, especially for those looking for something mild and herbal.

Khus is often valued for its natural cooling properties that may help reduce body heat during peak summer days. It is also linked with supporting digestion, as the root is known to have soothing effects on the stomach. The drink may help in maintaining hydration levels and can feel refreshing after long hours in the sun. Its calming aroma is also associated with helping the body feel relaxed and less fatigued.

The drink supports hydration and may help the body stay cooler during hot weather. Natural sweeteners like jaggery, soaked dates, or honey can replace refined sugar, making the drink a healthier choice. Mint, basil seeds, and lemon juice can be added to enhance both flavour and nutritional value.