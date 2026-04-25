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    Khus Sharbat Recipe for a Homemade Herbal Summer Cooler with Vetiver, Mint, and Lemon for a Refreshing Drink

    Khus Sharbat is a vetiver-based summer drink made with natural ingredients that helps cool the body and supports hydration during hot days.

    Published on: Apr 25, 2026 10:44 AM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Khus sharbat, made from vetiver roots, is known for its cooling effect and unique fragrance that stands out from regular fruit-based drinks. Vetiver, also called khus, is a fragrant root used in many Indian summer drinks and cooling preparations. It carries a natural aroma that feels fresh and slightly woody. Khus sharbat blends this flavour with chilled water, herbs, and natural sweeteners to create a drink that feels light and refreshing.

    Khus Sharbat Recipe (Freepik)
    Khus Sharbat Recipe (Freepik)

    Khus sharbat is different from fruit drinks like lemonade or mango-based coolers. It has a more earthy taste and a soothing aroma instead of a strong fruity flavour. This makes it a unique option among Indian summer drinks, especially for those looking for something mild and herbal.

    Khus is often valued for its natural cooling properties that may help reduce body heat during peak summer days. It is also linked with supporting digestion, as the root is known to have soothing effects on the stomach. The drink may help in maintaining hydration levels and can feel refreshing after long hours in the sun. Its calming aroma is also associated with helping the body feel relaxed and less fatigued.

    The drink supports hydration and may help the body stay cooler during hot weather. Natural sweeteners like jaggery, soaked dates, or honey can replace refined sugar, making the drink a healthier choice. Mint, basil seeds, and lemon juice can be added to enhance both flavour and nutritional value.

    How Khus Sharbat Stands Apart from Other Summer Drinks

    Khus Sharbat

    Lemonade

    Aam Panna

    Made from vetiver roots

    Made from lemon juice

    Made from raw mango

    Earthy and aromatic flavour

    Tangy and citrusy

    Tangy and slightly spicy

    Naturally cooling effect

    Refreshing but lighter cooling

    Helps reduce heat

    Herbal base

    Fruit-based

    Fruit-based

    Can use jaggery or dates

    Often uses sugar

    Uses sugar or jaggery

    Quick Drink Overview

    • Prep Time: 10 minutes
    • Cook Time: 0 minutes
    • Servings: 3–4 glasses
    • Calories: 80–100 calories per glass
    • Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, earthy, aromatic, and refreshing
    • Nutrition: Contains antioxidants, minerals, and hydration-supporting elements
    • Difficulty: Easy

    Refreshing Khus Sharbat with Mint and Basil Seeds for Summer Hydration

    Khus sharbat has a smooth and light texture with a slightly earthy taste that feels unique and refreshing. Mint adds a cooling touch, while basil seeds bring a soft texture. The drink feels gentle on the palate and works well as a summer refresher with a naturally calming aroma.

    Ingredients

    • 2 tablespoons khus syrup (natural or homemade)
    • 3 cups chilled water
    • 1 tablespoon soaked basil seeds (sabja)
    • 1 tablespoon powdered jaggery or 3 soaked dates
    • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
    • 6–8 mint leaves
    • Ice cubes as needed

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Soak the basil seeds in water for about 10 minutes until they swell and become soft. Keep them aside.
    2. In a large jug, add chilled water and khus syrup. Stir well until the colour spreads evenly.
    3. Add powdered jaggery or blended soaked dates to the mixture. Stir until it dissolves properly.
    4. Mix in lemon juice and lightly crush the mint leaves before adding them for better flavour.
    5. Add the soaked basil seeds and stir gently so they spread evenly in the drink.
    6. Add ice cubes and mix once more. Taste and adjust sweetness if needed using natural options.
    7. Pour into glasses, garnish with mint leaves, and serve immediately.

    Tips to Make Khus Sharbat Perfect Every Time

    1. Use good-quality khus syrup or homemade extract for a better aroma.
    2. Always soak basil seeds properly before adding them to the drink.
    3. Use chilled water to keep the drink refreshing.
    4. Mint leaves should be lightly crushed to release flavour.
    5. Adjust sweetness using jaggery, dates, or honey instead of sugar.
    6. Lemon juice adds freshness and balances the earthy taste.
    7. Avoid adding too much syrup as it can overpower the flavour.
    8. Serve immediately for the best taste and texture.

    Nutritional Value of Khus Sharbat

    According to USDA">USDA, khus sharbat offers hydration along with natural minerals and plant-based compounds. The addition of basil seeds and natural sweeteners increases fibre and nutritional value.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Glass

    Energy

    90 calories

    Carbohydrates

    20 g

    Fibre

    2 g

    Protein

    0.5 g

    Fat

    0 g

    Calcium

    30 mg

    Iron

    1 mg

    Potassium

    150 mg

    Ingredient-Wise Nutritional Contribution

    Each ingredient adds a specific benefit to the drink, making it more balanced and suitable for summer hydration">summer hydration.

    Ingredient

    Benefit

    Khus (Vetiver)

    Cooling effect and natural aroma

    Basil Seeds

    Adds fibre and helps hydration

    Mint Leaves

    Gives freshness and supports digestion

    Lemon Juice

    Provides vitamin C

    Jaggery/Dates

    Natural sweetness with minerals

    Water

    Keeps the body hydrated

    FAQs

    Can khus sharbat be made without syrup?

    Yes. Khus roots can be soaked in water to extract flavour naturally, though it takes more time.

    Is khus sharbat good for daily consumption?

    It can be consumed in moderate amounts during summer as part of a balanced diet.

    Can children drink khus sharbat?

    Yes. It is mild in flavour and can be suitable for children when made with natural ingredients.

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