Diwali special: Try this easy homemade kala jamun and gulkand-stuffed creamy rasmalai recipe that brings together festive flavours

Ahead of the Diwali festivities, if you are planning to make delicacies at home, you might consider this dessert recipe, which will not only add more sweetness to your celebrations but also ensure you consume no unhealthy ingredients. Here’s the breakdown of the recipes shared by chef Vijesh Modi, executive chef at The Deltin, Daman.

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Kala jamun and gulkand-stuffed creamy rasmalai recipe

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This recipe will be prepared in four steps.

Yield: 25 pieces

Portion: 1 stuffed rasmalai per serving

Step 1: Soft rasmalai chhena

Ingredients:

Full-fat milk – 2 L

Lemon juice – 35–40 ml

Water – 40 ml

Corn flour – 8 g

Sugar – 200 g

Method:

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2. Dilute the lemon juice with water and add it gradually to the milk until it splits.

3. Strain the curds through muslin and rinse the chhena with cold water.

4. Hang the chhena for 30 to 40 minutes. It should remain soft and slightly moist.

5. Knead the chhena until completely smooth.

6. Add the corn flour and knead again until well incorporated.

7. Divide into 25 smooth discs, approximately 20 g each.

8. Cook the discs in boiling sugar syrup until they puff up and become light.

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Kala jamun and gulkand-stuffed creamy rasmalai recipe to try at home.

Step 2: Rose–saffron rasmalai milk

Ingredients:

Full-fat milk – 2 L

Sugar – 180 g

Saffron – 0.5 g

Cardamom – 3 g

Rose water – 15 ml

Gulkand – 50 g

Pistachios – 40 g

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Almond slivers – 30 g

Method:

1. Reduce the milk to approximately 1.2 L.

2. Add the sugar, saffron and cardamom.

3. Continue cooking for another 5 to 7 minutes.

4. Allow the milk to cool slightly

5. Add the rose water and mix well.

6. Whisk in 25 g of gulkand for a subtle rose flavour.

7. Reserve the remaining gulkand for the stuffing.

8. Add the pistachios and almond slivers.

Step 3: Mini kala jamun stuffing

Ingredients:

Khoya – 250 g

Chhena – 100 g

Refined flour – 15 g

Baking powder – 1 g

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Cardamom – 1 g

Sugar syrup – as required

Ghee or oil – for frying

Method:

1. Combine the khoya and chhena and knead until smooth.

2. Add the refined flour, baking powder and cardamom. Mix until well incorporated.

3. Divide the mixture into 25 tiny balls, approximately 5 to 6 g each.

4. Fry slowly until deep brown to black, allowing the characteristic kala jamun flavour to develop.

5. Soak briefly in warm sugar syrup.

6. Remove from the syrup and chill.

Step 4: Assembly

1. Take each cooked rasmalai disc and gently squeeze out any excess syrup.

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2. Make a small horizontal incision or pocket in the centre.

3. Pipe a small amount of gulkand into the pocket.

4. Place one mini kala jamun in the centre.

5. Gently close the rasmalai around the kala jamun.

6. Place the stuffed rasmalai in the chilled rose–saffron milk.

7. Refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours to allow the flavours to integrate.

8. Garnish with pistachio slivers, dried rose petals, saffron strands, and a tiny dot of gulkand.