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Do you know how to cut kathal the right way? Chef Kunal Kapur demonstrates

Raw jackfruits is an incredible ingredient, but it can be intimidating to cut and prep on our own. Kunal Kapur shows how it is properly done. 

Updated on: Apr 08, 2026 06:16 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Summer is the season of kathal, aka jackfruits, and the raw fruit is used as a vegetarian alternative for meat in many households across the country. However, when it comes to cutting and prepping the raw kathal, it is not the easiest ingredient to manage.

Kunal Kapur shows the right way to cut and prep a whole raw jackfruit. (chefkunalkapur.com)

To help us out, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur took to Instagram on April 6 and showed the right way to skin, cut and dice an entire raw jackfruit.

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy kathal ki sabzi recipe for the summer: See step by step preparation

“Jackfruit is in season, and it’s the perfect time to bring it into your kitchen. This is how I usually cut it when prepping for vegetables or any dish I plan to make. It can seem tricky at first, but once you get the hang of it, it’s actually quite simple and satisfying. I hope this method makes it easier for you too and encourages you to cook with it more often,” he wrote in the caption.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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