Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these yummy paneer recipes

If you've got picky eaters at home, packing their lunch boxes can be a real struggle. Kids can be super selective, especially when it comes to veggies, which means they often miss out on those essential vitamins and minerals they need for growing up strong and healthy. If you're tired of the same old sandwiches and snacks, don't worry—we've got you covered. We've come up with some fresh and exciting paneer recipes that are sure to keep your kids happy and their tummies satisfied. These ideas are fun, tasty, and packed with nutrients, so you can feel good about what they're eating, even if they don't love their greens. Get ready to say goodbye to boring lunches and hello to delicious, kid-approved meals! These delicious paneer recipes are not only healthy but also super tasty, making them perfect for even the pickiest eaters.

Paneer Kathi Roll

Paneer Kathi Roll is a delicious and nutritious wrap filled with spiced paneer.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

400 grams cottage cheese (paneer), cut into strips

4 wheat flour (atta) rotis

8-10 onion rings

1 chopped green chilli

1 tbsp vinegar

1 tbsp oil

1 medium onion, sliced

1 medium tomato, seeded and sliced

½ tsp ginger-garlic paste

½ tsp red chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp garam masala powder

3 tbsps thick yogurt

Mayonnaise, as required

Green chutney as required

Chaat masala for sprinkling

Method:

1. Mix onion rings and green chillies with vinegar and keep aside.

2. Heat oil in a nonstick pan. Add sliced onions and sauté till golden brown. Add tomatoes and cook till the tomatoes are soft.

3. Add ginger garlic paste, red chilli powder, turmeric, paneer strips and sauté. Add garam masala powder and yogurt. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes.

4. Place a roti on work top. Spread some mayonnaise and green chutney over it.

5. Add some of the paneer mixture and top up with onion-chilli mixture in the center. Sprinkle chaat masala and roll tightly.

6. Serve.

Paneer Nuggets

Paneer Nuggets are crispy, bite-sized snacks made with spiced paneer.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

200 grams cottage cheese (paneer)

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons red chilli sauce

2 teaspoons ginger-garlic paste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Salt to taste

Refined flour (maida) for dusting

Panko crumbs for coating

Cornflour slurry for dipping

Oil for deep-frying

Method:

1. Cut cottage cheese into ½ inch cubes.

2. Mix together soy sauce, chilli sauce, ginger-garlic paste, crushed peppercorns and salt in a bowl. Add cottage cheese cubes and mix well.

3. Dust cottage cheese cubes with refined flour, coat with panko crumbs and dip cornflour slurry. Repeat the process once more.

4. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Deep-fry the cottage cheese cubes till golden brown. Drain on absorbent paper.

5. Serve hot with sweet chilli sauce.

Paneer Cutlets

Paneer cutlets are deliciously spiced patties made from crumbled paneer, perfect for a quick snack or appetiser.(Pinterest)

Ingredient:

200 grams cottage cheese (paneer)

2-3 medium potatoes, boiled and peeled

1-2 green chillies, chopped

2 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves

1 medium onion, chopped

¼ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp paneer masala

Salt to taste

½ cup fresh bread crumbs

Oil for deep-frying

Green chutney to serve

Method:

1. Mix together potato, green chillies, coriander, onion, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and paneer masala in a large bowl. Add salt and grate cottage cheese in it. Add bread crumbs and mix well.

2. Divide the cottage cheese mixture into equal portions and shape each into cutlets.

3. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Drop in the prepared cutlets into the hot oil and deep-fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on an absorbent paper.

4. Serve hot with green chutney.

(All recipes by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)