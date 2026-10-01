Easy weeknight dinner idea: Try chef Ranveer Brar's flavour-packed recipe for Rajasthani sev ki sabzi that comes together in 10 minutes

Planning tonight’s dinner and craving something spicy, masala-packed and full of flavour? If you love the contrast of something crunchy soaked in a rich, tangy gravy, we’ve found a recipe that ticks all the boxes. This Rajasthani sev ki sabji is quick and easy to whip up in the kitchen, making it a delicious option when you want an indulgent meal.

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has shared a recipe for masala-packed Rajasthani sev ki sabji that comes together in just 10 minutes. In a YouTube video shared on September 29, the chef describes the dish as, “A simple, quick and flavour-packed sabji! Made by tossing crispy sev in a spicy tomato-onion gravy, this dish is perfect for days when you want something delicious without spending hours in the kitchen.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the ginger-green chilli paste 1-inch piece ginger, peeled and sliced

2 to 3 green chillies, roughly torn For the curd mixture 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1½ cups curd, beaten

2 to 3 cups water For the sev bhaji 2 tbsp ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp fennel seeds

3 to 4 dried Kashmiri red chillies

A pinch of asafoetida

2 large onions, roughly sliced

Prepared ginger-green chilli paste

1 to 2 tsp Degi red chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp coriander powder

1 tbsp tender coriander stems, finely chopped

¼ cup water

2 sprigs curry leaves, roughly torn

Prepared curd mixture

½ cup water

Salt to taste

1 large tomato, diced

1⅓ cups masala sev

½ cup water

½ tsp sugar For garnish Masala sev

Coriander sprig Method For the ginger-green chilli paste {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the ginger-green chilli paste 1-inch piece ginger, peeled and sliced

2 to 3 green chillies, roughly torn For the curd mixture 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1½ cups curd, beaten

2 to 3 cups water For the sev bhaji 2 tbsp ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp fennel seeds

3 to 4 dried Kashmiri red chillies

A pinch of asafoetida

2 large onions, roughly sliced

Prepared ginger-green chilli paste

1 to 2 tsp Degi red chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp coriander powder

1 tbsp tender coriander stems, finely chopped

¼ cup water

2 sprigs curry leaves, roughly torn

Prepared curd mixture

½ cup water

Salt to taste

1 large tomato, diced

1⅓ cups masala sev

½ cup water

½ tsp sugar For garnish Masala sev

Coriander sprig Method For the ginger-green chilli paste {{/usCountry}}

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1. Add the ginger and green chillies to a mortar and pestle and crush to a coarse paste. Set aside.

For the curd mixture

2. Combine the ginger-garlic paste, beaten curd and water in a bowl. Mix well and set aside.

For the sev bhaji

3. Heat the ghee in a handi or kadai. Add the cumin seeds, fennel seeds, dried Kashmiri red chillies and asafoetida. Sauté briefly, then add the onions and cook for two to three minutes, or until translucent.4. Add the prepared ginger-green chilli paste, Degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder and chopped coriander stems. Cook for another two minutes.5. Add one-fourth cup of water, curry leaves, the prepared curd mixture and half cup of water. Season with salt and let the mixture simmer for a few minutes.6. Add the diced tomato, masala sev, remaining half cup water and sugar. Stir gently and cook for two to three minutes, allowing the sev to soften and the gravy to thicken slightly.7. Transfer the sev bhaji to a serving bowl and garnish with masala sev and a sprig of coriander.8. Serve hot with roti or bajra rotla.

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