Eat like The Rock: Dwayne Johnson shares recipe for coconut banana pancakes

Wrestler, actor, singer and fitness enthusiast Dwayne The Rock Johnson is extremely famous for his workouts. More than that, the actor, who is also an avid social media user, keeps on posting images of his Sunday cheat meals that make us drools. However, he makes sure that on the days he is consuming those high-calorie meals, he works harder in the gym.

But recently, he gave a healthy twist (sort of) to one of his most famous cheat meals. Instead of having regular pancakes, the actor started consuming coconut banana pancakes. They taste equally divine minus the guilt. Imagine, fresh off the heat pancakes with maple syrup on top. The actor posted a small clip of himself mixing the ingredients and shared the recipe on his social media. So what are we waiting for? Let's see what are the steps to make these Coconut Banana Pancakes

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tsp baking powder

3 tbsp cane sugar

1/2 tsp sea salt

10 tbsp unsweetened shredded coconut

2 bananas, medium-sized, small dice

2 eggs

1 cup coconut water

1 cup coconut milk

3/4 cup whole milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp coconut oil, melted

2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted (+ more to butter griddle)

Extra virgin olive oil spray, for griddle

Method:

For the first step, sift flour and baking powder into a large bowl. Add sugar, salt and shredded coconut to it and mix lightly with a wooden spoon.

In a separate bowl, lightly whisk eggs, coconut water, coconut milk, whole milk, vanilla extract, coconut oil and butter. Make a well in the centre of flour mixture and pour in milk mixture.

Mix lightly to combine, leaving batter clumpy. Add bananas to batter, briefly stir to distribute evenly. DO NOT overmix, a few lumps are okay.

For the next step, heat lightly oiled griddle to 275 degrees or frying pan on medium, using a combination of spray and butter. Ladle or pour batter onto griddle, using 1 cup sized ladle or measuring cup for large cakes, 1/4 cup for small.

Cook until top of pancakes have bubbles and a few bursts, it will take approximately 2 - 3 minutes. Flip carefully with a thin spatula. Cook until brown and crisp, for about 2 - 3 minutes, adding more spray and butter if needed.

Transfer to plate or platter and serve. According to the actor, these taste best with 100 per cent maple syrup.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter