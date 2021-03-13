IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Eat like The Rock: Dwayne Johnson shares recipe for coconut banana pancakes
Eat like The Rock(Instagram/therock)
Eat like The Rock(Instagram/therock)
recipe

Eat like The Rock: Dwayne Johnson shares recipe for coconut banana pancakes

  • Dwayne The Rock Johnson recently shared the recipe for his extremely famous coconut banana pancakes. These taste divine. We know what we will be eating tonight, what about you?
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:45 PM IST

Wrestler, actor, singer and fitness enthusiast Dwayne The Rock Johnson is extremely famous for his workouts. More than that, the actor, who is also an avid social media user, keeps on posting images of his Sunday cheat meals that make us drools. However, he makes sure that on the days he is consuming those high-calorie meals, he works harder in the gym.

But recently, he gave a healthy twist (sort of) to one of his most famous cheat meals. Instead of having regular pancakes, the actor started consuming coconut banana pancakes. They taste equally divine minus the guilt. Imagine, fresh off the heat pancakes with maple syrup on top. The actor posted a small clip of himself mixing the ingredients and shared the recipe on his social media. So what are we waiting for? Let's see what are the steps to make these Coconut Banana Pancakes

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tsp baking powder

3 tbsp cane sugar

1/2 tsp sea salt

10 tbsp unsweetened shredded coconut

2 bananas, medium-sized, small dice

2 eggs

1 cup coconut water

1 cup coconut milk

3/4 cup whole milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp coconut oil, melted

2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted (+ more to butter griddle)

Extra virgin olive oil spray, for griddle

Method:

For the first step, sift flour and baking powder into a large bowl. Add sugar, salt and shredded coconut to it and mix lightly with a wooden spoon.

In a separate bowl, lightly whisk eggs, coconut water, coconut milk, whole milk, vanilla extract, coconut oil and butter. Make a well in the centre of flour mixture and pour in milk mixture.

Mix lightly to combine, leaving batter clumpy. Add bananas to batter, briefly stir to distribute evenly. DO NOT overmix, a few lumps are okay.

For the next step, heat lightly oiled griddle to 275 degrees or frying pan on medium, using a combination of spray and butter. Ladle or pour batter onto griddle, using 1 cup sized ladle or measuring cup for large cakes, 1/4 cup for small.

Cook until top of pancakes have bubbles and a few bursts, it will take approximately 2 - 3 minutes. Flip carefully with a thin spatula. Cook until brown and crisp, for about 2 - 3 minutes, adding more spray and butter if needed.

Transfer to plate or platter and serve. According to the actor, these taste best with 100 per cent maple syrup.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
the rock dwayne the rock johnson pancake recipes
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
If you learn one thing from this recipe, though, Kinch wants it to be pesto. He believes “it’s the greatest sauce in Italian cuisine” and strongly advises people to make their own using a mortar and pestle.(Unsplash)
If you learn one thing from this recipe, though, Kinch wants it to be pesto. He believes “it’s the greatest sauce in Italian cuisine” and strongly advises people to make their own using a mortar and pestle.(Unsplash)
recipe

Forget avocado toast. Have you tried avocado pesto?

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:17 PM IST
One year into the pandemic, professional chefs around America have pivoted as much as almost any other industry professional. They’ve become grocers and style-setters and private club operators and ghost kitchen conjurers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nasi Goreng(Serious Eats)
Nasi Goreng(Serious Eats)
recipe

Give your old fried rice a twist with this Indonesian Nasi Goreng recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Nasi Goreng is packed with more flavour, shrimp paste, plenty of vegetables, protein like fried or shredded chicken, prawns, and topped with a half fried egg with a runny yolk to coat the rice in the yellowy deliciousness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Matcha Oreo Pie(PiesAndTacos)
Matcha Oreo Pie(PiesAndTacos)
recipe

Reinvent boring desserts with this delicious, no bake Matcha Oreo Pie recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:48 PM IST
This recipe for Matcha Oreo pie has the crumbly, dark chocolate flavour of Oreos in the delicious crust and the no-bake filling is rich and decadent thanks to the condensed milk and subtle flavour of matcha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vegan Ice Cream recipe(Instagram/ handsfreemum)
Vegan Ice Cream recipe(Instagram/ handsfreemum)
recipe

Recipe: Delicious and healthy vegan ice cream for guilt-free indulgence

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:41 PM IST
  • Ice creams can be healthy too. Nope, it's not April yet and we are not talking about April Fool's pranks. This vegan ice cream recipe is actually healthy and well, no one would mind if you have it for breakfast as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
recipe

Recipe: Light and healthy Italian chicken steak and salad for weight watchers

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 09:42 PM IST
This recipe for Italian chicken steak and salad is great as it uses fresh ingredients like salad leaves, corn, capsicum and tomatoes, and utilises the chicken breast which is the leanest meat one can get.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pot rice with vegetables in soya garlic sauce(YourCookingPal)
Pot rice with vegetables in soya garlic sauce(YourCookingPal)
recipe

Recipe: Pot rice with vegetables in soya garlic sauce

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 09:25 PM IST
This vegetarian pot rice is made in a delicious and rich soya garlic sauce that coats all of the rice as well as the vegetables. Check it out!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kuruku Kaalan(TheHealthyIndian)
Kuruku Kaalan(TheHealthyIndian)
recipe

Recipe: Taste the authentic flavours of Kerala with this Kuruku Kaalan

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Kuruku Kaalan is a dish native to Kerala and is made with raw banana or plantains, while this recipe is an easier and quicker one, it achieves the same taste and authenticity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chilli Paneer(SpiceCravings)
Chilli Paneer(SpiceCravings)
recipe

Recipe: Homemade Indo-Asian Chilli Paneer to spice up your week

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Pieces of paneer are fried until crispy on the outside and then tossed in a wok of vegetables and sauces, giving you a restaurant quality dish.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Let Mac and Cheese in a mug paint your Tuesday blues, yellow with joy(Del Monte)
Recipe: Let Mac and Cheese in a mug paint your Tuesday blues, yellow with joy(Del Monte)
recipe

Recipe: Let Mac and Cheese in a mug paint your Tuesday blues, yellow with joy

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:03 PM IST
  • ﻿Looking for a velvety, mouthwatering recipe to make the ‘weak’days ahead, easy? Check out this recipe of Mac and Cheese in a mug and strum your happiness cords this Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Brighten up your mood this Tuesday with this lemon orzo chickpea salad(Instagram/plantbasedrd)
Recipe: Brighten up your mood this Tuesday with this lemon orzo chickpea salad(Instagram/plantbasedrd)
recipe

Recipe: Brighten up your mood this Tuesday with this lemon orzo chickpea salad

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:35 PM IST
  • Attention herb lovers and vegans! If you are looking for a fresh, vibrant and easy-to-make snack which oozes with flavours and lights up your evening, try this recipe of lemon orzo chickpea salad that hardly takes 10 minutes to prepare and will surely turn your Tuesday frown upside down
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Kick off the week with these granola bars and enjoy healthy snacking(Instagram/thefamished_foodies)
Recipe: Kick off the week with these granola bars and enjoy healthy snacking(Instagram/thefamished_foodies)
recipe

Recipe: Kick off the week with these granola bars and enjoy healthy snacking

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:45 PM IST
  • Curb cravings between meals by whipping up some easy-to-make granola bars that are nutritious, delicious and can be made at home from the scratch. Check out the recipe of healthy granola bars and their benefits here
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Keep your weeknight dinner mood lit right with Orange Chicken Meatballs(Instagram/thewoodenskillet)
Recipe: Keep your weeknight dinner mood lit right with Orange Chicken Meatballs(Instagram/thewoodenskillet)
recipe

Recipe: Keep your weeknight dinner mood lit with Orange Chicken Meatballs

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:55 PM IST
  • Looking for an easy-to-make dinner option that will flavour your weeknight and result in the whole family loving it? Well, we got you sorted with this mouthwatering recipe of Orange Chicken Meatballs
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pindi Chana Masala(CookPlateEatEnjoy)
Pindi Chana Masala(CookPlateEatEnjoy)
recipe

Turn into a master chef with this simple, authentic Pindi Chhole recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:24 PM IST
This recipe uses big, white chana or grams and is cooked in a mixture of spices, cinammon sticks and black tea water to give it a nice, dark colour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Got sourdough discard? Use it to make Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies(Instagram/bakeritablog)
Recipe: Got sourdough discard? Use it to make Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies(Instagram/bakeritablog)
recipe

Recipe: Got sourdough discard? Use it to make Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:30 PM IST
  • What’s better than paleo chocolate chip cookies? Well, it has to be Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies made from sourdough discard as they are gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan. Check out their tempting recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
recipe

Tips and tricks to make the perfect pasta from scratch at home

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Here are some useful tips and tricks that will help you achieve the perfect texture and consistency in all you pasta endeavours, read on:
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP