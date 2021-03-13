Eat like The Rock: Dwayne Johnson shares recipe for coconut banana pancakes
- Dwayne The Rock Johnson recently shared the recipe for his extremely famous coconut banana pancakes. These taste divine. We know what we will be eating tonight, what about you?
Wrestler, actor, singer and fitness enthusiast Dwayne The Rock Johnson is extremely famous for his workouts. More than that, the actor, who is also an avid social media user, keeps on posting images of his Sunday cheat meals that make us drools. However, he makes sure that on the days he is consuming those high-calorie meals, he works harder in the gym.
But recently, he gave a healthy twist (sort of) to one of his most famous cheat meals. Instead of having regular pancakes, the actor started consuming coconut banana pancakes. They taste equally divine minus the guilt. Imagine, fresh off the heat pancakes with maple syrup on top. The actor posted a small clip of himself mixing the ingredients and shared the recipe on his social media. So what are we waiting for? Let's see what are the steps to make these Coconut Banana Pancakes
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
3 tsp baking powder
3 tbsp cane sugar
1/2 tsp sea salt
10 tbsp unsweetened shredded coconut
2 bananas, medium-sized, small dice
2 eggs
1 cup coconut water
1 cup coconut milk
3/4 cup whole milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 tbsp coconut oil, melted
2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted (+ more to butter griddle)
Extra virgin olive oil spray, for griddle
Method:
For the first step, sift flour and baking powder into a large bowl. Add sugar, salt and shredded coconut to it and mix lightly with a wooden spoon.
In a separate bowl, lightly whisk eggs, coconut water, coconut milk, whole milk, vanilla extract, coconut oil and butter. Make a well in the centre of flour mixture and pour in milk mixture.
Mix lightly to combine, leaving batter clumpy. Add bananas to batter, briefly stir to distribute evenly. DO NOT overmix, a few lumps are okay.
For the next step, heat lightly oiled griddle to 275 degrees or frying pan on medium, using a combination of spray and butter. Ladle or pour batter onto griddle, using 1 cup sized ladle or measuring cup for large cakes, 1/4 cup for small.
Cook until top of pancakes have bubbles and a few bursts, it will take approximately 2 - 3 minutes. Flip carefully with a thin spatula. Cook until brown and crisp, for about 2 - 3 minutes, adding more spray and butter if needed.
Transfer to plate or platter and serve. According to the actor, these taste best with 100 per cent maple syrup.
Recipe: Delicious and healthy vegan ice cream for guilt-free indulgence
Ice creams can be healthy too. Nope, it's not April yet and we are not talking about April Fool's pranks. This vegan ice cream recipe is actually healthy and well, no one would mind if you have it for breakfast as well.
Looking for a velvety, mouthwatering recipe to make the 'weak'days ahead, easy? Check out this recipe of Mac and Cheese in a mug and strum your happiness cords this Tuesday
Attention herb lovers and vegans! If you are looking for a fresh, vibrant and easy-to-make snack which oozes with flavours and lights up your evening, try this recipe of lemon orzo chickpea salad that hardly takes 10 minutes to prepare and will surely turn your Tuesday frown upside down
Curb cravings between meals by whipping up some easy-to-make granola bars that are nutritious, delicious and can be made at home from the scratch. Check out the recipe of healthy granola bars and their benefits here
Looking for an easy-to-make dinner option that will flavour your weeknight and result in the whole family loving it? Well, we got you sorted with this mouthwatering recipe of Orange Chicken Meatballs
What's better than paleo chocolate chip cookies? Well, it has to be Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies made from sourdough discard as they are gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan. Check out their tempting recipe inside
