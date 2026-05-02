Enjoy this mango coconut laddu recipe by chef Kunal during summers to satisfy your sweet cravings: Full recipe inside

Summer means mango season. The juicy, pulpy fruit, with its sweet yet tangy flavour, is rightfully known as the king of fruits. It is best enjoyed as it is, but if added to a dish, it only enhances its taste. Like, chef Kunal Kapoor's mango coconut laddu. The dessert is deliciously sweet, and, most importantly, easy to make.

If summer had a sweet, it would be mango laddoos. (Pinterest)

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On May 1, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapoor shared his recipe for mango coconut laddu, featuring the goodness of coconut, another fruit best enjoyed during the summer. You need minimal ingredients and cooking to make this dish. Moreover, the things needed to make it are easily available at home. Let's find out chef Kunal's recipe for the sweet.

Chef Kunal Kapoor's Mango coconut laddu recipe

Sharing the recipe on Instagram, chef Kunal captioned the post, “If summer had a sweet, it would be mango laddus. Made with juicy mango pulp and coconut, these come together super quickly and taste like pure comfort. No complicated steps, no fancy ingredients - just that familiar, ghar jaisa (home-like) sweetness in every bite. Perfect for when you’re craving something meetha (sweet) but easy.”

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mango pulp - 1/2 cup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mango pulp - 1/2 cup {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Condensed milk - 3/4 cup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Condensed milk - 3/4 cup {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dessicated Coconut - 2 cups {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dessicated Coconut - 2 cups {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dry coconut powder - for garnish {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dry coconut powder - for garnish {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chopped pistachios - for garnish Method Take nice, juicy mangoes and cut them. Now, make crisscross cuts in each slice to make it easier to remove the mango pulp with a spoon. Put the pulp into the mixer grinder and blend until you get a nice paste. Chef Kunal cautioned against adding any water to the mango as it might ruin the taste. Put the blended pulp into a bowl. Now add some condensed milk and desiccated coconut (also known as grated khopra) to the bowl. Mix all the ingredients together to make a paste for your laddus. To add some vibrant colours to your laddus, chef Kunal suggested using a mango with a deeper hue. Now, take a pan. Once heated, on a low flame, cook the mango, coconut, and condensed milk paste for approximately four minutes. According to him, the mixture is cooked to reduce the stickiness. You will know the mix is done when you press your finger into it and it doesn't stick. At this stage, transfer the laddu mixture onto a plate and let it cool completely. Once it cools, take small amounts of the mixture in your hands and shape it into a laddu. You can make it small or big. After that, roll the laddus in dry coconut powder and brush off the excess. It is done to make the laddus look more beautiful on the outside. In the end, garnish with chopped pistachio pieces and serve. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chopped pistachios - for garnish Method Take nice, juicy mangoes and cut them. Now, make crisscross cuts in each slice to make it easier to remove the mango pulp with a spoon. Put the pulp into the mixer grinder and blend until you get a nice paste. Chef Kunal cautioned against adding any water to the mango as it might ruin the taste. Put the blended pulp into a bowl. Now add some condensed milk and desiccated coconut (also known as grated khopra) to the bowl. Mix all the ingredients together to make a paste for your laddus. To add some vibrant colours to your laddus, chef Kunal suggested using a mango with a deeper hue. Now, take a pan. Once heated, on a low flame, cook the mango, coconut, and condensed milk paste for approximately four minutes. According to him, the mixture is cooked to reduce the stickiness. You will know the mix is done when you press your finger into it and it doesn't stick. At this stage, transfer the laddu mixture onto a plate and let it cool completely. Once it cools, take small amounts of the mixture in your hands and shape it into a laddu. You can make it small or big. After that, roll the laddus in dry coconut powder and brush off the excess. It is done to make the laddus look more beautiful on the outside. In the end, garnish with chopped pistachio pieces and serve. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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