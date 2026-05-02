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Enjoy this mango coconut laddu recipe by chef Kunal during summers to satisfy your sweet cravings: Full recipe inside

Chef Kunal shares an easy recipe for mango coconut laddu, a delightful summer dessert that requires minimal ingredients and is perfect for sweet cravings.

Updated on: May 02, 2026 09:09 am IST
By Krishna Pallavi Priya
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Summer means mango season. The juicy, pulpy fruit, with its sweet yet tangy flavour, is rightfully known as the king of fruits. It is best enjoyed as it is, but if added to a dish, it only enhances its taste. Like, chef Kunal Kapoor's mango coconut laddu. The dessert is deliciously sweet, and, most importantly, easy to make.

If summer had a sweet, it would be mango laddoos. (Pinterest)

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy stuffed karela with raw mango recipe: See step-by-step preparation

On May 1, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapoor shared his recipe for mango coconut laddu, featuring the goodness of coconut, another fruit best enjoyed during the summer. You need minimal ingredients and cooking to make this dish. Moreover, the things needed to make it are easily available at home. Let's find out chef Kunal's recipe for the sweet.

Chef Kunal Kapoor's Mango coconut laddu recipe

Sharing the recipe on Instagram, chef Kunal captioned the post, “If summer had a sweet, it would be mango laddus. Made with juicy mango pulp and coconut, these come together super quickly and taste like pure comfort. No complicated steps, no fancy ingredients - just that familiar, ghar jaisa (home-like) sweetness in every bite. Perfect for when you’re craving something meetha (sweet) but easy.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Krishna Pallavi Priya

Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.

mango dessert kunal kapoor
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