There are certain ingredients found in our desi kitchen that pack a world of health benefits. According to Kiran Kukrej, a nutritionist, we have forgotten these ingredients and traded them for fancy alternatives which are not even native to us. On August 19, she shared the recipe for kulith soup, which, according to her, is a traditional superfood we must add to our diets, especially for women.

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Nutrition kulith soup recipe

Sharing the video, Kiran stressed that not many are talking about this traditional superfood that every woman should include in her diet. She added that those who have scanty periods, want to improve their fertility, feel weak and tired all day, or deal with body pain, this soup is a perfect health booster for them.

“This [soup] is made with kulith, aka horse gram, and this is not some fancy imported superfood. It's literally been sitting in our Indian kitchens forever. Kulith is naturally rich in iron, protein, fibre, and other micronutrients, making it super nourishing for your everyday diet,” Kiran wrote in the caption.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the nutritional benefits of the soup, she added, “I have made this delicious kulith soup, where one bowl gives you around 8 to 10 grams of protein. Honestly, our traditional foods were the OG superfoods, and we just forget about them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the nutritional benefits of the soup, she added, “I have made this delicious kulith soup, where one bowl gives you around 8 to 10 grams of protein. Honestly, our traditional foods were the OG superfoods, and we just forget about them.” {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients

Kulith or horse gram (half a cup)

2 glasses of water

Jeera - 1 tsp

Garlic cloves - 3

Black pepper - 1 tsp

Tomato - 1 tsp

Onions - 1 tsp

Carrot - 1 tsp

Coriander - 1 tsp

Curry leaves - 1 tsp

Lemon juice

Salt to taste

Method

Step 1: Soak the kulith (horse gram) for 5 to 6 hours.

Step 2: In a pressure cooker, add the soaked kulith, 2 glasses of water, onion, tomato, garlic cloves, carrot, coriander, curry leaves, 1 teaspoon of jeera, and 1 teaspoon of black pepper.

Step 3: Pressure-cook until everything is tender.

Step 4: Blend everything and strain the soup.

Step 5: Add ½ lemon juice and salt as per taste.

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Step 6: Garnish with fresh coriander, and warm it once again. Serve hot, and your nourishing kulith soup is ready!

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