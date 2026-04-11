Fitness trainer says 'stop having Maggi', shares delicious and healthy coconut curry noodles recipe with 25 g of protein

For many, a steaming bowl of instant noodles is the ultimate comfort food — quick and nostalgic. But as fitness coach Divy Chheda pointed out to his Instagram followers, that convenience often comes at the cost of nutrition. In an Instagram video posted on March 24, he issued a challenge to his audience: "Stop having Maggi and instead try these coconut curry noodles." Also read | Kala chana protein brownies recipe that's 'healthy and seriously delicious with each serving packing in 24 g of protein' Divy Chheda's coconut curry noodles recipe replaces traditional instant noodles with a nutritious alternative. (Freepik)

‘Creamy, spiced, comforting and under 500 calories’ Divy's recipe promises to deliver the same comfort without the empty calories, offering a balanced, high-protein alternative that fits perfectly into a fitness-focused lifestyle. The problem with traditional instant noodles isn't just the refined flour; it's the lack of satiety.

Divy highlights that his version solves this by swapping fried noodles for whole wheat and boosting the protein content to a substantial 25.4 grams. Unlike the high-sodium spice packets found in processed snacks, this recipe utilises whole spices and coconut milk to create a rich flavour profile.

"Creamy, spiced, comforting and under 500 calories," Divy shared in his caption, adding, "Healthy doesn’t have to be boring. It just has to be made right." Divy added the recipe's details: 467 calories, 25.4 grams of protein, 23.2 grams of fat, 42.2 grams of carbs, and 6.3 grams of fibre.

By prioritising fibre-rich whole wheat and a hefty dose of protein (nearly half the daily requirement for some), this recipe transforms a 'cheat meal' into a post-workout powerhouse. Check out the step-by-step recipe for Divy's ‘delicious and healthy’ coconut curry noodles: