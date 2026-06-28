Fitness trainer shares homemade protein powder recipe made with almonds, makhana, dates and more: 'No side effects'

Protein powders have become a go-to choice for many people looking to meet their daily protein needs, but not everyone prefers commercially available supplements. Homemade protein blends made with nuts, seeds and legumes can offer a convenient way to add protein and other nutrients to your diet, although their nutritional content varies depending on the ingredients used. (Also read: ‘Your body is screaming, you’re just not listening’: Fitness coach shares 7 health warning signs you should never ignore )

Check out homemade protein powder recipe packed with benefits. (AI generated image)

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Fitness trainer Nitesh Soni, in his 21 March Instagram video, shared a recipe for a homemade protein powder prepared using roasted chana, peanuts, almonds, cashews, makhana, dried dates, fennel seeds and cardamom. He claims the mix is packed with nutrients, has no side effects and can be consumed daily with water or milk as part of a balanced diet.

Ingredients

500 g roasted chana

250 g cashews

250 g almonds

100 g makhana (fox nuts)

500 g peanuts

25 g fennel seeds

10 g cardamom

250 g dried dates

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How to make it

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2. Store the powder in an airtight container.

3. Consume around 30 g daily with water or approximately 200 ml of milk.

Highlighting its nutritional value, Soni added, "This homemade protein powder ensures your body doesn't fall short of nutrients like potassium, magnesium, iron, zinc and fibre. The best part is that everyone at home can consume it, and it has zero side effects."

He concluded by encouraging people to prioritise wholesome, home-cooked foods over heavily processed alternatives. "Eat traditional homemade food and take care of your health."

While this homemade mix contains several nutrient-dense ingredients, its exact protein and micronutrient content depends on the quality and proportion of the ingredients used. Individual nutritional needs vary, so people with allergies, kidney disease, diabetes, or other medical conditions should consult a registered dietitian or healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.