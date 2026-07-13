Food blogger shares high-protein, high-fibre chicken steak meal recipe with 58 grams of protein for busy weekdays

Who says healthy eating has to be bland or boring? Nutritious meals don't have to mean plain grilled chicken and steamed vegetables, nor do they require hours of meal prep or complicated cooking techniques. With the right blend of herbs, spices and a few simple ingredients, even a classic combination like chicken steak, mashed potatoes and green beans can be transformed into a flavour-packed, satisfying meal that's high in protein, rich in fibre and perfect for busy weekdays.

Read more to check out the full recipe! (Unsplash)

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Vipul Tiwari, a food blogger known for sharing low-calorie, high-protein recipes on social media, has shared a wholesome, protein and fibre-rich meal featuring chicken steak, creamy mashed potatoes and green beans. In an Instagram video shared on June 23, he walks viewers through the recipe step by step while also breaking down the meal's approximate macronutrient profile, making it an easy option for anyone looking to eat healthy without compromising on flavour.

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the chicken 200g chicken breast

1 tsp oil

½ tsp paprika

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp dried oregano

¼ tsp dried thyme

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

Salt to taste For the creamy tomato sauce 80g tomato purée

¼ tsp flour

80ml skimmed milk

Leftover seasoning from the chicken For the mashed potatoes 150g boiled potatoes

1 tsp butter

40ml skimmed milk

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp garlic powder

Salt and black pepper to taste For the greens Green beans, blanched Method In a mixing bowl, combine the chicken with paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, thyme, black pepper, cayenne pepper and salt. Toss well so the chicken is evenly coated, then set aside to marinate for 15 to 20 minutes to allow the flavours to develop. Heat one teaspoon oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add the marinated chicken and cook until golden brown on the outside and cooked through, turning occasionally for even browning. Remove from the pan and let it rest before slicing. Using the same pan, add the tomato purée and cook for two to three minutes, stirring frequently to remove the raw flavour. Sprinkle in ¼ tsp flour and cook for another 30 seconds, ensuring it is fully incorporated. Gradually pour in the skimmed milk while whisking or stirring continuously to prevent lumps. Add a pinch of the remaining seasoning mix and simmer gently for one to two minutes, or until the sauce becomes smooth, creamy and slightly thickened. Place the boiled potatoes in a bowl and mash them with the butter, skimmed milk, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and black pepper until light and smooth. For an extra silky texture, pass the mashed potatoes through a potato ricer before serving. Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and blanch the green beans for three to four minutes until tender yet crisp. Drain immediately and season lightly with salt and black pepper. To serve, spoon the creamy mashed potatoes onto a plate, arrange the sliced chicken alongside, generously drizzle the creamy tomato sauce over the chicken, and finish with the seasoned green beans on the side. Approx nutrition Calories: 590 kcal

Protein: 56 to 58 grams {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the chicken 200g chicken breast

1 tsp oil

½ tsp paprika

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp dried oregano

¼ tsp dried thyme

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

Salt to taste For the creamy tomato sauce 80g tomato purée

¼ tsp flour

80ml skimmed milk

Leftover seasoning from the chicken For the mashed potatoes 150g boiled potatoes

1 tsp butter

40ml skimmed milk

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp garlic powder

Salt and black pepper to taste For the greens Green beans, blanched Method In a mixing bowl, combine the chicken with paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, thyme, black pepper, cayenne pepper and salt. Toss well so the chicken is evenly coated, then set aside to marinate for 15 to 20 minutes to allow the flavours to develop. Heat one teaspoon oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add the marinated chicken and cook until golden brown on the outside and cooked through, turning occasionally for even browning. Remove from the pan and let it rest before slicing. Using the same pan, add the tomato purée and cook for two to three minutes, stirring frequently to remove the raw flavour. Sprinkle in ¼ tsp flour and cook for another 30 seconds, ensuring it is fully incorporated. Gradually pour in the skimmed milk while whisking or stirring continuously to prevent lumps. Add a pinch of the remaining seasoning mix and simmer gently for one to two minutes, or until the sauce becomes smooth, creamy and slightly thickened. Place the boiled potatoes in a bowl and mash them with the butter, skimmed milk, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and black pepper until light and smooth. For an extra silky texture, pass the mashed potatoes through a potato ricer before serving. Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and blanch the green beans for three to four minutes until tender yet crisp. Drain immediately and season lightly with salt and black pepper. To serve, spoon the creamy mashed potatoes onto a plate, arrange the sliced chicken alongside, generously drizzle the creamy tomato sauce over the chicken, and finish with the seasoned green beans on the side. Approx nutrition Calories: 590 kcal

Protein: 56 to 58 grams {{/usCountry}}

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