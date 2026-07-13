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Food blogger shares high-protein, high-fibre chicken steak meal recipe with 58 grams of protein for busy weekdays

Eating healthy does not mean compromising on flavour! Try this wholesome chicken steak meal which is easy to make and equally healthy and tasty.

Published on: Jul 13, 2026 02:30 PM IST
By Eshana Saha
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Who says healthy eating has to be bland or boring? Nutritious meals don't have to mean plain grilled chicken and steamed vegetables, nor do they require hours of meal prep or complicated cooking techniques. With the right blend of herbs, spices and a few simple ingredients, even a classic combination like chicken steak, mashed potatoes and green beans can be transformed into a flavour-packed, satisfying meal that's high in protein, rich in fibre and perfect for busy weekdays.

Read more to check out the full recipe! (Unsplash)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Unsplash)

Also Read | Sweet potato and palak raita recipe: Try this nutritionist-approved side dish packed with 9 grams of protein per serving

Vipul Tiwari, a food blogger known for sharing low-calorie, high-protein recipes on social media, has shared a wholesome, protein and fibre-rich meal featuring chicken steak, creamy mashed potatoes and green beans. In an Instagram video shared on June 23, he walks viewers through the recipe step by step while also breaking down the meal's approximate macronutrient profile, making it an easy option for anyone looking to eat healthy without compromising on flavour.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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