From alphonso cheese cake to mango macron: Cool down this summer with these 7 irresistibly unique mango dessert recipes

Mangoes are the golden crown of the fruit kingdom, bringing vibrant sweetness and exotic tropical allure to any dessert. This culinary jewel of the tropics offers a symphony of sweet and tangy flavours. Its golden flesh inspires endless creativity in chefs' kitchens, from refreshing salads to decadent desserts. Every bite of mango reveals the artistry of nature, whispering secrets of sunshine and lusciousness and awakening the senses with pure delight. However, if you are bored of traditional mango shakes or ice creams, we are here to help with our special guide, offering some unique mango-inspired desserts that are sure to delight your palate. So put on your chef's hat and get ready for a mangolicious culinary adventure. (Also read: Take a summer day and make it better with homemade Mango Malai Kulfi: Recipe inside ) Check out these mango desserts that will not only satisfy your sweet tooth but also help you beat the heat in the most delicious way possible.(Unsplash)

Irresistible mango dessert recipes

Chef Rajesh Paramashivan shared with HT Lifestyle seven unique and irresistible mango desserts to cool you down this summer.

1. Alphonso Cheese Cake

Ingredients:

Cream cheese gms 1000

Fresh cream ltr 350

Icing sugar gms 250

Eggs nos 8

Corn flour gms 20

Vanilla ess gms 10

Fresh alphonso puree gms 200

Fresh chop alphonso gms 200

Method:

1. Cream the cheese, add the cream and icing sugar, and corn flour

2. Add the eggs and vanilla essence gradually

3. Lastly, add fresh puree to the mixture and chopped mangoes

4. Bake at 150˚c for 40 minutes

5. Garnish with fresh mangoes and a sprig of mint leaf

2. Coconut Alphonso Duo

Ingredients:

Coconut cake:

Desiccated coconut powder 225 gms

Icing sugar 225 gms

Refined flour 100 gms

Whipped egg whites 150 gms

Cream 50 gms

Egg whites 450 gms

Castor sugar 250 gms

Powdered egg whites 10 gms

Mango coconut mousse:

Coconut milk 90 ml

Sugar 30 gms

Cream 100 ml

White chocolate 150 gms

Fresh alphonso puree 200 gms

Whipped cream 120 gms

Gelatine 4 gms

Method:

1. Combine the entire dry ingredient together.

2. Mix the dry ingredient with the whipped egg whites.

3. Make a meringue with the help of egg whites, powdered egg whites and castor sugar.

4. Fold in the ingredients in the group 1 under the whipped meringue.

5. Pour the mixture into the prepared ring mould.

6. Bake it at 200 C until it is golden brown.

For the mousse

1. Combine milk cream in a sauce pan bring to boil

2. Add to chocolate make a ganache

3. Semi whip cream add fresh alphonso puree add to ganache

4. Add gelatine set it in a mould

3. Mango Velvet Torte

Ingredients:

Mascarpone cheese 500 g

Fresh cream 350 ml

Icing sugar 50 g

Condensed milk 80 g

Melted white chocolate 90 g

Vanilla essence 10 g

Fresh alphonso puree 200 g

Fresh chopped alphonso: 200 g

Method:

1. Cream the cheese, add the cream, icing sugar, and condensed milk

2. Add the melted chocolate

3. Lastly, add fresh puree to the mixture and chopped mangoes

4. Garnish with fresh mangoes and a sprig of mint leaf

4. Mango almond tart

Ingredients:

Mango mousse

Milk 30 ml

Cream 100 ml

White chocolate 150 gms

Fresh alphonso puree 200 gms

Whip cream 120 gms

Gelatine 4 gms

Almond cream

Butter unsalted 200 g

Castor sugar 200 g

Whole eggs 4

Almond powder 200 g

Refined flour 250 g

Vanilla extract 10 g

Almond extract 2 g

Lemon reduction 2 g

Fresh alphonso 100 g

Sweet paste

Butter unsalted 330 g

Sugar icing 130 g

Heavy cream 25 g

Sea salt 3 g

Vanilla cream powder 40 g

refined flour 470 g

Method:

For mousse

1. Combine milk cream in a sauce pan bring to boil

2. Add to chocolate make a ganache

3. Semi whip cream add fresh alphonso puree add to ganache

4. Add gelatine set it in a mould

For almond cream

1. Put all ingredients together apart from eggs beat until light

2. Add egg gradually

3. Keep covered and dated in the fridge

For sweet paste

1. Mix Butter, icing sugar, cream and salt together with a paddle.

2. Add sieved flour and vanilla cream powder to the mixture.

3. Place the dough in the fridge for 1 hour

5. Mango Velvet Mousseline

Ingredients:

Cream cheese gms 100

Milk ml 90

Sugar gms 30

Cream ml 100

White chocolate gms 150

Fresh alphonso puree gms 200

Whip cream gms 120

Gelatine gms 4

Method:

1. Combine milk cream in a sauce pan bring to boil

2. Add to chocolate make a ganache

3. Semi whip cream add fresh alphonso puree add to ganache

4. Add gelatine set it

5. Garnish with mango chunks and mint leaves

6. Mango Macron

Ingredients:

For the almond flour mixture:

Almond flour 500 g

Icing sugar 500 g

Egg white 150 ml

For the sugar syrup:

Water 90 ml

Castor sugar 500 g

Egg white 150 ml

For the mango ganache:

Glucose: 20 g

Cream 100 ml

White chocolate 250 g

Fresh alphonso puree 100 g

Method:

1. Sift the dry ingredients (almond flour mixture) into a large bowl. Throw out any big chunks of powdered sugar or almond leftover. These lumps will make the surface of the macarons rougher instead of shiny.

2. Add in the first measurement of egg whites and stir until the mixture is thick and makes a paste

3. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap to keep it from drying out.

4. Place the second measurement of egg whites and cream of tartar into the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment attached.

5. Add your granulated sugar and water in a small saucepan on medium and bring the mixture to a boil.

6. Once your syrup starts bubbling, begin mixing your meringue on medium speed.

7. When your meringue reaches soft peaks, turn the mixer to low but don't turn it off

8. Once your sugar reaches 114ºC, add in any food coloring that you would like. Adding the coloring to the hot syrup will help eliminate any extra moisture that may mess up your macaron shells.

9. Continue heating your syrup to 244ºF then immediately stream the syrup into your meringue (while mixing on medium speed), avoiding the whisk.

10. Once you have added in all the hot sugar syrup, add in the vanilla extract.

11. Increase the speed to 6 and continue whipping until you reach stiff peaks which should take 6-8 minutes.

12. The meringue should look glossy, and soft and the tip should have a slight bend in it like the shape of a bird beak when you pull the whisk from the meringue

13. Add about ⅓ of your meringue into the almond paste mixture and mix it together with a spatula. You do not have to be careful with this part. Add the rest of the meringue on top of the macaron batter to incorporate the meringue.

14. Place your piping tip into your piping bag.

15. Push a little of the bag into the tip to prevent dripping

16. Let your macarons rest for about 10-15 minutes until a thin skin has just formed. Don't let them rest for too long though or they won't raise in the oven.

17. Once your macaron shells are done baking, carefully transfer the mat from the baking sheet to a wire rack to cool down.

18. Bake at 140 c to 25 min

For the Ganache

1. Combine cream and glucose in a sauce pan bring to boil

2. Add to chocolate make a ganache

3. Cool down

4. Pipe in macaroon shell

7. Mango Eclair

Ingredients:

For the base

Butter 400 g

Salt 20 g

Sugar 32 g

Refined flour 600 g

Eggs 1040 g

For the mango mousse filling

Milk 90 ml

Sugar 30 g

Cream 100 ml

White chocolate 150 g

Fresh alphonso puree 200 g

For the topping

Whipped cream 120 g

Gelatine 4 g

Method:

1. Combine the entire dry ingredient together.

2. Take a sauce pan add milk, butter boil.

3. Add flour and cook

4. Cool the mixture add eggs.

5. Pip in silicon mat bake at 200 for 10 min

6. After reduce the temperature to 160 for 45 min.

For the mousse

1. Combine milk cream in a sauce pan bring to boil

2. Add to chocolate make a ganache

3. Semi whip cream add fresh alphonso puree add to ganache

4. Add gelatine cool pip in éclair

5. Garnish with mango and chocolate stick.