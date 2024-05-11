In many countries, including India, Mother's Day falls on the second Sunday of May every year and this year the celebration will fall on May 12, 2024 so, to honour and cherish the woman who has shaped our lives with her love and guidance, we decided to whip up some desserts and drinks in a heartfelt way to show appreciation and gratitude for mom, turning ordinary moments into cherished memories. In fact, we suggest that as you all gather around the table to share food and laughter this Sunday, do the same and take a moment to celebrate the incredible mothers who enrich our lives with their presence and warmth. Mother's Day 2024 special recipes: 5 delicious desserts and drinks ideas to impress your mom (HT Photo)

Food has a unique ability to nourish not only the body but also the soul and when we cook for our mothers, we are not just feeding them but nourishing their spirits with our love and gratitude. So, check out the recipes below and join the bandwagon of this simple act of preparing a dessert or drink or both for mom on Mother's Day as a gesture of appreciation and affection, filling mom's heart with sweetness, warmth and joy.

1. Masala Chai Ice Cream

Masala Chai Ice Cream (Photo by Ashish Tiwari)

Ingredients:

* 150 gm whole milk

* 100 gm heavy cream

* 35 gm granulated sugar

* 15 gm brown sugar

* 1 gm ground cardamom

* 1 gm ground cinnamon

* 0.5 gm ground cloves

* 1 gm ground nutmeg

* 5 gm vanilla extract

* 1/2 cup strong brewed black tea (cooled)

Method:

1. In a medium saucepan, combine the milk, heavy cream, granulated sugar, brown sugar, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring constantly.

2. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes, or until the spices have infused the milk.

3. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract and cooled black tea.

4. Pour the custard into a bowl and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or overnight.

5. Freeze in an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer's instructions.

6. Transfer the ice cream to a freezer-safe container and freeze for at least 4 hours before serving.

(Recipe: Ashish Tiwari, Brand Chef at Azure Hospitality Pvt. Ltd)

2. Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie (Photo by Sneha Singhi)

Ingredients:

1 tbsp melted butter

1 tbsp melted chocolate

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp cocoa powder

2 tbsp milk

Nutella (for serving)

Method:

Melt the butter and chocolate: In your frypan, add the melted butter and melted chocolate. Whisk them together until well combined. Incorporate the yogurt: Add the yogurt to the pan and whisk it thoroughly with the chocolate mixture. Sweeten it up: Add the sugar and whisk it again until fully dissolved. Dry ingredients: Now, add the flour and cocoa powder to the pan. Whisk them in until there are no lumps remaining. Finishing touches: Pour in the milk and whisk the batter until everything is smooth and well combined. Baking time: Level out the batter in your frypan and cover it tightly with aluminum foil. Place the frypan on a tawa on low heat, allowing it to cook for 10 minutes. Grand finale: Once the baking time is complete, remove the foil and serve the brownie hot with a generous dollop of Nutella. Enjoy!

Chef’s special tips:

Ensure the butter and chocolate are completely melted before adding the yogurt.

Whisking continuously helps prevent lumps in the batter.

Cooking on low heat ensures the brownie cooks evenly without burning.

Feel free to adjust the cooking time slightly depending on your desired level of doneness.

(Recipe: Sneha Singhi, Chef - Stahl)

3. Mango Mary

Mango Mary (Photo by Chef Bobby Rana)

INGREDIENTS -



1.Mango juice - 90 ml

2. Lime juice - 15 ml

3. Black pepper crush - 5 gm

4. Black salt, Chat masala - 5 gm

5. Tabasco - 5 to 6 drops

6. Mango slice - 3, 4 pieces

7. Mint leaves - 3, 4



METHOD:



1.Start by filling an Old-fashioned glass with ice and rimming it with salt.



2. In a mixing glass, combine ice, mango juice, and a dash of Tabasco sauce.



3. Add a pinch of salt, crushed black pepper, and a squeeze of lemon juice.



4. Mix it all up well and strain the concoction into your prepared glass.

GARNISH:



For a finishing touch, garnish with a slice of fresh mango, a lemon wedge, and a few mint leaves. Enjoy this sweet, salty, and spicy drink!

(Recipe: Chef Bobby Rana, Chef-de-cuisine at Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa)

4. Mango Coconut Panacotta

Mango Coconut Panacotta (Photo by Chef Rajinder Sareen)

Ingredients:

- 2 ripe mangoes, peeled and diced

- 1 Can Coconut Cream Milk

- 1/2 cup sugar (adjust to taste)

- 1 tsp Mango Essance

- 1/4 cup Cold Water

- Fresh mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Method:

1. In a blender, puree the diced mangoes until smooth. Set aside.

2. In a saucepan, combine the coconut milk and sugar over medium heat. Stir until the sugar is dissolved.

3. Once the coconut milk mixture is warm, add the mango puree and vanilla extract. Stir until well combined. Taste and adjust sweetness if necessary.

4. In a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatine over the cold water and let it sit for about 5 minutes to soften.

5. After the gelatine has softened, heat it in the microwave for about 20-30 seconds until it is completely dissolved.

6. Pour the dissolved gelatine into the mango coconut mixture and stir until well incorporated.

7. Divide the mixture evenly among serving glasses or molds.

8. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or until set.

9. Once set, garnish with fresh mint leaves before serving if desired.

Enjoy your delicious mango coconut panna cotta!

(Recipe: Chef Rajinder Sareen, Executive Chef, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel)

5. Shahi Kalakand Phirni

Shahi Kalakand Phirni (Photo by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Ingredients:

250 ml Chocolate flavoured syrup

650 ml milk

40 gms soaked rice in a paste

1 tsp cardamom powder

2 tsp pistachios, sliced (blanched & skinned)

100 gm kalakand

Equipment Needed:

Pan

1 heavy bottomed pan

Bowl

2 earthen bowls for serving

Spoon

2 spoons for serving

Label

1 Ladle

Method:

Step 1. Heat milk on low flame in a heavy bottom broad pan and heat till it reduces to half; keep stirring at intervals so that the lumps are not formed.

Step 2. As the milk reduces, pour in the rice paste and stir continuously. Do not let the paste stick to the bottom of the pan.

Step 3. As the mixture starts to thicken, pour in chocolate flavoured syrup and mix.

Step 4. Once the mixture has thickened & reaches a coating consistency, add cardamom powder & mix thoroughly; cook further for 2-3 minutes more.

Step 5. Turn off the flame and let the mixture cool for a while.

Step 6. Pour in individual serving bowls.

Tip:

Garnish with pistachio slices and crumbled kalakand to enhance the texture and flavour of phirni.

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar)