From dark chocolate dates to cherry psyllium jelly: Try these 7 gastroenterologist-approved gut-friendly dessert recipes

When a sweet craving strikes, the last thing many of us want to do is spend hours in the kitchen preparing an elaborate dessert. Fortunately, satisfying snacks do not have to be complicated – or loaded with ultra-processed ingredients. With a handful of wholesome staples such as fruit, yoghurt, nuts and dark chocolate, it is possible to create treats that are quick, nourishing and full of flavour.

Check out the recipes below!(Unsplash)

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Also Read | High-protein cinnamon honey whipped cream: Try this gastroenterologist-approved healthy dessert topping alternative

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreas and nutrition health, has shared a selection of gut-friendly desserts and snacks that are both nutritious and easy to prepare. Made with wholesome ingredients and requiring minimal effort, these simple recipes offer a delicious way to satisfy sweet cravings while supporting overall digestive health.

In an Instagram video shared on June 12, the gastroenterologist describes the recipes as, “Simple desserts made with fruit, fibre, protein, probiotics, antioxidants, polyphenols, healthy fats, and nutrient-dense ingredients that can fit into a healthy lifestyle.” Check out the recipes below!

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Watermelon lime bowl Ingredients 2 cups watermelon (cubed)

Juice of ½ lime {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Watermelon lime bowl Ingredients 2 cups watermelon (cubed)

Juice of ½ lime {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Method: Add the cubed watermelon to a large bowl and drizzle it with freshly squeezed lime juice. Gently toss until the watermelon is evenly coated. Serve immediately while chilled for a refreshing treat. 2. Dark chocolate dates and walnuts Ingredients 4 Medjool dates

4 walnut halves

1 oz dark chocolate (melted) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Method: Add the cubed watermelon to a large bowl and drizzle it with freshly squeezed lime juice. Gently toss until the watermelon is evenly coated. Serve immediately while chilled for a refreshing treat. 2. Dark chocolate dates and walnuts Ingredients 4 Medjool dates

4 walnut halves

1 oz dark chocolate (melted) {{/usCountry}}

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Method: Carefully stuff each date with walnut pieces, then generously drizzle melted dark chocolate over the top. Place the stuffed dates in the refrigerator for about 10 minutes, or until the chocolate sets. Serve chilled as a simple yet indulgent sweet treat.

3. Upside-down sweet potato

Ingredients

1 medium sweet potato (sliced)

1 tsp olive oil

Black pepper

Method: Arrange the sweet potato slices on a baking tray and drizzle with olive oil. Season generously with black pepper, then place the slices downwards. Bake in a preheated oven at 400°F for about 30 minutes, or until the sweet potatoes are tender and caramelised on the edges. Serve warm.

4. Apple cinnamon yoghurt

Ingredients

1 cup Greek yoghurt

1 apple (diced)

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tsp honey

Method: Add the diced apple to a pan along with the cinnamon and honey, and cook until the fruit becomes soft and lightly caramelised. Remove from the heat and allow it to cool slightly. Spoon the warm cinnamon-honey apples over the Greek yoghurt and serve immediately.

5. Cherry psyllium jelly

Ingredients

1 cup tart cherry juice

1 tbsp psyllium husk

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Method: In a bowl or glass, whisk together the cherry juice and psyllium husk until fully combined and smooth. Refrigerate until it thickens to a gel-like consistency, then serve chilled for a refreshing, fibre-rich treat.

6. Dark chocolate strawberries

Ingredients

8 strawberries

1 oz dark chocolate (melted)

Walnuts (optional)

Method: Dip each strawberry into the melted dark chocolate, ensuring it is evenly coated. Place the chocolate-covered strawberries on a lined tray and, if desired, sprinkle finely chopped walnuts over the top before the chocolate sets. Refrigerate until the chocolate is completely hardened, then serve chilled.

7. Kiwi honey yoghurt

Ingredients

1 cup Greek yoghurt

2 kiwis (sliced)

1 tsp honey

Method: Spoon the yoghurt into a serving bowl and top with the sliced kiwi. Finish with a generous drizzle of honey. Serve immediately for a light, refreshing, and naturally sweet snack.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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