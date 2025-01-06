From frosty mornings to cosy evenings: 3 coffee recipes to sweeten your weekday blues

A study, published in Ageing Research Reviews journal, found that the benefits of drinking coffee “correspond to an average increase in healthspan of 1.8 years.” Researchers from Portugal suggested that as the global population ages, regular, moderate consumption of coffee could play an important role in supporting a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Sip into the season: 3 coffee recipes to warm your winter weekdays.(Photo by Pexels)

Coffee, a widely studied commodity, has been shown to reduce deaths from various causes, including lowering the risk of heart disease, cognitive decline, and chronic diseases, among others. Coffee is considered more than just a beverage; it's a powerhouse of antioxidants, stimulate your brain and nutrients that can positively impact your health.

Coffee is a complex mixture of chemicals that provides significant amounts of chlorogenic acid and caffeine. With the aroma of freshly brewed coffee mingling with the magic of cosy winter evenings by the fireplace, here are 3 special recipes that promise to make every moment memorable -

1. Coffee chia pudding

Ingredients:

1 shot of espresso

1/2 cup chia seeds

1/2 tbsp sweetener

Drops of vanilla essence

1 cup milk

Almonds to garnish

Method:

Take your chia seeds in a bowl, add the sweetener along with the Espresso Shot

Add a drop of vanilla and milk

Mix it thoroughly and let this sit overnight

Garnish with almonds and you're ready to dig in

2. Rich and Creamy Hot Chocolate Cappuccino

Ingredients:

1 shot of espresso

1 cup milk of choice

1/2 tbsp sweetener of choice (sugar/ jaggery)

1 cinnamon stick

200 gms good quality chocolate

1/4th cup corn starch

1/4th cup cocoa powder

Additional:

Whipped cream

Marshmallows

Strawberries

Method:

Prepare an espresso shot, place half the chocolate bark over the mug while the espresso is

pouring (like this: https://youtube.com/shorts/4W3Qxr9u064?si=m6Az6I-OeEq8zWa1)

Now, In a vessel, heat the milk, let it come to a slight boil

Add the cinnamon stick, chocolate infused espresso, remaining chopped chocolate & sugar

Next, add cocoa powder & a corn slurry

Mix it thoroughly

Let it come to a boil

Pour it fresh and hot in your favourite Christmas Mug

Top it off with whipped cream/ marshmallows and strawberries on the side

(Recipes by Shreya Sanghvi from NUUK)

3. Salted Caramel Cinnamon Latte

Ingredients:

1 cup milk (any kind)

1/2 cup espresso (cooled)

2 tbsp salted caramel sauce

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg and sea salt

1/2 cup ice

Garnish:

Whipped cream

Drizzle of caramel sauce

Crushed toffee bits

Cinnamon dusting

Method:

Add milk, coffee, caramel sauce, cinnamon, nutmeg, sea salt, and ice to a blender

Blend until frothy

Pour into a glass or mug

Top with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, crushed toffee and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

(Recipe by Simran Vohra of NUUK)