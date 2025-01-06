From frosty mornings to cosy evenings: 3 coffee recipes to sweeten your weekday blues
Espresso yourself this winter season by whipping up these 3 coffee treats.
A study, published in Ageing Research Reviews journal, found that the benefits of drinking coffee “correspond to an average increase in healthspan of 1.8 years.” Researchers from Portugal suggested that as the global population ages, regular, moderate consumption of coffee could play an important role in supporting a healthy and balanced lifestyle.
Coffee, a widely studied commodity, has been shown to reduce deaths from various causes, including lowering the risk of heart disease, cognitive decline, and chronic diseases, among others. Coffee is considered more than just a beverage; it's a powerhouse of antioxidants, stimulate your brain and nutrients that can positively impact your health.
Coffee is a complex mixture of chemicals that provides significant amounts of chlorogenic acid and caffeine. With the aroma of freshly brewed coffee mingling with the magic of cosy winter evenings by the fireplace, here are 3 special recipes that promise to make every moment memorable -
1. Coffee chia pudding
Ingredients:
- 1 shot of espresso
- 1/2 cup chia seeds
- 1/2 tbsp sweetener
- Drops of vanilla essence
- 1 cup milk
- Almonds to garnish
Method:
- Take your chia seeds in a bowl, add the sweetener along with the Espresso Shot
- Add a drop of vanilla and milk
- Mix it thoroughly and let this sit overnight
- Garnish with almonds and you're ready to dig in
2. Rich and Creamy Hot Chocolate Cappuccino
Ingredients:
- 1 shot of espresso
- 1 cup milk of choice
- 1/2 tbsp sweetener of choice (sugar/ jaggery)
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 200 gms good quality chocolate
- 1/4th cup corn starch
- 1/4th cup cocoa powder
Additional:
- Whipped cream
- Marshmallows
- Strawberries
Method:
- Prepare an espresso shot, place half the chocolate bark over the mug while the espresso is
- pouring (like this: https://youtube.com/shorts/4W3Qxr9u064?si=m6Az6I-OeEq8zWa1)
- Now, In a vessel, heat the milk, let it come to a slight boil
- Add the cinnamon stick, chocolate infused espresso, remaining chopped chocolate & sugar
- Next, add cocoa powder & a corn slurry
- Mix it thoroughly
- Let it come to a boil
- Pour it fresh and hot in your favourite Christmas Mug
- Top it off with whipped cream/ marshmallows and strawberries on the side
(Recipes by Shreya Sanghvi from NUUK)
3. Salted Caramel Cinnamon Latte
Ingredients:
- 1 cup milk (any kind)
- 1/2 cup espresso (cooled)
- 2 tbsp salted caramel sauce
- 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
- Pinch of nutmeg and sea salt
- 1/2 cup ice
Garnish:
- Whipped cream
- Drizzle of caramel sauce
- Crushed toffee bits
- Cinnamon dusting
Method:
- Add milk, coffee, caramel sauce, cinnamon, nutmeg, sea salt, and ice to a blender
- Blend until frothy
- Pour into a glass or mug
- Top with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, crushed toffee and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
(Recipe by Simran Vohra of NUUK)
