From Grandma to you: A comforting chicken-coconut and potato stew
The pandemic could have been a time when home cooks grabbed every available chef’s cookbook in an effort to recreate their favorite dishes from dining rooms that were mostly shuttered. Indeed, several knockout chef- and restaurant-driven books have been released over the past year, including Jonathan Waxman’s The Barbuto Cookbook and Chasing Flavor by Dan Kluger.
But clearly, this is a moment that demands comfort, and that kind of cooking is best left to a parent—or better yet, a grandparent. For that, we have In Bibi’s Kitchen: The Recipes and Stories of Grandmother’s from the Eight African Countries that Touch the Indian Ocean, by Hawa Hassan with Julia Turshen (Penguin Random House; $35).
Hassan, who is based in Brooklyn, N.Y., is the owner of Basbaas Foods, which specializes in condiments from her native Somalia. At the age of four, Hassan and her mother were relocated to a refugee camp in Nairobi; she then went alone to Seattle and was separated from her mother for 15 years. She wrote the cookbook as a way to reconnect to her family and identity.
“When I was doing research for the cookbook, I realized that food from Africa was pretty much a blank slate,” says Hassan via phone. “I saw it as an opportunity to talk about the different foods on the continent, which people aren’t aware of.”
Bibi means grandmother in Swahili. Among the 75 recipes in Hassan’s book are 24 from grandmothers, including Ma Jeanne’s braised oxtails from Madagascar and Ma Josefina’s plantains with coconut and shrimp from Mozambique. Each chapter delivers information about the eight African regions, from economy to resources, as well as conversations with the esteemed recipe providers.
A remarkable digaag qumbe, or chicken stew with yogurt and coconut, is based on a recipe from Hassan’s family. “All the women in my family make it,” she says. Her mother and siblings are in Oslo, and “sometimes they make it when we’re FaceTiming,” she says. Although everyone applies some personal preferences, Hassan’s mother now uses Hawa’s recipe.
The straightforward-sounding dish offers an incredible depth of flavor, given how easy it is to make. Her hack is to make a puree of tomatoes, yogurt, and fragrant spices that in the pot at the beginning, rather than the end, to make a sauce into which chunks of chicken and potato and carrot are then added to simmer. Warm, generous flavors of ginger and chile, along with creamy coconut milk, suffuse the meat and vegetables. The dish is far more than the sum of its parts.
Hassan serves it with bananas alongside, “for the most authentic Somali experience.” In the book, she writes: “the combination is not well known in the United States, but you can help it become known—it’s great.”
Another, all-important reason to make Hassan’s dish is to get to know a cuisine you almost certainly aren’t familiar with. “It’s warming and earthy and introduces people to new flavor combinations they don’t quite know.” Hassan adds. “This is an easy way to expand pantries—and minds.”
Later this year, Hassan plans to expand Basbaas to include snack foods that highlight African grains. She’s already started to work on her next book, loosely based on civil war, displacement, and cooking. “It’s the time when people are all ears, and one of the good ways to tell your story is through food.”
The following recipe is adapted from In Bibi’s Kitchen, by Hawa Hassan. In the book’s recipe, Hassan uses a “Xawaash Spice Mix” made with freshly toasted and ground spices; this version substitutes store-bought spices.
Digaag Qumbe (Chicken Stew With Yogurt and Coconut) Serves 4
2 medium vine-ripened tomatoes, coarsely chopped1 jalapeño, stemmed and coarsely chopped1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and coarsely chopped1 tbsp. tomato paste½ cup plain yogurt1/2 tbsp. curry powder1/2 tbsp. ground cumin1/2 tsp. ground turmericLarge pinch of ground cardamomPinch of ground cinnamon2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more as needed¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil or canola oil1 large red onion, finely chopped2 large garlic cloves, minced1 tbsp. minced ginger1 baking potato, cut into 1/2-inch pieces2 carrots, cut into thin coins1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces1 cup full-fat unsweetened coconut milkLarge handful of cilantro leaves, finely choppedCooked rice and bananas, for serving
In the jar of a blender, combine the tomatoes, jalapeño, bell pepper, tomato paste, yogurt, curry powder, cumin, turmeric, cardamom, cinnamon, and salt, and puree until smooth.
Warm the oil in a large Dutch oven or other heavy pot set over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, and ginger, and cook, stirring occasionally, until just beginning to soften, about 5 minutes. Stir in the blended tomato mixture, bring the mixture to a boil, then immediately lower the heat, cover, and cook until very fragrant, about 10 minutes. This initial cooking forms the base of the sauce.
Stir in the potato, carrots, chicken, and coconut milk. Cover the pot and cook, uncovering to stir occasionally, until the vegetables are tender and the chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes.
Season the stew to taste with salt. Serve hot, sprinkled with the cilantro, over cooked rice, and with bananas alongside. (Don’t slice the bananas; just serve them whole and take bites as you devour the stew).This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Grandma to you: A comforting chicken-coconut and potato stew
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dessert for breakfast? Try this chiapod with peach recipe and thank us later
- If you too get hearts in eyes like us at the mere thought of dessert for breakfast, here’s a superfood recipe of chiapod with peach to prepare in advance and give a delicious and fresh start to the new week ahead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Esha Gupta has a favourite three-ingredient DIY face mask, here are its benefits
- Esha Gupta recently posted about her favourite DIY (Do It Yourself) face mask that is made with turmeric, olive oil and honey.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Give your Sunday binge a fluffy, soft twist with pan fried steamed buns
- Looking for a delicious holiday recipe? Try these amazingly crunchy pan-fried steamed buns which are sure to leave you drooling for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam Kapoor shares her delicious breakfast smoothie recipe, would you try it?
- Sonam Kapoor recently shared the recipe of her wholesome delectable breakfast smoothie that gives nutrition and energy to get on with your day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Try this recipe of crunchy peanut butter energy balls for guilt-free sweet treat
- Craving a little something sweet in the afternoon or just 24/7 like we do? Move over chocolate crunch bars and try this perfect snack of healthy crunchy peanut butter energy balls that are vegan, gluten free and refined sugar free. Check out the recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Olive oil is becoming one of the hottest ingredients in Asia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Paint your Friday ruby red with these tantalising raspberry tartlets
- Sink your teeth into the goodness of nutrition with these 'berry' delicious raspberry tartlets that are soft, delicate and sweet enough to lift up your mood in a jiffy. Recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: In a mood for dessert? Try crisp and crunchy apple spice blondie bars
- If you are a blondie lover, check out this easy dessert recipe of mouthwatering apple spice blondie bars that are loaded with fresh apples, cinnamon and nutmeg in each bite
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Let soft and chewy oatmeal choc chip cookies be your new comfort food
- Drooling at the thought of soft cookies with flakey oats and chocolate chips? Here’s a super simple recipe to bake your own oatmeal choc chip cookies and sink your teeth into their chewy texture to brush aside mid-week blues with these health benefits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu eats kadha prasad on last day of Rashmi Rocket shoot: Easy recipe
- Taapsee Pannu has been training really hard for her film Rashmi Rocket and on the night before the last day of shoot, the actor celebrated her journey with delicious aate ka halwa. Here's how you can also make it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Interesting recipes to try out on this R-day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Hush comfort food cravings with a bowl of caulifredo mac n’ cheese
- A bowl of cauliflower-based alfredo with macaroni and cheese or caulifredo mac n’ cheese makes the best couch companion and you’ll agree too once you try this velvety, mouthwatering recipe to make the ‘weak’days ahead, easy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lisa Haydon bakes rainbow cake for son's first birthday, simple recipe
- Lisa Haydon recently baked a rainbow cake at home and shared snippets with her followers. The clips made us crave for a cake and we are sure that after looking at these videos, you will want to gorge on one too.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Here’s how to make scallion pancakes or the Chinese sibling of naan
- Are you a vegan who is craving some naan? Try these crispy, flaky and aromatic scallion pancakes instead. Recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox