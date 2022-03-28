Frozen dessert recipe: Super-easy and delicious Malai Kulfi you must try

Come summer season and we start craving for all kinds of refreshing drinks and frozen desserts. One of them is our all-time favourite kulfi - the decadent frozen dessert which is rich & creamy and comes in myriad flavours from malai, blueberry, mango, gulkand, chocolate, cardamom, pistachio, almond to kesar, with endless scope for experimentation. (Also read: ‘Anar Kulfi’ video shows dessert-filled ‘pomegranate’, leaves people drooling)

It is said that the sweet delicacy emerged from the kitchens of the Mughals and the word kulfi originated from the Persian qulfi meaning covered cup. Denser and creamier than the regular ice-cream, in Mughal era kulfi was made with condensed milk and flavoured with saffron and pistachio, poured into metal cones and immersed in slurry ice. What is believed to give kulfi its distinct taste is the slow cooking of sweetened milk which also caramelises the sugar.

Considering the mercury is already on rise in many parts of the country, it is the right time to make homemade flavourful kulfi to satiate those sweet cravings. Chef Kunal Kapur who keeps sharing easy-to-make recipes on his Instagram handle recently showed us how to make the delightful dessert with easily available ingredients and in a few simple steps.

Take a look:

Malai Kulfi

Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur

Ingredients

Milk (full cream) – 1.25 litre or 5 cups

Sugar – 70 gm or 1/3rd cup

Cardamom powder (optional) – ½ tsp

Pista – handful

How to make it

* Heat milk and cook till it reduces to one-third.

* Mix in sugar and give a boil.

* Remove from heat and cool completely. Grind it to make it smooth.

* Add cardamom powder and pista to it.

* Pour the mixture inside the kulfi moulds and place in freezer till firm.

* Place an ice cream stick once it is half frozen.

* It may take 4-8 hours to freeze completely. Remove and serve frozen.