Fruit And Nut Kheer Recipe For Sawan Somwar Prepared With Makhana, Milk, And Seasonal Fruits For Fasting Days

Monsoon marks the arrival of the holy month of Sawan, a time dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva across many parts of India. Devotees observe Sawan Somwar fasts with prayers, temple visits, and simple satvik meals prepared without regular grains. Sawan ke Somwar special fruit and nut kheer recipe is a nourishing fasting dessert made with milk, makhana, fresh fruits, and assorted nuts, making it suitable for vrat while adding natural sweetness and variety to the meal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fasting during Sawan Somwar encourages mindful eating with ingredients that provide lasting energy and essential nutrients. Unlike regular kheer that is commonly prepared with rice and refined sugar, this fasting version replaces grains with makhana and includes fruits and nuts for added nutrition. Milk, makhana, almonds, pistachios, and seasonal fruits provide protein, calcium, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals">protein, calcium, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. These ingredients also help support healthy bones, improve digestion, and provide steady energy throughout the fasting period.

Fruit and nut kheer has roots in North Indian fasting cuisine, where milk-based desserts are commonly prepared during religious occasions. The recipe is made by slowly cooking milk until slightly thick, adding roasted makhana, chopped nuts, cardamom, and naturally sweet fruits after cooling. Makhana, harvested from lotus seeds grown in ponds, has been used in Indian fasting recipes for generations because it is light, nutritious, and easy to digest. Seasonal fruits available during the monsoon make the kheer fresh and naturally colourful.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Along with its pleasant creamy texture and crunchy nuts, this kheer offers several health benefits. Milk and makhana supply calcium and magnesium that support healthy bones and teeth. Almonds, cashews, and pistachios provide healthy fats and vitamin E that benefit heart and skin health. Fresh fruits contribute fibre and antioxidants, while makhana supports digestion and provides steady energy, making Sawan ke Somwar: fruit and nut kheer recipe a wholesome choice for fasting days. Fruit and Nut Kheer for Fasting vs Regular Kheer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with its pleasant creamy texture and crunchy nuts, this kheer offers several health benefits. Milk and makhana supply calcium and magnesium that support healthy bones and teeth. Almonds, cashews, and pistachios provide healthy fats and vitamin E that benefit heart and skin health. Fresh fruits contribute fibre and antioxidants, while makhana supports digestion and provides steady energy, making Sawan ke Somwar: fruit and nut kheer recipe a wholesome choice for fasting days. Fruit and Nut Kheer for Fasting vs Regular Kheer {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Fruit and nut kheer recipe is a nutritious vrat dessert prepared with milk, makhana, fresh fruits, and mixed nuts. The recipe combines natural sweetness, creamy texture, and wholesome ingredients that suit Sawan Somwar fasting meals.

Feature Fruit and Nut Kheer for Fasting Regular Kheer Main Ingredient Makhana (fox nuts), milk, fresh fruits, mixed nuts Rice, milk, sugar, dry fruits Suitable For Sawan Somwar and other vrat days Everyday meals and festive occasions Sweetener Fresh fruits, jaggery, or vrat-approved sugar Sugar or condensed milk Grain Content Grain-free and fasting-friendly Prepared with rice Protein Higher due to milk, makhana, and nuts Moderate, mainly from milk Healthy Fats Rich in almonds, cashews, pistachios, and other nuts Depends on the amount of dry fruits used Fibre Higher because of fruits, makhana, and nuts Lower as it mainly contains rice Taste & Texture Creamy with crunchy nuts and juicy fruits Creamy with soft cooked rice Best For Nutritious fasting dessert with lasting energy Classic dessert for regular meals and celebrations View All

How To Make Sawan Somwar Special Fruit And Nut Kheer

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fruit and nut kheer recipe combines creamy milk, roasted makhana, crunchy nuts, and seasonal fruits to create a nourishing fasting dessert for Sawan Somwar.

Ingredients

1 litre full-fat milk

2 cups makhana (fox nuts)

10 almonds, chopped

10 cashews, chopped

8 pistachios, chopped

2 tablespoons raisins

1 apple, chopped

½ cup pomegranate seeds

½ teaspoon cardamom powder

2–3 tablespoons jaggery powder or sugar (optional)

1 teaspoon ghee

Instructions

Heat ghee and lightly roast the makhana until crisp. Crush half of the roasted makhana and keep the remaining whole. Boil the milk and cook until slightly thick. Add crushed and whole makhana to the milk. Stir in almonds, cashews, pistachios, raisins, and cardamom powder. Allow the kheer to cool slightly before adding chopped fruits. Mix gently and refrigerate if serving chilled. Garnish with additional fruits and nuts before serving.

Easy ways to make fruit and nut kheer recipe healthier

Choose low-fat milk to reduce the overall fat content without affecting the creamy texture. Add naturally sweet fruits and reduce the amount of added sugar or jaggery. Roast makhana without excess ghee for a lighter recipe. Include more almonds and pistachios to increase healthy fats and vitamin E. Add chia seeds or flaxseeds for additional fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. Use seasonal fruits to improve the vitamin and antioxidant content. Avoid condensed milk to keep the recipe naturally balanced.

Nutrition In Fruit And Nut Kheer Recipe

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nutrient Approximate Amount (Per Serving) Calories 280 kcal Protein 10 g Carbohydrates 28 g Dietary Fibre 4 g Total Fat 14 g Saturated Fat 5 g Calcium 290 mg Magnesium 75 mg Vitamin E 3 mg Potassium 340 mg View All

FAQs

Is the fruit and nut kheer recipe suitable for Sawan Somwar fasting?

Yes. Fruit and nut kheer recipe uses vrat-friendly ingredients like milk, makhana, fruits, and nuts, making it suitable for Sawan Somwar fasting

Can fruit and nut kheer recipes be made without sugar?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yes. Fruit and nut kheer recipe tastes naturally sweet with ripe fruits, while jaggery can also be used in moderation if preferred.

Which fruits work best in the fruit and nut kheer recipe?

Apple, pomegranate, banana, grapes, and chikoo pair well with fruit and nut kheer recipe and add natural sweetness and nutrients.