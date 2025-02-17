Fuelling motherhood: Lactating mothers take note, these 3 delicious recipes will boost your milk supply
Forget store-bought supplements! These 3 homemade super nutritious recipes are perfect for lactation and will replenish your energies during postpartum.
A new mother's top priorities should be eating well and leading a healthy lifestyle since motherhood is a transformative journey, especially for new mothers who navigate the challenges of postpartum recovery and infant care. Nutrition intake is significant during this period for lactating mothers as they need an adequate diet to sustain their energy levels and produce nutrient-rich breast milk.
A well-balanced diet ensures both the mother's health and the baby's development. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rakshita Mehra, Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Noida, recommended a few recipes that boost milk supply:
1. Beetroot oats bites
Serving: 2
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- Rolled oats, roasted- 70gm
- Beetroot, grated- 40gm
- Almond milk- 50ml
- Ghee- 5gm
- Cardamom powder- ¼ tsp
- Coconut, grated- 2 tbsp
- Chopped nuts(almonds, cashews, pistachios)-2 tbsp
- Chopped oilseeds (chia seeds, flax seeds)- 1 tbsp
- Date syrup- 10gm
- Nutmeg powder- garnish
Method:
- Take the roasted oats and grind them in a mixing grinder until powdery.
- Add a tsp of ghee in a slightly pre heated pan and sauté the beetroot until it becomes soft.
- Pour the almond milk in the pan and cook until it thickens.
- Gradually start adding the oats powder and stir continuously to void lumps.
- Mix the cardamom powder, grated coconut, chopped nuts, oilseeds and date syrup in the pan. Wait until the preparation leaves the sides of the pan.
- Take a setting tray; grease it with a little ghee. Transfer the mixture on the tray and let it cool aside. Sprinkle a little nutmeg powder to enhance the flavour.
- Once set, cut into square bites shape and enjoy.
Nutritional composition (1 bite):
- Energy- 50kcal
- Protein- 1.5gm
- Fats- 5gm
Nutritional benefits:
- Oats is a high dietary fiber whole grain especially beta glucan stimulates milk production due to its positive impact on prolactin levels.
- Beetroot is a decent source of iron. As a result, promotes red blood cell production and uplifts blood circulation.
2. Red masoor dal and quinoa soup
Serving: 1
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- Red Masoor dal, washed and soaked- 40gm
- Quinoa- 10gm
- Onion, finely chopped- 30gm
- Tomato, chopped- 30gm
- Garlic cloves, crushed-2
- Carrot, diced- 15gm
- Turmeric powder- ½ tsp
- Cumin seeds- ½ tsp
- Coriander powder- ½ tsp
- Black pepper powder- ¼ tsp
- Vegetable stock- 300ml
- Olive oil- 1 tsp
- Lemon- a dash
- Salt- to taste
- Coriander leaves- garnish
Method:
- Take a large pot and heat a drop of olive oil over medium heat. Add cumin seeds in the pot and let them splutter for few seconds.
- Add the chopped onion, crushed garlic and sauté for a while until turns golden brown in colour.
- Add the tomato, carrot and all the herbs and spices and let it cook for a few minutes.
- Red masoor dal and quinoa needs to be put in pot and stir the mixture thoroughly.
- Pour the vegetable stock, cover the large pot and let it sim until cooked.
- Turn off the gas stove, add a dash of lemon and garnish with coriander leaves.
Nutritional composition:
- Energy- 150kcal
- Protein- 7gm
- Fats- 5gm
Nutritional benefits:
- Red masoor dal and quinoa are rich sources of high quality protein which helps in the synthesis of breast milk proteins which supports milk production. Iron available in red masoor aids in postpartum recovery.
- This recipe contributes in the total fluid intake which is crucial for a breastfeeding mother.
3. Spinach onion egg coins
Serving: 2-3
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- Onion, big- 2
- Egg- 2
- Whole wheat flour- 20gm
- Tomato, finely chopped- 30gm
- Carrot, finely- 15gm
- Spring onion, finely chopped- 10gm
- Capsicum, finely chopped- 10gm
- Spinach leaves, finely chopped- 30gm
- Black pepper powder- ¼ tsp
- Garlic seeds powder- ¼ tsp
- Ghee- 1 tsp
- Salt- to taste
- Avocado mash- 1 tsp
- Parsley- garnish
Method:
- Take the onion and cut into thick ring and separate them.
- In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs; add all finely chopped vegetables and spices. Mix until fluffy.
- Heat the ghee and place the onion rings over low heat.
- Spoon the mixture into the middle void and allow the mixture to set and cook. Flip and cook the other side.
- Remove from the pan and garnish with parsley and avocado mash.
Nutritional composition:
- Energy-100kcal
- Protein-10gm
- Fats-7gm
Nutritional benefits:
- Highest quality proteins are available in the egg which proves to be very beneficial for lactation. Egg yolk contains good fats contributing to better quality of breast milk.
- Spinach is a renowned galactagogue because of its iron and folate content.
Abbreviations used:
- tsp- teaspoon
- tbsp.- tablespoon
- gm- gram
- kcal- kilocalories
- ml- milliliter
(Disclaimer: Nutritional values mentioned are approximate and may vary based on serving sizes, ingredients amounts and method of preparation.)
