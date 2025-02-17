Fuelling motherhood: Lactating mothers take note, these 3 delicious recipes will boost your milk supply

A new mother's top priorities should be eating well and leading a healthy lifestyle since motherhood is a transformative journey, especially for new mothers who navigate the challenges of postpartum recovery and infant care. Nutrition intake is significant during this period for lactating mothers as they need an adequate diet to sustain their energy levels and produce nutrient-rich breast milk. Dietician-Approved! These 3 Simple Recipes Can Improve Breast Milk Quality.(Photo by RDNE Stock)

A well-balanced diet ensures both the mother's health and the baby's development. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rakshita Mehra, Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Noida, recommended a few recipes that boost milk supply:

1. Beetroot oats bites

Previous research conducted by scientists suggests that beetroot juice can improve oxygen flow to the ageing brain and possibly improve cognitive performance. (Shutterstock)

Serving: 2

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

Rolled oats, roasted- 70gm

Beetroot, grated- 40gm

Almond milk- 50ml

Ghee- 5gm

Cardamom powder- ¼ tsp

Coconut, grated- 2 tbsp

Chopped nuts(almonds, cashews, pistachios)-2 tbsp

Chopped oilseeds (chia seeds, flax seeds)- 1 tbsp

Date syrup- 10gm

Nutmeg powder- garnish

Method:

Take the roasted oats and grind them in a mixing grinder until powdery.

Add a tsp of ghee in a slightly pre heated pan and sauté the beetroot until it becomes soft.

Pour the almond milk in the pan and cook until it thickens.

Gradually start adding the oats powder and stir continuously to void lumps.

Mix the cardamom powder, grated coconut, chopped nuts, oilseeds and date syrup in the pan. Wait until the preparation leaves the sides of the pan.

Take a setting tray; grease it with a little ghee. Transfer the mixture on the tray and let it cool aside. Sprinkle a little nutmeg powder to enhance the flavour.

Once set, cut into square bites shape and enjoy.

Nutritional composition (1 bite):

Energy- 50kcal

Protein- 1.5gm

Fats- 5gm

Nutritional benefits:

Oats is a high dietary fiber whole grain especially beta glucan stimulates milk production due to its positive impact on prolactin levels.

Beetroot is a decent source of iron. As a result, promotes red blood cell production and uplifts blood circulation.

2. Red masoor dal and quinoa soup

Quinoa is a rare superfood. It is one of the highest protein-rich foods and has more fiber than any other grain. This can be consumed as a meal, mixed with vegetables or plain as a substitute to rice.(Pinterest)

Serving: 1

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

Red Masoor dal, washed and soaked- 40gm

Quinoa- 10gm

Onion, finely chopped- 30gm

Tomato, chopped- 30gm

Garlic cloves, crushed-2

Carrot, diced- 15gm

Turmeric powder- ½ tsp

Cumin seeds- ½ tsp

Coriander powder- ½ tsp

Black pepper powder- ¼ tsp

Vegetable stock- 300ml

Olive oil- 1 tsp

Lemon- a dash

Salt- to taste

Coriander leaves- garnish

Method:

Take a large pot and heat a drop of olive oil over medium heat. Add cumin seeds in the pot and let them splutter for few seconds.

Add the chopped onion, crushed garlic and sauté for a while until turns golden brown in colour.

Add the tomato, carrot and all the herbs and spices and let it cook for a few minutes.

Red masoor dal and quinoa needs to be put in pot and stir the mixture thoroughly.

Pour the vegetable stock, cover the large pot and let it sim until cooked.

Turn off the gas stove, add a dash of lemon and garnish with coriander leaves.

Nutritional composition:

Energy- 150kcal

Protein- 7gm

Fats- 5gm

Nutritional benefits:

Red masoor dal and quinoa are rich sources of high quality protein which helps in the synthesis of breast milk proteins which supports milk production. Iron available in red masoor aids in postpartum recovery.

This recipe contributes in the total fluid intake which is crucial for a breastfeeding mother.

3. Spinach onion egg coins

High on nutritional value, Spinach is also an anti-inflammatory food.

Serving: 2-3

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

Onion, big- 2

Egg- 2

Whole wheat flour- 20gm

Tomato, finely chopped- 30gm

Carrot, finely- 15gm

Spring onion, finely chopped- 10gm

Capsicum, finely chopped- 10gm

Spinach leaves, finely chopped- 30gm

Black pepper powder- ¼ tsp

Garlic seeds powder- ¼ tsp

Ghee- 1 tsp

Salt- to taste

Avocado mash- 1 tsp

Parsley- garnish

Method:

Take the onion and cut into thick ring and separate them.

In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs; add all finely chopped vegetables and spices. Mix until fluffy.

Heat the ghee and place the onion rings over low heat.

Spoon the mixture into the middle void and allow the mixture to set and cook. Flip and cook the other side.

Remove from the pan and garnish with parsley and avocado mash.

Nutritional composition:

Energy-100kcal

Protein-10gm

Fats-7gm

Nutritional benefits:

Highest quality proteins are available in the egg which proves to be very beneficial for lactation. Egg yolk contains good fats contributing to better quality of breast milk.

Spinach is a renowned galactagogue because of its iron and folate content.

Abbreviations used:

tsp- teaspoon

tbsp.- tablespoon

gm- gram

kcal- kilocalories

ml- milliliter

(Disclaimer: Nutritional values mentioned are approximate and may vary based on serving sizes, ingredients amounts and method of preparation.)