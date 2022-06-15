Give a twist to morning bites with garlic bread and cheese dip. Recipe inside
Garlic breads are unanimously loved. And when they come with a side of cheesy dip, it is a burst of flavours in the mouth. Breakfasts are one of the trickiest meals to prepare because we need to strike the right balance between healthy and tasty and also start the day on a delectable note. Chef Kunal Kapur came to our rescue and shared a recipe from his collection that is not just easy but also super fun to try at home. Take a look:
Ingredients:
For Yeast Mix:
Yeast (dry) – 2tbsp
Sugar – 1tbsp
Salt – a pinch
Flour (all purpose) – 2tbsp
Milk (warm) – ½ cup
For the dough:
Flour (all purpose) – 2cups
Italian Seasoning – 1tbsp
Chilli flakes – 1tsp
Garlic paste – 1tsp
Salt – a generous pinch
Water – as required
Basil chopped – handful
Butter (softened) – 2tbsp
Oil – for basting
For stuffing:
Mozzarella cheese (grated) – ½ cup
Italian herbs – 1tsp
For basting:
Butter – 1tbsp
Garlic chopped – 2tsp
Chilli flakes – a pinch
Mixed herbs – a pinch
Cheesy Dip:
Butter – 2tbsp
Cheese grated – 1cup
Milk – ½ cup
Method:
To make the cheesy dip, in a double boiler, mix butter, grated cheese and milk. Keep mixing till the cheese melts. Use a blender to take it smooth. Keep aside. For making the yeast mix, mix yeast, sugar, salt, flour and milk together till the milk starts frothing. This process takes around 45 minutes. For making the dough for the garlic bread, mix flour, Italian seasoning, chilli flakes, garlic paste, salt, water, chopped basil and butter together. Rub the dough to make it stretchy. Round it and baste it with some oil and keep it covered with a wet cloth in a warm place till it doubles in size. This process takes around 45 minutes. In one half place mozzarella grated or sliced, sprinkle some herbs and cover it to shape it like a calzone. For basting, mix all the ingredients and apply on the baking tray. Place the dough and baste it on top as well. Bake it at 180-200 degree C. Serve it hot with cheesy dip.