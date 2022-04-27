Make breakfast more fun with banana bread. Recipe inside

Breakfasts are the most important meals of the day. After the gap of hours after dinner, we all look forward to breakfast. While the confusion of how to make breakfasts healthy and also tasty makes us ponder on what to make, here’s an easy recipe of banana bread that can be followed to make the meal even more interesting. With the goodness of banana and walnuts blend in together, it can be served with milk at the breakfast table to make the morning conversations with family more interesting.

Chef Kunal Kapu, a few days back, shared a super easy recipe of banana walnut bread on his Instagram profile and it is making us want to try out the dish right away. Take a look at the recipe here:

Ingredients:

5nos (peeled 400gms approx) Banana (medium)

180g (¾cup + 2tbsp) Sugar

180gm (¾ cup) Curd

60gm (¼ cup) Oil/Melted Butter

2tsp Vanilla extract

180gm (1½ cups) Flour (all purpose)

2gm (½ tsp) Baking Powder

2gm (½ tsp) Baking Soda

10 gm (1 tbsp) Cinnamon powder

handful Walnuts (crushed)

1sheet Butter paper

LxBxH :: 9”x4.5”x4” Baking Mould

Method:

Add peeled bananas to the mixer grinder with sugar, curd, oil and vanilla extract. Make it into a fine puree and keep aside. Sieve flour, baking powder, baking soda and cinnamon powder and add the banana puree to the mixture and keep mixing till there are no lumps. Fold in some walnuts as well. Line the baking tin with butter paper and pour the batter into the mould. Slice some bananas and top the batter. Add some walnuts as well for garnishing. Preheat the oven or OTG at 180c for 15mins. Place the tin and bake the banana bread for approx 55-60mins. After it is properly baked, take it out of the mound and let it cool for around 3-4 mins. Slice and serve.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)