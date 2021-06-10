Recipe: Add nutrient-packed healthy zucchini bread to your list of favourites

Vegetables are a must on a diet hence, we suggest some zucchini bread and share its recipe with pure innocence. Fool your taste buds into enjoying luscious dark chocolate with some sneaky veggie goodness courtesy this mouthwatering recipe of healthy zucchini bread that we stumbled upon recently in our search for some nutrient-packed, healthy but tasty staple food.

Ingredients:

1 medium zucchini, shredded (1 heaping cup)

2 eggs

1/2 cup almond butter

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

3/4 cup almond flour

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg (optional)

1 tsp baking soda

Pinch of salt

1/2 cup chopped dark chocolate

Method:

Heat oven to 350. Line 8x4 baking tin with parchment paper. In a mixing bowl, combine wet ingredients until well combined.

Then add in dry ingredients and mix. Fold in chocolate. Pour into pan and top with more chocolate. Bake for 30-45 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Belinda Kraemer, Instagram/beachsidekitchen)

Benefits:

Zucchini contains a fibre called pectin, which is linked to increasing heart health and lowering cholesterol. A part of the summer squash family, this nutrient-packed seasonal veggie can help in avoiding dehydration and other deficiencies, contribute to healthy digestion, may reduce blood sugar levels, strengthen vision and aid in weight loss.

Maple syrup extract may dramatically increase the potency of antibiotics according to researchers at McGill University in Canada. Another study claims that consuming pure maple syrup extract may help protect against Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disorder affecting motor neurons and maintain neuronal integrity during aging.

Almond flour helps reduce the risk of serious health conditions like cancer, diabetes, stroke and heart disease as it is rich in vitamin E and other antioxidants. Apart from being an excellent source of manganese, magnesium, copper, phosphorous, calcium and iron, it is low in carbs and has an extremely low glycemic index which helps in reducing blood sugar levels and ultimately leads to weight loss.

