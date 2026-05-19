Give Regular Dal A Seasonal Twist With This Tangy Raw Mango Dal Tadka Recipe

Tangy raw mango dal tadka combines soft lentils, kacha aam, tomatoes, and aromatic spices to create a North Indian dal recipe with creamy texture, golden colour, and refreshing sourness. Raw mango dal is commonly prepared during mango season in several North Indian homes where sour ingredients are added to lighter summer dals for extra freshness.

Tangy Raw Mango Dal Tadka(Freepik)

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The recipe is usually made by pressure-cooking lentils with turmeric and tomatoes before adding raw mango pieces and smoky tadka prepared with cumin, garlic, and chillies. The mango softens slightly while still keeping its sharp flavour inside the dal.

Tangy raw mango dal tadka differs from regular dal tadka because kacha aam adds natural sourness instead of relying mainly on lemon juice or tomatoes. Compared to plain dal tadka, this version develops brighter flavour and lighter finish while maintaining the creamy consistency of cooked lentils.

Lentils provide protein, fibre, and minerals">protein, fibre, and minerals that help create balanced everyday meals. Raw mango contributes vitamin C">vitamin C and fresh tanginess that pairs naturally with summer foods and lighter eating routines. Using simple spices also keeps the recipe flavourful without making it excessively rich.

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{{^usCountry}} Its creamy texture, yellow-orange colour, and mildly smoky tadka make it suitable for lunch or dinner meals. The combination of cooked lentils, raw mango, and roasted spices creates a high-protein summer recipe that feels fresh, practical, and easy to prepare at home. Difference Between Raw Mango Dal Tadka and Regular Dal Tadka {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Its creamy texture, yellow-orange colour, and mildly smoky tadka make it suitable for lunch or dinner meals. The combination of cooked lentils, raw mango, and roasted spices creates a high-protein summer recipe that feels fresh, practical, and easy to prepare at home. Difference Between Raw Mango Dal Tadka and Regular Dal Tadka {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Raw Mango Dal Tadka Regular Dal Tadka Main Flavour Tangy and mildly smoky Savoury and mildly spicy Sourness Source Raw mango Tomato or lemon Texture Creamy with soft mango pieces Smooth and creamy Taste Profile Fresh, tangy, and light Rich and savoury Colour Golden yellow with green mango tones Deep yellow or orange Summer Suitability Highly suitable Suitable Vitamin Content Higher vitamin C Moderate Main Highlight Seasonal kacha aam flavour Smoky lentil flavour Meal Style Lighter summer dal Everyday comfort dal Best Pairing Steamed rice and millet rotis Rice and butter rotis View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Summer Dal Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Summer Dal Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

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Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4 servings

Calories: 190 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Tangy, mildly smoky, and savoury

Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich

Difficulty: Easy

How To Make Tangy Raw Mango Dal with Smoky Garlic Tadka

This tangy raw mango dal tadka combines cooked lentils, kacha aam, tomatoes, and Indian spices to create a refreshing summer dal. The raw mango adds sharp flavour while the smoky tadka improves aroma and richness naturally.

Ingredients

1 cup toor dal or moong dal

1 small raw mango, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, sliced

1 green chilli, chopped

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 tablespoon oil or ghee

Salt as needed

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Step-by-Step Instructions

Wash the lentils properly and pressure cook them with turmeric powder and water until soft and creamy. Add chopped raw mango and tomatoes into the cooked dal and simmer gently until the mango softens slightly while keeping its tangy flavour. Heat oil or ghee in a small pan and add cumin seeds, garlic slices, onions, and green chilli. Cook until the garlic turns light golden and aromatic. Pour the hot tadka over the dal and mix carefully. The smoky tempering improves flavour and aroma naturally. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with rice, rotis, or millet flatbreads.

Smart Tips to Make Raw Mango Dal More Nutritious and Flavourful

Use Mixed Lentils Instead of One Dal

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Combining moong dal and masoor dal creates richer texture and better protein balance. Mixed lentils also improve flavour naturally.

Add Raw Mango Towards the End

Late addition helps the mango keep slight texture and fresh tanginess. Overcooking may reduce its bright flavour.

Include Drumstick Leaves or Spinach

Fresh greens improve iron and fibre content without changing the dal texture too much. They also add natural colour.

Roast Garlic Before Tadka

Lightly roasted garlic develops sweeter aroma and deeper flavour in the dal. This improves the smoky finish naturally.

Use Freshly Crushed Cumin

Fresh cumin creates stronger aroma and fresher spice flavour compared to packaged powder. It also blends better with the raw mango.

Pair with Brown Rice or Millet Rotis

Whole grains improve fibre balance and make the meal more nutritious. They also complement the tangy dal flavour well.

Finish with Coriander Stems and Leaves

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Tender coriander stems add extra freshness and stronger aroma. This helps brighten the overall flavour of the dal.

Nutritional Value of Raw Mango Dal Tadka

Raw mango">Raw mango dal tadka combines lentils, kacha aam, and Indian spices to create a protein-rich summer meal with balanced flavour and fibre.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 190 calories Protein 10 g Carbohydrates 24 g Fat 5 g Fibre 7 g Vitamin C Moderate to High View All

FAQs

Is raw mango dal suitable for summer meals?

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Raw mango dal contains tangy kacha aam and lighter spices that work especially well during hot weather meals. Its refreshing flavour pairs naturally with rice and rotis.

Which lentils work best for raw mango dal?

Toor dal, moong dal, and masoor dal work especially well because they develop creamy texture after cooking. Mixed lentils can also improve flavour and protein balance.

Can raw mango dal be prepared without onion and garlic?

Raw mango dal can also be prepared using only cumin, green chilli, and hing for flavour. Raw mango still provides bright tanginess and balanced summer taste naturally.

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