Gond Ka Laddoo, Rajasthan's Winter Recipe For Better Immunity And Strong Bones

Gond ka laddoo is one of Rajasthan’s most trusted winter recipes, prepared every year to improve strength, immunity, and warmth during the cold season. Studies state that gond or edbli gum is known for supporting joint health and giving natural heat to the body, which helps you stay active and comfortable when the temperature drops. The combination of gond, whole wheat flour, and ghee creates a filling laddoo that provides both nourishment and energy support. Gond Ka Laddoo(Freepik)

These laddoos are also rich in nutrients that support bone strength and overall immunity. A study shows that the nuts and seeds added, like almonds, cashews, and sesame, provide calcium, healthy fats, and essential minerals that help your body stay strong through winter. Ghee not only improves digestion but also helps the body absorb these nutrients better, making the laddoos more effective for long-term wellness. Because gond ka laddoo is calorie-dense and steady in energy release, it prevents winter tiredness and keeps you full for longer periods of time.

Another reason goad ka laddoo remains popular in Rajasthan and across North India is that a single laddoo in the morning can provide warmth, strength, and support immunity. This laddoo also supports stamina during winters. Studies state that edible gum helps the body handle daily physical activity better by supporting tissues and joints. The combination of ghee and whole grain provides slow, steady energy that lasts for hours. It also supports postpartum recovery for new mothers, making it a trusted traditional food across many Indian households.

How To Make These Traditional Gond Ke Laddoo At Home

Gond ka laddoo is a traditional Rajasthani winter sweet that boosts immunity, strength and keeps the body warm. Made with edible gum, ghee, whole wheat flour and nuts it gives long-lasting energy and supports bone health. It’s a nourishing laddoo for kids, adults and the elderly.

Ingredients (Makes 10–12 laddoos)

1 cup whole wheat flour (atta)

½ cup ghee

¼ cup gond (edible gum)

½ cup jaggery powder or boora sugar

¼ cup almonds, chopped

¼ cup cashews, chopped

2 tbsp melon seeds (optional)

½ tsp cardamom powder

1 tbsp raisins (optional)

Instructions