Halloween 2023: Easy to make Halloween-themed snack recipe

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Oct 27, 2023 03:12 PM IST

Halloween 2023: Here's a super easy and fun recipe to prepare for guests on the spookiest day of the year.

Halloween 2023: Every year, Halloween is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. It is believed that on this day, the souls of the dead people return to their own homes – hence. To ward off evil spirits, people dress up in costumes and light lanterns. This year, Halloween will be celebrated on October 31. Popular Halloween activities include participating in Halloween costume parties, trick or treat, carving pumpkins and many others. People spend the day with their family and friends. One of the main attractions of Halloween is preparing Halloween-special snack items for the guests. We have curated fun recipes that you can try at home on Halloween.

Halloween 2023: Easy to make Halloween-themed snack recipe(Unsplash)
Eggless Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

Ingredients:

400 grams pumpkin, peeled, and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tbsp melted butter

¼ tsp cinnamon powder

½ tsp dried ginger powder

A pinch of clove powder

1 tbsp castor sugar

A pinch of salt

2 tbsps oil

Batter:

1¼ cups butter

¾ cup castor sugar

¼ cup light brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

2½ cups refined flour

¼ tsp clove powder

A pinch of salt

1½ tsps baking powder

2 tsps cream of tartar

Cinnamon sugar

¼ cup castor sugar

2 tbsps light brown sugar

1 tsp cinnamon powder

Topping:

1 cup icing sugar

1-2 tbsps milk

Melted dark chocolate as required

Melted white chocolate as required

Method:

Preheat the oven and keep. In a tray, take the pumpkin and add melted butter, cinnamon powder, dried ginger powder, clove powder, castor sugar and salt. Mix everything together and roast in the oven. After the mix is cooled down, grind everything together to a coarse paste. Add oil and grind to a fine paste. In a bowl, take butter, add castor sugar and light brown sugar and beat till its light and fluffy. Add the ground paste and vanilla essence and mix everything well. Sift refined flour, clove powder, salt, baking powder and cream of tartar in the bowl and mix everything. Refrigerate the batter for about twenty minutes. Preheat the oven again. To make the cinnamon sugar, mix castor sugar, light brown sugar and cinnamon sugar in a bowl. Take small portions of the batter and roll then in cinnamon sugar and flatten them to form cookie shapes. Bake them in the oven. For the icing, mix icing sugar and milk in a bowl. Decorate the cookies with icing, melted dark chocolate and melted white chocolate, and serve.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)

    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

