Healthy and delicious almond salad recipes you must try this winter season

All things snug and soothing are our absolute favourites in the winter. Hearty winter meals, comforting soups, and warm drinks become regulars on our weekly menu. However, even in colder weather, we must consume our vegetables. Fresh and delectable seasonal salads are one of the best ways to do this. But if you're sick of eating traditional salads, it's time to add almonds to make them healthier. Elements like vitamins, minerals, fatty acids and dietary fibres make almonds a superfood. Almond salads are an excellent way to include this wonder food in your winter diet. (Also read: 3 amazing salad recipes you must incorporate into your diet )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Ritika Samaddar, Registered Dietician and Regional Head, Dietetics, Max Healthcare, says, “Almonds are a source of 15 nutrients including vitamin E, dietary fibre, protein, riboflavin, manganese, folate, etc. Several scientific research has also shown that regular almond consumption can provide a variety of benefits across areas including heart health, diabetes, skin health, and weight management. Snacking on healthy foods like almonds not only keeps us from snacking on junk but also ensures that our bodies receive nutrition.”

Almond Salad Recipes:

1. Almond and cauliflower rice salad

(Recipe by Chef Manish Mehrotra)

Almond and cauliflower rice salad (Chef Manish Mehrotra)

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients:

Almond with skin 1 cup

Pulsed cauliflower 2 cups

Sea salt to taste

Black pepper powder ½ tsp

Chopped fresh coriander 1 tbsp

Lemon juice 2 tsp

Chopped root ginger 1 tsp

Chopped green chilli 1 tsp

Cumin seed ½ tsp

Olive oil 2 tbsp

Method:

1. Roast the almonds with skin in preheated oven at 180 degrees celsius for 4 minutes and cut into slivers, once it is cooled.

2. In a pan, heat olive oil and crackle cumin seed, add chopped ginger, chopped green chilli and saute for 10-15 seconds.

3. Stir in pulsed cauliflower and cook for a minute or till tender

4. Take off the pan from flame and finish up with lemon juice, freshly chopped coriander and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

5. Add roasted slivered almonds to it. Serve fluffy textured pulao.

2. Almond, oranges and roast pumpkin salad

(Recipe by Chef Ajay Chopra)

Almond, oranges and roast pumpkin salad (Chef Ajay Chopra)

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Pumpkin 50 g

Fresh Orange 50 g

Mixed Lettuce 200 g

Almond Flakes 50 g

Olive oil 25 g

Honey 10 g

Mustard 10 g

Almond paste 20 g

Balsamic vinegar 20 ml

Almond slivers toasted 30 g

Method:

1. Cut Pumpkin into wedges and marinate it with honey, rosemary and roast it for 30-35 minutes or until cooked at 180 C.

2. Peel fresh orange and cut into wedges. Then, in a bowl, add olive oil, honey, salt and almond paste, and balsamic. Blend it and keep it aside.

3. In a bowl mix all the ingredients, including lettuce, roasted pumpkin, then add dressing and plate it.

4. Sprinkle with toasted almond slivers.

