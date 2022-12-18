Ayurveda expert on how many almonds one should consume as per digestive capacity

Superfood for all seasons, you have every reason to add almonds or badaam to your diet as they not just taste great but pack the right nutritional punch, keeping at bay many dreadful chronic diseases like diabetes, heart ailment, high blood pressure or hypertension among others. Almonds are a storehouse of Vitamin E, calcium, magnesium, protein, fibre, copper, and riboflavin. Studies say that eating almonds not only reduce risk of heart diseases significantly but also keeps your brain healthy. To reap all the benefits of these tasty and powerful nuts, all you have to do is to soak some almonds in the night and have them on empty stomach next morning. (Also read: We should eat 22-23 almonds in a day. Myth or fact? A dietician answers)

IS 1 OUNCE OF ALMONDS FOR EVERYONE?

While we all know eating almonds can keep many diseases away and hunger pangs at bay, it is the quantity that people usually are confused about. Should you eat 6, 8 or 22 almonds a day? According to Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 1 ounce or about 23 almond nuts is the ideal daily portion one can consume. However, many people with weak digestion or those who are not used to eating almonds may not be able to digest 20 or more almonds if they start the consumption suddenly.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post writes that the right quantity of almonds can differ from person to person depending on their digestive capacity and it is best to start eating 2 soaked almonds a day for a couple of days and then gradually increase consumption.

"Almonds and all other nuts are heavy to digest as they contain a good amount of healthy fat, protein and fibre. Almonds are rich in Vitamin E, calcium, copper, magnesium and riboflavin. They are also rich in iron, potassium, zinc and B vitamins, niacin, thiamine and folate," says Dr Bhavsar.

BENEFITS OF SOAKED ALMONDS

She lists benefits of soaked almonds

- It makes you feel energetic.

- It keeps your cravings at bay.

- It helps you get rid of period cramps.

- Improves digestion.

- Boosts brain health.

- They are immensely good for skin and hair as they're full of antioxidants and vitamins.

- Also good for heart (reduces blood pressure and cholesterol).

Dr Bhavsar says while having them every day is healthy for us, one should know how many almonds can one have.

START WITH 2 ALMONDS

"Lemme tell you straight - there’s no definite number that works for all. We all are different and so is our digestive capacity. We know well that ‘We are not what we eat, rather what we digest,’ right? So we should be very cautious before binging on any superfood we read articles on. Now let's get to our point, how many almonds," she writes.

"If you’re new to eating almonds daily, then it's best to begin with just two soaked and peeled almonds. Yes, two might sound too less but trust me it is enough for you. Once you get comfortable eating two almonds daily for a week for 10 days without any discomfort in your abdomen or digestion, then you can start having 5," she says.

THEN INCREASE THE QUANTITY TO 5-10 ALMONDS DEPENDING ON YOUR DIGESTION

Dr Bhavsar says after having 5 soaked and peeled almonds daily for good 21 days (3 weeks), you can increase the daily intake to 10 almonds, only if you don't feel bloated or suffer from diarrhoea or any digestive issues.

WHEN TO HAVE 10 ALMONDS

"Then carry on with 10 almonds daily for 3 months (90 days). That's enough dosage for a day. Then you can increase the daily intake to 12-15-18-20 eventually," says Dr Bhavsar on how to gradually increase your almond take.

RIGHT QUANTITY FOR PEOPLE WITH GOOD DIGESTION

The Ayurveda expert says that people who have optimum digestive capacity, who exercise daily, drink enough water and are habituated to have almonds since long can have 20 almonds daily.

"It's always about what you can digest well- that provides you with the enough nutrients and not what you merely eat. Remember always- eat only what you can digest and forget about the ideal quantity of any super food that you might have read somewhere. Always listen to your body and feed it accordingly. Your body knows what's best for it," concludes Dr Bhavsar.

