This healthy brownie recipe uses 6 simple ingredients and is decadent but sugar-free; it's no-bake too!

Are you looking for a healthy dessert recipe that comes together in a few minutes flat? Instagram user Yashvi Singhvi has shared her ‘no-bake, no guilt brownie recipe’ that's also lower in carbs and sugar as compared to a typical brownie recipe. All you have to do is mix the ingredients real quick and freeze the batter for just 10 minutes. Also read | Don't miss this healthy cheesecake recipe using paneer revealed by woman who got in shape in 2 months. Watch Yashvi Singhvi's brownie recipe with dates and oats is too simple and delicious to not try. (Representative picture)

Whether you're eating a diet that's vegan, gluten-free or sugar-free, this brownie recipe has got you covered. That's because it's made with only six common ingredients – including dates, oats and peanut butter. It can't get any simpler than that!

Healthy brownie recipe you must try

Yashvi said alongside her recipe video, “To all the dessert lovers out there, get ready to meet your new obsession, which my brother and I love because we have a big sweet tooth. Welcome to episode 3 of 'Transforming Your Comfort Meals into Healthier Version', and today we are making sugar-free, no-bake healthy brownies at home because the store-bought ones are packed with oil and sugar, plus these are super easy to make.”

Yashvi says all you have to do is blend dates, oats, cocoa powder, peanut butter, and walnuts and place the mixture in a glass dish. Layer this with melted dark chocolate and nuts, then freeze for 10 minutes, and your decadent brownies are ready!

Check out Yashvi's brownie recipe video:

Millet-based dessert recipes to try

Craving a dessert that’s also healthy? Millet can transform your dessert with these delicious and guilt-free recipes. Millet kheer and millet halwa to millet cake and pancake, click here to check out five millet-based recipes that offer a nutritious twist on classic treats. These nutrient-rich, gluten-free grains are the perfect swap for wheat, rice, and refined flour, offering both variety and health benefits.