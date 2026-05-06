Healthy Cucumber Neer Dosa with Soft Texture and Hydrating Ingredients for a Refreshing Summer Meal with Easy Digestion

Healthy cucumber neer dosa brings together soaked rice and fresh cucumber to create a light, hydrating dish that fits perfectly into warm-weather routines. Neer dosa comes from coastal Karnataka and is known for its thin, lace-like texture. It is made using a simple rice batter without fermentation, making it quicker than regular dosa. This variation adds grated cucumber, which blends into the batter and enhances both texture and freshness.

Healthy Cucumber Neer Dosa(Freepik)

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The preparation involves soaking rice, grinding it into a smooth batter, and mixing in cucumber with mild seasoning. The batter is then spread thinly on a hot pan to create soft, delicate dosas. This method keeps the recipe simple and suitable for quick meals.

Healthy cucumber neer dosa is different from regular neer dosa and classic dosa. Regular neer dosa uses only rice, while this version includes cucumber for added hydration. Compared to normal dosa, it does not require fermentation, making it lighter and quicker to prepare. This gluten-free dosa supports easy digestion due to its simple ingredients and light texture. Cucumber adds water content and helps maintain hydration, which is useful during summer.

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{{^usCountry}} The dish is low in calories and can be paired with light chutneys, making it a suitable breakfast option for weight loss. Its soft texture and mild taste make it appealing for both kids and adults, especially during hot days. Difference Between Cucumber Neer Dosa, Neer Dosa, and Regular Dosa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dish is low in calories and can be paired with light chutneys, making it a suitable breakfast option for weight loss. Its soft texture and mild taste make it appealing for both kids and adults, especially during hot days. Difference Between Cucumber Neer Dosa, Neer Dosa, and Regular Dosa {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Cucumber Neer Dosa Neer Dosa Regular Dosa Main Ingredients Rice + cucumber Rice only Rice + urad dal Fermentation No fermentation required No fermentation required Requires fermentation Texture Soft, slightly moist, delicate Thin, soft, lace-like Crispy or soft depending on style Taste Profile Mild with fresh cucumber note Neutral and light Slightly tangy due to fermentation Preparation Time Quick Quick Longer due to soaking and fermentation Digestibility Very easy to digest Easy to digest Moderate, depends on fermentation Hydration Factor High due to cucumber content Moderate Low Calories Lower Low Moderate Best For Summer meals and light breakfast Quick meals Heavier breakfast or meals Suitability for Summe Very suitable and refreshing Suitable Less suitable compared to lighter dosas View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Recipe Snapshot Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10–12 minutes

Servings: 3–4 dosas

Calories: 90–120 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Mild, fresh, and slightly juicy

Nutrition: Gluten-free, low-calorie, and hydrating

Difficulty: Easy Cucumber Neer Dosa with Light Texture and Fresh Summer Taste {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Recipe Snapshot Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10–12 minutes

Servings: 3–4 dosas

Calories: 90–120 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Mild, fresh, and slightly juicy

Nutrition: Gluten-free, low-calorie, and hydrating

Difficulty: Easy Cucumber Neer Dosa with Light Texture and Fresh Summer Taste {{/usCountry}}

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This cucumber neer dosa has a soft, thin texture with a slight moisture from grated cucumber. The taste is mild and fresh, making it suitable for summer meals. It cooks quickly and pairs well with light chutneys, making it a simple and refreshing breakfast option.

Ingredients

1 cup raw rice (soaked for 4–5 hours)

1/2 cup grated cucumber

1/4 cup fresh coconut (optional)

1–2 green chillies

Salt as needed

Water as required (for thin batter)

1 teaspoon oil (for cooking)

Step-by-Step Instructions

Drain the soaked rice and transfer it to a blender. Add grated cucumber, coconut, green chillies, and a little water. Grind everything into a smooth and slightly watery batter. The consistency should be thin, similar to buttermilk, so adjust water accordingly. Add salt to the batter and mix well. Unlike regular dosa batter, this does not require fermentation, so it can be used immediately after grinding. Heat a non-stick pan or dosa tawa and lightly grease it with oil. Pour a ladle of batter onto the hot surface and gently spread it by tilting the pan instead of using a spoon. Cover and cook on medium heat for 1–2 minutes until the dosa sets and the edges start to lift. There is no need to flip it, as it cooks quickly due to its thin texture. Fold the dosa and serve hot with coconut chutney or a light dip for a refreshing and easy meal.

Tips to Make Perfect Cucumber Neer Dosa

Maintain a Thin Batter

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Keeping the batter thin is important for the right texture. It should flow easily so the dosa spreads naturally on the pan.

Grind the Batter Smoothly

A smooth batter helps create soft and even dosas. Coarse batter can make the texture uneven and heavy.

Use Fresh Cucumber

Fresh cucumber adds moisture and improves taste. It also helps make the dosa more suitable for summer meals.

Spread by Tilting the Pan

Instead of spreading with a spoon, tilt the pan gently. This helps create a thin and delicate dosa without breaking it.

Cook on Medium Heat

Medium heat allows the dosa to cook evenly without sticking. High heat can dry it out or cause uneven cooking.

Do Not Overcook

Cooking for too long can make the dosa dry. Remove it once it sets and stays soft.

Stir Batter Before Each Use

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Cucumber releases water over time, so stirring is necessary. This maintains consistency across every dosa.

Nutritional Value of Cucumber Neer Dosa

This dosa offers a light mix of carbohydrates and hydration, making it suitable for summer meals. A report published by the USDA">USDA shows that the addition of cucumber enhances water content, while rice provides energy, creating a balanced and easy-to-digest option.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 100 calories Carbohydrates 20 g Protein 2 g Fat 1 g Fibre 1.5 g Water Content High View All

Ingredient Contribution to Nutrition

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Each ingredient in cucumber neer dosa adds to its light and refreshing profile. Rice provides energy, cucumber supports hydration, and coconut adds mild richness along with essential nutrients.

Ingredient Benefit Rice Provides energy and carbohydrates Cucumber Adds hydration and freshness Coconut Adds healthy fats and mild flavour Green Chillies Enhance taste Salt Balances flavour View All

FAQs

Is cucumber neer dosa good for weight loss?

Cucumber neer dosa can be included in weight loss diets because it is low in calories and made with simple ingredients. Its light texture and hydrating nature make it suitable for balanced summer meals.

Can cucumber neer dosa be made without soaking rice?

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Soaking rice is important for achieving a smooth batter and proper texture. Skipping this step can affect both consistency and taste of the dosa.

How to store cucumber neer dosa batter?

The batter can be stored in the refrigerator for up to one day. Stir it well before use, as the cucumber may release water and change the consistency.

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