Healthy Mango Phirni Recipe with Simple Ingredients and Natural Sweetness for a Balanced and Easy Dessert

A chilled bowl of mango phirni can bring a refreshing twist to everyday desserts during summer. Healthy mango phirni recipe blends ripe mango pulp with ground rice and milk, creating a smooth texture that feels light and naturally sweet.

Healthy Mango Phirni Recipe(Freepik)

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Phirni has its roots in North Indian cuisine and is usually made during festivals and special occasions. It is traditionally prepared by cooking ground rice slowly in milk until thick and creamy. This healthier version uses natural sweeteners and avoids refined ingredients, making it suitable for modern eating habits.

Healthy mango phirni recipe no maida low sugar high protein dessert for guilt free summer indulgence stands apart from regular phirni. It skips refined sugar and heavy additions, instead using mango pulp and options like dates or jaggery for sweetness. The texture remains creamy but feels lighter.

Mango adds natural sweetness along with vitamins like vitamin C and antioxidants. Milk provides protein and calcium, while rice offers a smooth base. Together, they create a dessert that supports balanced nutrition while still feeling like a treat during hot weather.

How This Mango Phirni Differs from Regular Phirni

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Healthy Mango Phirni Regular Phirni Uses natural sweeteners Uses refined sugar No maida or heavy ingredients May include richer additions Light and fruity flavour Rich and creamy taste Balanced nutrition Higher in calories Summer-friendly texture Slightly heavier View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Recipe Snapshot Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 3–4 bowls

Calories: 160–200 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, fruity, and creamy

Nutrition: Contains protein, calcium, and natural sugars

Difficulty: Easy Mango Phirni with Smooth Texture and Refreshing Summer Taste {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Recipe Snapshot Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 3–4 bowls

Calories: 160–200 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, fruity, and creamy

Nutrition: Contains protein, calcium, and natural sugars

Difficulty: Easy Mango Phirni with Smooth Texture and Refreshing Summer Taste {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This mango phirni has a silky texture with a gentle sweetness from ripe mangoes. The rice base gives it thickness, while chilled serving makes it refreshing for summer. The flavour feels balanced and light, making it suitable for warm days. Ingredients 1/4 cup rice (soaked and ground)

3 cups milk

1 cup mango pulp

2 tablespoons powdered jaggery or date paste

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

1 tablespoon chopped nuts Step-by-Step Instructions Wash and soak rice for 30 minutes, then grind it into a slightly coarse paste. Heat milk in a pan and bring it to a gentle boil. Add the ground rice paste and cook on low heat, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Cook until the mixture thickens and reaches a creamy consistency. Add jaggery or date paste and mix well until dissolved. Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool slightly. Add mango pulp and cardamom powder, mixing gently to combine. Transfer to serving bowls and refrigerate for at least 1–2 hours before serving. Garnish with chopped nuts before serving. Tips to Get the Right Texture and Flavour Use Ripe Mango for Natural Sweetness {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This mango phirni has a silky texture with a gentle sweetness from ripe mangoes. The rice base gives it thickness, while chilled serving makes it refreshing for summer. The flavour feels balanced and light, making it suitable for warm days. Ingredients 1/4 cup rice (soaked and ground)

3 cups milk

1 cup mango pulp

2 tablespoons powdered jaggery or date paste

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

1 tablespoon chopped nuts Step-by-Step Instructions Wash and soak rice for 30 minutes, then grind it into a slightly coarse paste. Heat milk in a pan and bring it to a gentle boil. Add the ground rice paste and cook on low heat, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Cook until the mixture thickens and reaches a creamy consistency. Add jaggery or date paste and mix well until dissolved. Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool slightly. Add mango pulp and cardamom powder, mixing gently to combine. Transfer to serving bowls and refrigerate for at least 1–2 hours before serving. Garnish with chopped nuts before serving. Tips to Get the Right Texture and Flavour Use Ripe Mango for Natural Sweetness {{/usCountry}}

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Ripe mango adds natural sweetness and reduces the need for added sweeteners.

Stir Continuously While Cooking

Regular stirring helps maintain a smooth and lump-free texture.

Add Mango After Cooling Slightly

Mixing mango pulp after cooling prevents curdling and keeps flavour fresh.

Control Thickness Carefully

Adjust milk quantity to get the desired creamy consistency.

Chill Before Serving

Cooling the phirni enhances flavour and makes it suitable for summer.

Use Natural Sweeteners Only

Jaggery or dates add sweetness along with nutrients.

Nutritional Value of Mango Phirni

Research according to USDA">USDA, shows that this dessert provides a mix of carbohydrates, protein, and essential nutrients, making it a balanced option for occasional sweet cravings.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 180 calories Carbohydrates 28 g Protein 5 g Fat 4 g Calcium 150 mg Vitamin C 12 mg View All

How Ingredients Support Balanced Nutrition

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Each ingredient contributes to making this dessert light and nutritious. Milk adds protein and calcium for daily needs, mango provides natural sugars and vitamins, and rice offers a smooth base with energy. Natural sweeteners like jaggery or dates improve flavour while adding minerals.

Ingredient Benefit Mango Provides vitamin C and natural sweetness Milk Adds protein and calcium Rice Gives texture and energy Jaggery/Dates Adds minerals and sweetness Nuts Provide healthy fats View All

FAQs

Can mango phirni be made ahead for parties or gatherings?

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Yes. mango phirni can be prepared a few hours in advance and kept chilled. The flavour settles better over time, making it ideal for serving later.

How to prevent phirni from becoming too thick after cooling?

Adding a small amount of warm milk while mixing can help adjust the consistency if it thickens too much after refrigeration.

Which type of mango works best for phirni?

Naturally sweet and less fibrous varieties like Alphonso or Kesar work well for a smooth texture and balanced taste.

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