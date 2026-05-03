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Healthy Mango Phirni Recipe with Simple Ingredients and Natural Sweetness for a Balanced and Easy Dessert

Healthy mango phirni is a creamy rice-based dessert made with mango and natural sweeteners, offering a light, protein-rich option for summer desserts.

Published on: May 03, 2026 01:00 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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A chilled bowl of mango phirni can bring a refreshing twist to everyday desserts during summer. Healthy mango phirni recipe blends ripe mango pulp with ground rice and milk, creating a smooth texture that feels light and naturally sweet.

Healthy Mango Phirni Recipe(Freepik)

Phirni has its roots in North Indian cuisine and is usually made during festivals and special occasions. It is traditionally prepared by cooking ground rice slowly in milk until thick and creamy. This healthier version uses natural sweeteners and avoids refined ingredients, making it suitable for modern eating habits.

Healthy mango phirni recipe no maida low sugar high protein dessert for guilt free summer indulgence stands apart from regular phirni. It skips refined sugar and heavy additions, instead using mango pulp and options like dates or jaggery for sweetness. The texture remains creamy but feels lighter.

Mango adds natural sweetness along with vitamins like vitamin C and antioxidants. Milk provides protein and calcium, while rice offers a smooth base. Together, they create a dessert that supports balanced nutrition while still feeling like a treat during hot weather.

How This Mango Phirni Differs from Regular Phirni

Healthy Mango Phirni

Regular Phirni

Uses natural sweeteners

Uses refined sugar

No maida or heavy ingredients

May include richer additions

Light and fruity flavour

Rich and creamy taste

Balanced nutrition

Higher in calories

Summer-friendly texture

Slightly heavier

Ripe mango adds natural sweetness and reduces the need for added sweeteners.

Stir Continuously While Cooking

Regular stirring helps maintain a smooth and lump-free texture.

Add Mango After Cooling Slightly

Mixing mango pulp after cooling prevents curdling and keeps flavour fresh.

Control Thickness Carefully

Adjust milk quantity to get the desired creamy consistency.

Chill Before Serving

Cooling the phirni enhances flavour and makes it suitable for summer.

Use Natural Sweeteners Only

Jaggery or dates add sweetness along with nutrients.

Nutritional Value of Mango Phirni

Research according to USDA">USDA, shows that this dessert provides a mix of carbohydrates, protein, and essential nutrients, making it a balanced option for occasional sweet cravings.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

180 calories

Carbohydrates

28 g

Protein

5 g

Fat

4 g

Calcium

150 mg

Vitamin C

12 mg

How Ingredients Support Balanced Nutrition

Each ingredient contributes to making this dessert light and nutritious. Milk adds protein and calcium for daily needs, mango provides natural sugars and vitamins, and rice offers a smooth base with energy. Natural sweeteners like jaggery or dates improve flavour while adding minerals.

Ingredient

Benefit

Mango

Provides vitamin C and natural sweetness

Milk

Adds protein and calcium

Rice

Gives texture and energy

Jaggery/Dates

Adds minerals and sweetness

Nuts

Provide healthy fats

FAQs

Can mango phirni be made ahead for parties or gatherings?

Yes. mango phirni can be prepared a few hours in advance and kept chilled. The flavour settles better over time, making it ideal for serving later.

How to prevent phirni from becoming too thick after cooling?

Adding a small amount of warm milk while mixing can help adjust the consistency if it thickens too much after refrigeration.

Which type of mango works best for phirni?

Naturally sweet and less fibrous varieties like Alphonso or Kesar work well for a smooth texture and balanced taste.

 
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