Healthy Mango Phirni Recipe with Simple Ingredients and Natural Sweetness for a Balanced and Easy Dessert
Healthy mango phirni is a creamy rice-based dessert made with mango and natural sweeteners, offering a light, protein-rich option for summer desserts.
A chilled bowl of mango phirni can bring a refreshing twist to everyday desserts during summer. Healthy mango phirni recipe blends ripe mango pulp with ground rice and milk, creating a smooth texture that feels light and naturally sweet.
Phirni has its roots in North Indian cuisine and is usually made during festivals and special occasions. It is traditionally prepared by cooking ground rice slowly in milk until thick and creamy. This healthier version uses natural sweeteners and avoids refined ingredients, making it suitable for modern eating habits.
Healthy mango phirni recipe no maida low sugar high protein dessert for guilt free summer indulgence stands apart from regular phirni. It skips refined sugar and heavy additions, instead using mango pulp and options like dates or jaggery for sweetness. The texture remains creamy but feels lighter.
Mango adds natural sweetness along with vitamins like vitamin C and antioxidants. Milk provides protein and calcium, while rice offers a smooth base. Together, they create a dessert that supports balanced nutrition while still feeling like a treat during hot weather.
How This Mango Phirni Differs from Regular Phirni
Healthy Mango Phirni
Regular Phirni
Uses natural sweeteners
Uses refined sugar
No maida or heavy ingredients
May include richer additions
Light and fruity flavour
Rich and creamy taste
Balanced nutrition
Higher in calories
Summer-friendly texture
Slightly heavier
Quick Recipe Snapshot
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Cook Time: 20 minutes
- Servings: 3–4 bowls
- Calories: 160–200 calories per serving
- Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, fruity, and creamy
- Nutrition: Contains protein, calcium, and natural sugars
- Difficulty: Easy
Mango Phirni with Smooth Texture and Refreshing Summer Taste{{/usCountry}}
Quick Recipe Snapshot
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Cook Time: 20 minutes
- Servings: 3–4 bowls
- Calories: 160–200 calories per serving
- Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, fruity, and creamy
- Nutrition: Contains protein, calcium, and natural sugars
- Difficulty: Easy
Mango Phirni with Smooth Texture and Refreshing Summer Taste{{/usCountry}}
This mango phirni has a silky texture with a gentle sweetness from ripe mangoes. The rice base gives it thickness, while chilled serving makes it refreshing for summer. The flavour feels balanced and light, making it suitable for warm days.
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup rice (soaked and ground)
- 3 cups milk
- 1 cup mango pulp
- 2 tablespoons powdered jaggery or date paste
- 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
- 1 tablespoon chopped nuts
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Wash and soak rice for 30 minutes, then grind it into a slightly coarse paste.
- Heat milk in a pan and bring it to a gentle boil.
- Add the ground rice paste and cook on low heat, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
- Cook until the mixture thickens and reaches a creamy consistency.
- Add jaggery or date paste and mix well until dissolved.
- Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool slightly.
- Add mango pulp and cardamom powder, mixing gently to combine.
- Transfer to serving bowls and refrigerate for at least 1–2 hours before serving.
- Garnish with chopped nuts before serving.
Tips to Get the Right Texture and Flavour
Use Ripe Mango for Natural Sweetness{{/usCountry}}
This mango phirni has a silky texture with a gentle sweetness from ripe mangoes. The rice base gives it thickness, while chilled serving makes it refreshing for summer. The flavour feels balanced and light, making it suitable for warm days.
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup rice (soaked and ground)
- 3 cups milk
- 1 cup mango pulp
- 2 tablespoons powdered jaggery or date paste
- 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
- 1 tablespoon chopped nuts
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Wash and soak rice for 30 minutes, then grind it into a slightly coarse paste.
- Heat milk in a pan and bring it to a gentle boil.
- Add the ground rice paste and cook on low heat, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
- Cook until the mixture thickens and reaches a creamy consistency.
- Add jaggery or date paste and mix well until dissolved.
- Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool slightly.
- Add mango pulp and cardamom powder, mixing gently to combine.
- Transfer to serving bowls and refrigerate for at least 1–2 hours before serving.
- Garnish with chopped nuts before serving.
Tips to Get the Right Texture and Flavour
Use Ripe Mango for Natural Sweetness{{/usCountry}}
Ripe mango adds natural sweetness and reduces the need for added sweeteners.
Stir Continuously While Cooking
Regular stirring helps maintain a smooth and lump-free texture.
Add Mango After Cooling Slightly
Mixing mango pulp after cooling prevents curdling and keeps flavour fresh.
Control Thickness Carefully
Adjust milk quantity to get the desired creamy consistency.
Chill Before Serving
Cooling the phirni enhances flavour and makes it suitable for summer.
Use Natural Sweeteners Only
Jaggery or dates add sweetness along with nutrients.
Nutritional Value of Mango Phirni
Research according to USDA">USDA, shows that this dessert provides a mix of carbohydrates, protein, and essential nutrients, making it a balanced option for occasional sweet cravings.
Nutrient
Amount Per Serving
Energy
180 calories
Carbohydrates
28 g
Protein
5 g
Fat
4 g
Calcium
150 mg
Vitamin C
12 mg
How Ingredients Support Balanced Nutrition
Each ingredient contributes to making this dessert light and nutritious. Milk adds protein and calcium for daily needs, mango provides natural sugars and vitamins, and rice offers a smooth base with energy. Natural sweeteners like jaggery or dates improve flavour while adding minerals.
Ingredient
Benefit
Mango
Provides vitamin C and natural sweetness
Milk
Adds protein and calcium
Rice
Gives texture and energy
Jaggery/Dates
Adds minerals and sweetness
Nuts
Provide healthy fats
FAQs
Can mango phirni be made ahead for parties or gatherings?
Yes. mango phirni can be prepared a few hours in advance and kept chilled. The flavour settles better over time, making it ideal for serving later.
How to prevent phirni from becoming too thick after cooling?
Adding a small amount of warm milk while mixing can help adjust the consistency if it thickens too much after refrigeration.
Which type of mango works best for phirni?
Naturally sweet and less fibrous varieties like Alphonso or Kesar work well for a smooth texture and balanced taste.
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