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Healthy Sattu Laddoo With Nuts And Natural Sweetness For Protein Rich Summer Snack Preparation

Healthy sattu laddoo combines roasted gram flour, nuts, and natural sweeteners to create a protein-rich snack suitable for quick energy and balanced nutrition.

Published on: May 14, 2026 01:37 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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A quick homemade laddoo can become far more nutritious with roasted gram flour and simple pantry ingredients. Healthy sattu laddoo combines sattu, nuts, seeds, and natural sweeteners to create a high-protein Indian snack with earthy flavour and soft texture that fits easily into summer eating habits.

Healthy Sattu Laddoo With Nuts And Natural Sweetness(Freepik)

Sattu comes mainly from Bihar and Bengal, where roasted gram flour is widely used in drinks, stuffed breads, and snacks during hot weather. Its cooling nature and easy digestibility made it a practical ingredient for summer meals long before protein snacks became popular. Sattu laddoo is prepared by mixing roasted gram flour with ghee, jaggery, dry fruits, and cardamom to create soft energy balls with nutty aroma and golden-brown colour.

Healthy sattu laddoo differs from many other laddoos because it uses roasted gram flour instead of refined flour or large amounts of sugar. Compared to besan laddoo, it feels lighter and slightly grainier in texture. Coconut laddoo usually has a softer bite, while sattu laddoo develops a richer roasted flavour with balanced sweetness and firmer texture.

Feature

Healthy Sattu Laddoo

Regular Laddoo

Main Ingredient

Roasted gram flour (sattu)

Besan, flour, or sugar-heavy mixtures

Texture

Soft and slightly grainy

Smooth and rich

Taste Profile

Nutty and mildly sweet

Sweeter and richer

Protein Content

Higher

Moderate

Fibre Content

Moderate to high

Lower

Sweetener Used

Jaggery or natural sweetener

Refined sugar

Preparation Time

Quick

Moderate

Summer Suitability

Suitable

Moderate

Colour

Golden brown

Deep yellow or brown

Digestibility

Balanced and lighter

Slightly heavier

Main Nutritional Highlight

Protein and fibre

Energy and sweetness

Best For

Protein-rich snacks

Festive desserts

Quick Recipe and Nutrition Snapshot

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Servings: 8 laddoos

Calories: 140 calories per laddoo

Flavour Profile: Nutty, mildly sweet, and roasted

Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich

Difficulty: Easy

Soft Sattu Laddoo with Roasted Aroma and Balanced Sweetness

This healthy sattu laddoo combines roasted gram flour, jaggery, nuts, and ghee to create a quick protein-rich snack. The texture remains soft and slightly grainy, while the roasted flavour gives the laddoo a balanced and nutty taste.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sattu (roasted gram flour)
  • 1/3 cup jaggery powder
  • 2 tablespoons ghee
  • 2 tablespoons chopped almonds
  • 1 tablespoon chopped cashews
  • 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds (optional)
  • 2–3 tablespoons milk as needed

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Add sattu into a large mixing bowl and mix it with cardamom powder and chopped nuts. The roasted gram flour creates the base texture and flavour for the laddoos.
  2. Heat ghee lightly and pour it into the sattu mixture. Mix properly so the flour absorbs the ghee evenly and develops a richer aroma.
  3. Add jaggery powder and sesame seeds into the mixture. Combine all ingredients carefully until the texture becomes crumbly and balanced.
  4. Add small amounts of milk gradually and mix gently. The moisture helps bind the mixture together without making it sticky.
  5. Shape the mixture into medium-sized laddoos using clean hands. Store in an airtight container and serve as a quick protein-rich snack.

Tips to Make Healthy Sattu Laddoo Soft and Balanced

Use Fresh Roasted Sattu

Fresh sattu gives better aroma and smoother texture to the laddoos. Older flour may taste slightly dry and reduce the roasted flavour.

Add Ghee Gradually

Mixing ghee slowly helps coat the flour evenly without making the mixture greasy. Balanced moisture helps the laddoos hold shape properly.

Crush Jaggery Properly

Finely crushed jaggery mixes more evenly into the sattu mixture. Large pieces may make the texture uneven while shaping laddoos.

Do Not Add Excess Milk

Small amounts of milk are enough to bind the mixture together. Too much liquid can make the laddoos sticky and difficult to store.

Roast Nuts Lightly Before Mixing

Light roasting improves crunch and enhances the nutty flavour naturally. It also adds more aroma to the laddoo mixture.

Shape Laddoos While the Mixture Is Slightly Warm

Slight warmth helps the mixture bind more easily during shaping. Cold mixture may become crumbly and harder to roll properly.

Store in an Airtight Container

Proper storage helps maintain texture and freshness for several days. Keeping moisture away also prevents the laddoos from becoming soft or sticky.

Nutritional Value of Healthy Sattu Laddoo

Healthy sattu laddoo combines roasted gram flour, nuts, and jaggery to create a balanced snack">create a balanced snack with protein, fibre, and minerals. The roasted ingredients also help develop a nutty flavour and soft texture.

Nutrient

Amount Per Laddoo

Energy

140 calories

Protein

6 g

Carbohydrates

14 g

Fat

6 g

Fibre

3 g

Iron

Moderate

FAQs

Is sattu laddoo good for high protein snack options?

Sattu laddoo contains roasted gram flour and nuts that provide plant-based protein and fibre. This makes it suitable for balanced snacks and quick energy support.

Can healthy sattu laddoo be made without sugar?

The laddoo can be prepared with jaggery, dates, or other natural sweeteners instead of refined sugar. These ingredients also help maintain softer texture and balanced sweetness.

How long can sattu laddoo be stored?

Sattu laddoo can be stored in an airtight container for several days at room temperature. Refrigeration may help maintain freshness for a longer period during hot weather.

 
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