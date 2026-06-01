Healthy South Indian Drumstick And Tomato Sambar, A Nourishing Protein-Packed Dish With Vegetables And Spices

Sambar with Drumstick and Tomato is one of the most popular South Indian dal recipes, prepared using toor dal, vegetables, tamarind, and a fragrant spice blend. Originating from the southern states of India, this versatile curry is served with rice, idli, dosa, vada, and many other regional dishes. The combination of vegetables, lentils, and spices creates a meal that remains a staple in homes throughout the year.

South Indian Drumstick And Tomato Sambar(Freepik)

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Drumsticks contribute Vitamin C, calcium, iron, and plant compounds">Vitamin C, calcium, iron, and plant compounds that support everyday wellness. Tomatoes provide antioxidants, Vitamin C">antioxidants, Vitamin C, and natural sweetness that balance the tanginess of tamarind. Toor dal adds protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates">protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates, making sambar a valuable part of a balanced meal. Ingredients such as turmeric, cumin, coriander, fenugreek, curry leaves, and mustard seeds contribute flavour while adding beneficial plant compounds that complement the nutritional profile of the dish.

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{{^usCountry}} The preparation begins with cooked toor dal combined with drumsticks, tomatoes, tamarind extract, and sambar powder. A tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, hing, and spices is then added to enhance the aroma. The result is a golden-orange curry with a smooth lentil base, soft vegetables, and a tangy-spicy flavour profile. The combination of creamy dal and vegetable pieces creates a texture that pairs beautifully with both rice and breakfast dishes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The preparation begins with cooked toor dal combined with drumsticks, tomatoes, tamarind extract, and sambar powder. A tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, hing, and spices is then added to enhance the aroma. The result is a golden-orange curry with a smooth lentil base, soft vegetables, and a tangy-spicy flavour profile. The combination of creamy dal and vegetable pieces creates a texture that pairs beautifully with both rice and breakfast dishes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Drumstick and tomato sambar is generally thicker and contains larger vegetable pieces, making it suitable for meals with rice. Rice sambar often has a richer consistency and more vegetables. Idli sambar is usually thinner and slightly milder, allowing it to soak into soft idlis easily. Dosa sambar tends to be lighter and more pourable to complement crisp dosas. While the base ingredients remain similar, each variation is adjusted to suit the dish it accompanies. Drumstick Tomato Sambar vs Regular Sambar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drumstick and tomato sambar is generally thicker and contains larger vegetable pieces, making it suitable for meals with rice. Rice sambar often has a richer consistency and more vegetables. Idli sambar is usually thinner and slightly milder, allowing it to soak into soft idlis easily. Dosa sambar tends to be lighter and more pourable to complement crisp dosas. While the base ingredients remain similar, each variation is adjusted to suit the dish it accompanies. Drumstick Tomato Sambar vs Regular Sambar {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Drumstick Tomato Sambar Regular Sambar Main Vegetables Drumstick and tomato are the key ingredients Can include pumpkin, brinjal, radish, carrots, okra, or mixed vegetables Protein Content High due to toor dal base High due to toor dal base Fibre Content Higher because drumsticks add extra fibre Depends on the vegetables used Vitamin C Higher from drumsticks and tomatoes Varies according to ingredients Calcium Content Higher due to drumsticks Moderate Iron Content Good source from drumsticks and lentils Moderate to good Taste Profile Tangy, slightly sweet, and earthy Can range from tangy to mildly sweet depending on vegetables Texture Soft drumsticks with smooth dal consistency Varies from chunky to smooth Colour Bright orange-red from tomatoes and spices Usually yellow-orange or brownish-orange Aroma Fresh tomato aroma with South Indian spices Depends on vegetable combination and sambar powder Best Paired With Rice, idli, dosa, and vada Rice, idli, dosa, uttapam, and pongal Summer Suitability Excellent due to lighter vegetable profile and tangy flavour Depends on the vegetables used Digestive Benefits Enhanced by drumsticks, tomatoes, tamarind, and spices Good due to lentils, vegetables, and spices Nutritional Highlight Rich in fibre, Vitamin C, calcium, and plant protein Balanced source of protein, fibre, and vegetables Ideal For People looking for a vegetable-rich, nutrient-packed sambar Those who enjoy a variety of seasonal vegetables View All

Quick Facts About Drumstick Tomato Sambar

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4–5

Calories: Approx. 140 per serving

Cuisine: South Indian

Difficulty Level: Easy

Best Paired With: Rice, Idli, Dosa

Texture: Smooth with soft vegetables

Authentic Drumstick Tomato Sambar Recipe

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Tender drumsticks, juicy tomatoes, protein-rich lentils, and aromatic spices combine beautifully in this classic South Indian favourite.

Ingredients

1 cup toor dal

2 drumsticks, cut into pieces

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 tablespoon tamarind pulp

2 tablespoons sambar powder

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

5 cups water

For Tempering

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

8 curry leaves

1 pinch hing

2 dried red chillies

1 tablespoon oil

Method

Pressure cook toor dal with turmeric until soft. Mash lightly. Cook drumsticks and tomatoes in water until tender. Mix tamarind pulp, sambar powder, and salt into the vegetables. Combine cooked dal with the vegetable mixture and simmer for 10 minutes. Heat oil and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, hing, and red chillies. Pour the tempering over the sambar and mix well before serving.

Smart Ways to Make Sambar More Nutritious

Pumpkin, carrots, radish, bottle gourd, and brinjal increase fibre, vitamins, and variety. Fresh coriander adds flavour, antioxidants, and visual appeal. Freshly ground spices provide better aroma and flavour. Drumsticks contribute additional fibre, calcium, and Vitamin C. Combining toor dal with moong dal can enhance texture and nutritional diversity. Curry leaves contribute plant compounds and enhance flavour. Brown rice increases fibre intake compared to white rice.

Nutritional Profile of Drumstick Tomato Sambar

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Sambar combines lentils, vegetables, tamarind, and spices to provide protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals in a balanced meal.

Nutrient Approx. Amount Per Serving Calories 140 kcal Carbohydrates 20 g Protein 7 g Fat 3 g Fibre 6 g Vitamin C Moderate Calcium 60 mg Potassium 320 mg View All

FAQs

Why are drumsticks commonly used in sambar?

Yes, drumsticks add flavour, texture, and valuable nutrients while absorbing the spices beautifully.

Which dal is best for sambar?

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Toor dal is the most commonly used lentil for authentic sambar.

Can sambar be prepared without tamarind?

Yes, though tamarind provides the characteristic tangy flavour.

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