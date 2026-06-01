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Healthy South Indian Drumstick And Tomato Sambar, A Nourishing Protein-Packed Dish With Vegetables And Spices

Sambar with drumstick and tomato combines lentils, vegetables, tamarind, and spices to create a flavourful South Indian curry enjoyed with rice, idli, and dosa.

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 01:10 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Sambar with Drumstick and Tomato is one of the most popular South Indian dal recipes, prepared using toor dal, vegetables, tamarind, and a fragrant spice blend. Originating from the southern states of India, this versatile curry is served with rice, idli, dosa, vada, and many other regional dishes. The combination of vegetables, lentils, and spices creates a meal that remains a staple in homes throughout the year.

South Indian Drumstick And Tomato Sambar(Freepik)

Drumsticks contribute Vitamin C, calcium, iron, and plant compounds">Vitamin C, calcium, iron, and plant compounds that support everyday wellness. Tomatoes provide antioxidants, Vitamin C">antioxidants, Vitamin C, and natural sweetness that balance the tanginess of tamarind. Toor dal adds protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates">protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates, making sambar a valuable part of a balanced meal. Ingredients such as turmeric, cumin, coriander, fenugreek, curry leaves, and mustard seeds contribute flavour while adding beneficial plant compounds that complement the nutritional profile of the dish.

Feature

Drumstick Tomato Sambar

Regular Sambar

Main Vegetables

Drumstick and tomato are the key ingredients

Can include pumpkin, brinjal, radish, carrots, okra, or mixed vegetables

Protein Content

High due to toor dal base

High due to toor dal base

Fibre Content

Higher because drumsticks add extra fibre

Depends on the vegetables used

Vitamin C

Higher from drumsticks and tomatoes

Varies according to ingredients

Calcium Content

Higher due to drumsticks

Moderate

Iron Content

Good source from drumsticks and lentils

Moderate to good

Taste Profile

Tangy, slightly sweet, and earthy

Can range from tangy to mildly sweet depending on vegetables

Texture

Soft drumsticks with smooth dal consistency

Varies from chunky to smooth

Colour

Bright orange-red from tomatoes and spices

Usually yellow-orange or brownish-orange

Aroma

Fresh tomato aroma with South Indian spices

Depends on vegetable combination and sambar powder

Best Paired With

Rice, idli, dosa, and vada

Rice, idli, dosa, uttapam, and pongal

Summer Suitability

Excellent due to lighter vegetable profile and tangy flavour

Depends on the vegetables used

Digestive Benefits

Enhanced by drumsticks, tomatoes, tamarind, and spices

Good due to lentils, vegetables, and spices

Nutritional Highlight

Rich in fibre, Vitamin C, calcium, and plant protein

Balanced source of protein, fibre, and vegetables

Ideal For

People looking for a vegetable-rich, nutrient-packed sambar

Those who enjoy a variety of seasonal vegetables

Quick Facts About Drumstick Tomato Sambar

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4–5

Calories: Approx. 140 per serving

Cuisine: South Indian

Difficulty Level: Easy

Best Paired With: Rice, Idli, Dosa

Texture: Smooth with soft vegetables

Authentic Drumstick Tomato Sambar Recipe

Tender drumsticks, juicy tomatoes, protein-rich lentils, and aromatic spices combine beautifully in this classic South Indian favourite.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup toor dal
  • 2 drumsticks, cut into pieces
  • 2 tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon tamarind pulp
  • 2 tablespoons sambar powder
  • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
  • Salt to taste
  • 5 cups water

For Tempering

  • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 8 curry leaves
  • 1 pinch hing
  • 2 dried red chillies
  • 1 tablespoon oil

Method

  1. Pressure cook toor dal with turmeric until soft. Mash lightly.
  2. Cook drumsticks and tomatoes in water until tender.
  3. Mix tamarind pulp, sambar powder, and salt into the vegetables.
  4. Combine cooked dal with the vegetable mixture and simmer for 10 minutes.
  5. Heat oil and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, hing, and red chillies.
  6. Pour the tempering over the sambar and mix well before serving.

Smart Ways to Make Sambar More Nutritious

  1. Pumpkin, carrots, radish, bottle gourd, and brinjal increase fibre, vitamins, and variety.
  2. Fresh coriander adds flavour, antioxidants, and visual appeal.
  3. Freshly ground spices provide better aroma and flavour.
  4. Drumsticks contribute additional fibre, calcium, and Vitamin C.
  5. Combining toor dal with moong dal can enhance texture and nutritional diversity.
  6. Curry leaves contribute plant compounds and enhance flavour.
  7. Brown rice increases fibre intake compared to white rice.

Nutritional Profile of Drumstick Tomato Sambar

Sambar combines lentils, vegetables, tamarind, and spices to provide protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals in a balanced meal.

Nutrient

Approx. Amount Per Serving

Calories

140 kcal

Carbohydrates

20 g

Protein

7 g

Fat

3 g

Fibre

6 g

Vitamin C

Moderate

Calcium

60 mg

Potassium

320 mg

FAQs

Why are drumsticks commonly used in sambar?

Yes, drumsticks add flavour, texture, and valuable nutrients while absorbing the spices beautifully.

Which dal is best for sambar?

Toor dal is the most commonly used lentil for authentic sambar.

Can sambar be prepared without tamarind?

Yes, though tamarind provides the characteristic tangy flavour.

 
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