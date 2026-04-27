Hemp Seed Chutney Recipe for a Protein Rich Superfood Condiment That Supports Weight Management and Daily Nutrition
Hemp seed chutney is a protein-rich condiment made with seeds, herbs, and spices that supports daily nutrition and works well for balanced, healthy meals.
Hemp seed chutney is gaining attention as a superfood chutney because it blends plant-based protein, healthy fats, and fresh ingredients into one easy preparation. Hemp seeds are small but packed with protein, omega fatty acids, and essential nutrients. They are considered a complete plant protein source, providing all essential amino acids. Hence, hemp seed chutney is a useful addition to vegetarian protein food options and everyday meals.
This chutney is different from regular coconut or peanut chutney. Hemp seeds give a smoother texture and a slightly earthy, nutty taste. It feels lighter and blends easily with herbs like coriander, mint, and green chilli, creating a fresh flavour that works well in summer meals.
Hemp seed chutney supports daily nutrition by adding protein and healthy fats that may help manage hunger and energy levels. It can be helpful in weight management as it keeps meals balanced without adding heavy ingredients. Lemon juice, herbs, and natural spices enhance flavour without needing sugar, while ingredients like curd or water help adjust consistency.
How Hemp Seed Chutney Differs from Other Chutneys
Hemp Seed Chutney
Coconut Chutney
Peanut Chutney
Made with hemp seeds
Made with coconut
Made with peanuts
High in plant protein
Moderate protein
Good protein but higher fat
Light and smooth texture
Slightly thick
Dense texture
Contains omega fatty acids
Rich in fats
Rich in fats
Mild nutty flavour
Slightly sweet taste
Strong nutty taste
Quick Recipe Overview
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: 3 minutes
- Servings: 3–4 servings
- Calories: 90–110 calories per serving
- Flavour Profile: Nutty, mildly spicy, fresh, and slightly tangy
- Nutrition: High in protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals
- Difficulty: Easy
Step By Step Guide To Make Fresh Hemp Seed Chutney with Herbs for a Light and Refreshing Taste{{/usCountry}}
Quick Recipe Overview
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: 3 minutes
- Servings: 3–4 servings
- Calories: 90–110 calories per serving
- Flavour Profile: Nutty, mildly spicy, fresh, and slightly tangy
- Nutrition: High in protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals
- Difficulty: Easy
Step By Step Guide To Make Fresh Hemp Seed Chutney with Herbs for a Light and Refreshing Taste{{/usCountry}}
This chutney has a smooth and creamy texture with a mild nutty flavour from hemp seeds. Fresh coriander and mint add brightness, while lemon juice gives a slight tang. The taste feels light and fresh, making it suitable for summer meals and easy to pair with many dishes.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup hemp seeds
- 1/2 cup fresh coriander leaves
- 2 tablespoons mint leaves
- 1 green chilli
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons curd (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
- 1 small garlic clove
- Salt as needed
- 2–3 tablespoons water
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Add hemp seeds to a blender jar. Dry roast them lightly for 1 to 2 minutes if a stronger flavour is preferred, then let them cool.
- Add coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chilli, garlic, and roasted cumin powder into the blender.
- Add lemon juice and salt. Pour a small amount of water to help blending.
- Blend everything into a smooth paste. Add more water if needed to adjust consistency.
- Add curd for a creamier texture if preferred and blend briefly again.
- Taste and adjust salt or lemon juice as needed.
- Transfer to a bowl and serve fresh with roti, dosa, sandwiches, or snacks.
Tips to Get the Perfect Taste and Texture
- Use fresh herbs for better flavour.
- Roast hemp seeds lightly for a richer taste.
- Add water gradually to control consistency.
- Lemon juice enhances freshness and balance.
- Use curd for a creamier texture if needed.
- Avoid over-blending to keep flavour fresh.
- Adjust spice level with green chilli.
- Store in the refrigerator and use within one day.
Nutritional Value of Hemp Seed Chutney
According to USDA">USDA, hemp seed chutney provides protein, healthy fats, and essential nutrients that support daily nutrition and balanced meals.
Nutrient
Amount Per Serving
Energy
100 calories
Protein
6 g
Carbohydrates
4 g
Fibre
2 g
Fat
7 g
Iron
2 mg
Magnesium
120 mg
Ingredient-Based Nutritional Benefits
Each ingredient contributes to making this chutney a nutrient-rich addition to meals.
Ingredient
Benefit
Hemp Seeds
High protein and omega fatty acids
Coriander
Adds freshness and antioxidants
Mint
Supports digestion
Lemon Juice
Provides vitamin C
Garlic
Adds flavour and supports immunity
Curd
Adds probiotics and creaminess
FAQs
Can hemp seed chutney be made without curd?
Yes. Water or coconut milk can be used instead of curd.
Is hemp seed chutney good for weight management?
Hemp seed chutney contains protein and healthy fats that help balance meals and manage hunger levels.
Can other seeds be added?
Yes. Flax seeds or sunflower seeds can be added for variation.
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