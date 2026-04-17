Summer Detox Salad Recipe with Seeds, Fresh Vegetables and Lemon Dressing for a Healthy Summer Boost

Heavy meals and hot weather can leave the body feeling slow and tired. A summer detox salad brings a fresh change with crunchy greens, colourful vegetables, nutrient-dense seeds, and a bright lemon dressing. Every bite feels light, juicy, and perfect for days that need something simple and refreshing. Summer Detox Salad Recipe (Freepik)

Fresh greens such as spinach, lettuce, mint, and cucumber add plenty of water, fibre, and vitamins">water, fibre, and vitamins to the salad. Fibre is useful for gut detox because it helps move waste through the body more easily. A salad rich in greens may also support digestion and help reduce bloating during summer.

Seeds make this healthy salad more nourishing without making it heavy. Chia seeds can absorb many times their weight in water, which helps the body stay hydrated">body stay hydrated. Pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds add crunch along with protein, healthy fats, zinc, and magnesium">protein, healthy fats, zinc, and magnesium. These nutrients may support energy and help the body feel more active during a detox routine.

The lemon dressing brings everything together with a fresh and slightly tangy taste. Lemon contains vitamin C">vitamin C and gives the salad a bright flavour without using creamy sauces. A few drops of olive oil, lemon juice, black pepper, and herbs are enough to make this detox recipe taste fresh, crisp, and ideal for summer lunches or evening meals.

How To Make A Summer Detox Salad with Seeds and Lemon Dressing This summer detox salad tastes crisp, juicy, and slightly tangy with every bite. Fresh greens, cucumber, and colourful vegetables give it a crunchy texture, while pumpkin and sunflower seeds add a nutty flavour. The zesty lemon dressing makes the salad extra refreshing and perfect for hot summer afternoons.