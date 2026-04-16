Aam Ki Launji Recipe: Quick and Easy Sweet-Sour Raw Mango Relish to Enjoy in Just 10 Minutes

Aam Ki Launji, also called Kairi Ki Launji, is a sweet-sour raw mango relish made with tangy green mangoes, jaggery, and simple spices. Every spoonful tastes slightly sour, mildly spicy, and gently sweet, with soft pieces of raw mango adding a nice bite. This quick recipe takes only 10 minutes and stays fresh in the refrigerator for up to 10 to 15 days. Aam Ki Launji Recipe (freepik)

A bowl of aam ki launji can instantly make a simple meal feel brighter. Raw mangoes give the relish a sharp and tangy flavour, while jaggery adds natural sweetness without using white sugar. Fennel seeds, cumin, and nigella seeds bring a mild aroma and make the chutney taste more interesting.

Raw mango is often used in summer because it contains vitamin C and may help the body stay active during hot weather. Jaggery is a healthier option than refined sugar and gives the relish a rich sweetness along with small amounts of iron. A small amount of mustard oil helps the spices cook well and adds extra flavour.

Soft paratha, dal-rice, poori, or even a plain roti tastes much better with this Indian chutney on the side. Aam ki launji is quick, easy, and full of sweet-sour flavour, making it a favourite summer relish in many homes.

Sweet-Sour Raw Mango Aam Ki Launji Recipe This aam ki launji tastes tangy, mildly spicy, and naturally sweet from jaggery. Soft raw mango pieces give the relish a juicy texture, while fennel and cumin add a gentle aroma. Its sharp and refreshing flavour makes it perfect for summer and pairs well with paratha, poori, or dal-rice.