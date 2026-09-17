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High-protein chicken curry: Try this nutritionist-approved recipe with a creamy paneer gravy for added boost of protein

Published on: Sep 17, 2026, 18:38:20 IST
By Eshana Saha
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Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
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If you're craving your mother's homemade chicken curry, try this high-protein recipe at home! Here's the step-by-step guide.

Craving the comforting flavours of a homemade chicken curry, perhaps the kind your mother used to make? If you’re away from home and missing those familiar flavours, you don’t have to wait for the next family visit – you can recreate them in your own kitchen. Better yet, making it yourself means you can tweak the ingredients to suit your health goals without giving up the rich, spicy, homestyle goodness.

Also Read | Want a guilt-free, desi sweet treat? Try this nutritionist-approved recipe for caramel makhana kheer with 0 added sugar

Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared a high-protein chicken curry that uses creamy paneer to add richness to the gravy while giving the dish an extra boost of protein. In an Instagram video shared on September 15, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “30g protein and 270 calories per serving. Creamy, comforting, spicy, proper home style chicken curry ready in under 40 minutes.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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