High-protein chicken curry: Try this nutritionist-approved recipe with a creamy paneer gravy for added boost of protein

Craving the comforting flavours of a homemade chicken curry, perhaps the kind your mother used to make? If you’re away from home and missing those familiar flavours, you don’t have to wait for the next family visit – you can recreate them in your own kitchen. Better yet, making it yourself means you can tweak the ingredients to suit your health goals without giving up the rich, spicy, homestyle goodness.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared a high-protein chicken curry that uses creamy paneer to add richness to the gravy while giving the dish an extra boost of protein. In an Instagram video shared on September 15, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “30g protein and 270 calories per serving. Creamy, comforting, spicy, proper home style chicken curry ready in under 40 minutes.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 4) For the marinade 400g boneless chicken thighs, cut into cubes

1 tbsp (18g) ginger-garlic paste

¼ tsp (1g) turmeric powder

½ tsp (1.5g) Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tsp (2g) coriander powder

1 tbsp (15g) lemon juice

Salt, to taste For the gravy 1 tbsp (14g) ghee

1 bay leaf

1 small piece of cinnamon

1 black cardamom

2 green cardamoms

½ tsp (1.5g) cumin seeds

2 cloves

1 medium onion (120g), finely chopped

1 to 2 green chillies, chopped

¼ tsp (1g) turmeric powder

1 tsp (3g) Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tsp (2g) coriander powder

2 medium tomatoes (200g), chopped

2 tbsp (30g) tomato purée

½ cup (120ml) water, or as needed

1 tsp (2g) garam masala

A pinch of sugar (1g)

¾ cup (170g) high-protein, low-fat paneer, blended with a little warm water, or silken tofu

Salt, to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped, for garnish Method Add the chicken, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, Kashmiri chilli powder, coriander powder, lemon juice and salt to a bowl. Mix well and set aside for five to 10 minutes. Heat the ghee in a pan over medium heat. Add the bay leaf, cinnamon, black cardamom, green cardamoms, cumin seeds and cloves, and allow them to crackle. Add the chopped onion and green chillies. Sauté until the onion turns golden. Stir in the turmeric, Kashmiri chilli powder and coriander powder. Cook for about a minute, allowing the spices to release their aroma without burning. Add the chopped tomatoes, tomato purée and a little salt. Cook until the tomatoes soften and break down. Add the marinated chicken and mix well, ensuring the pieces are coated in the masala. Pour in the water and add the garam masala and sugar. Cover and simmer until the chicken is almost cooked and the tomatoes have lost their raw taste. Blend the paneer or silken tofu with a little warm water until smooth. Reduce the heat to low and gradually stir it into the gravy. Simmer gently for a few minutes until the gravy thickens and the chicken is completely cooked. Finish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve hot. Approx. nutrition (per serving of 225g) Calories: 270 kcal

Protein: 30g

Carbohydrates: 8g

Fat: 13g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 4) For the marinade 400g boneless chicken thighs, cut into cubes

1 tbsp (18g) ginger-garlic paste

¼ tsp (1g) turmeric powder

½ tsp (1.5g) Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tsp (2g) coriander powder

1 tbsp (15g) lemon juice

Salt, to taste For the gravy 1 tbsp (14g) ghee

1 bay leaf

1 small piece of cinnamon

1 black cardamom

2 green cardamoms

½ tsp (1.5g) cumin seeds

2 cloves

1 medium onion (120g), finely chopped

1 to 2 green chillies, chopped

¼ tsp (1g) turmeric powder

1 tsp (3g) Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tsp (2g) coriander powder

2 medium tomatoes (200g), chopped

2 tbsp (30g) tomato purée

½ cup (120ml) water, or as needed

1 tsp (2g) garam masala

A pinch of sugar (1g)

¾ cup (170g) high-protein, low-fat paneer, blended with a little warm water, or silken tofu

Salt, to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped, for garnish Method Add the chicken, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, Kashmiri chilli powder, coriander powder, lemon juice and salt to a bowl. Mix well and set aside for five to 10 minutes. Heat the ghee in a pan over medium heat. Add the bay leaf, cinnamon, black cardamom, green cardamoms, cumin seeds and cloves, and allow them to crackle. Add the chopped onion and green chillies. Sauté until the onion turns golden. Stir in the turmeric, Kashmiri chilli powder and coriander powder. Cook for about a minute, allowing the spices to release their aroma without burning. Add the chopped tomatoes, tomato purée and a little salt. Cook until the tomatoes soften and break down. Add the marinated chicken and mix well, ensuring the pieces are coated in the masala. Pour in the water and add the garam masala and sugar. Cover and simmer until the chicken is almost cooked and the tomatoes have lost their raw taste. Blend the paneer or silken tofu with a little warm water until smooth. Reduce the heat to low and gradually stir it into the gravy. Simmer gently for a few minutes until the gravy thickens and the chicken is completely cooked. Finish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve hot. Approx. nutrition (per serving of 225g) Calories: 270 kcal

Protein: 30g

Carbohydrates: 8g

Fat: 13g {{/usCountry}}

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