High-protein, gluten-free potato lasagna: Try this nutritionist-approved twist to the classic dish packing 25g protein

Nothing beats digging into a bubbling, cheesy lasagna fresh out of the oven – until you remember the hefty calories and gluten-packed pasta sheets that often come with it. The beauty of making it at home, however, is that you can reinvent the classic favourite to suit your goals, whether that's adding more protein, cutting back on calories or swapping the pasta for a gluten-free alternative. If you've been craving all the cosy, indulgent flavours of lasagna without the heaviness, this wholesome recipe strikes the perfect balance.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for sharing flavour-packed, calorie-counted recipes on social media, has shared a gluten-free, high-protein potato lasagna that delivers all the comforting flavours of the classic dish while packing 25 g of protein and 376 calories per serving. In an Instagram video shared on July 21, the nutritionist explains, “Lasagna, but make it gluten-free and high-protein. All the cozy, cheesy comfort of the classic with none of the heaviness – proof that eating well never has to mean eating boring.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 4) 4 medium potatoes (about 600 g), thinly sliced

1 tbsp garlic, finely chopped

¾ cup onion, finely chopped

3 cups mixed vegetables, finely chopped (such as mushrooms, sweet corn, carrots, green beans, cabbage and bell peppers)

1 cup dry soya chunks, cooked and minced

3 tbsp tomato purée or pasta sauce

2 tbsp Schezwan chutney

2 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp honey

150 g low-fat, high-protein paneer

A splash of milk or water (to blend the paneer)

⅓ cup (50 g) grated cheese Seasonings Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Chilli flakes, to taste

Italian seasoning, to taste

Peri peri seasoning, to taste

Honey or preferred sweetener, to taste (optional) Method Thinly slice the potatoes and soak them in cold water for at least 30 minutes. Drain well. For faster cooking, parboil the slices for three to four minutes before assembling. Heat a pan and sauté the garlic and onion until fragrant. Add the mixed vegetables and cook until softened. Stir in the cooked, minced soya chunks. Add the tomato purée, Schezwan chutney, soy sauce, honey and seasonings. Cook until the mixture thickens into a rich filling. Blend the paneer with a splash of milk or water until smooth. Season with peri peri seasoning, chilli flakes, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper and a little honey or sweetener, if desired. Grease an oven-safe baking dish. Layer the potato slices, followed by the soya-vegetable filling, then spread over a layer of the paneer mixture. Repeat the layers until all the ingredients are used. Finish with a final layer of potatoes and sprinkle the grated cheese on top. Bake in a preheated oven at 190°C for about 60 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender and the cheese is golden brown. For a lighter finish, bake without the cheese for the first 50 minutes, then add the cheese and bake for the remaining 10 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 4) 4 medium potatoes (about 600 g), thinly sliced

1 tbsp garlic, finely chopped

¾ cup onion, finely chopped

3 cups mixed vegetables, finely chopped (such as mushrooms, sweet corn, carrots, green beans, cabbage and bell peppers)

1 cup dry soya chunks, cooked and minced

3 tbsp tomato purée or pasta sauce

2 tbsp Schezwan chutney

2 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp honey

150 g low-fat, high-protein paneer

A splash of milk or water (to blend the paneer)

⅓ cup (50 g) grated cheese Seasonings Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Chilli flakes, to taste

Italian seasoning, to taste

Peri peri seasoning, to taste

Honey or preferred sweetener, to taste (optional) Method Thinly slice the potatoes and soak them in cold water for at least 30 minutes. Drain well. For faster cooking, parboil the slices for three to four minutes before assembling. Heat a pan and sauté the garlic and onion until fragrant. Add the mixed vegetables and cook until softened. Stir in the cooked, minced soya chunks. Add the tomato purée, Schezwan chutney, soy sauce, honey and seasonings. Cook until the mixture thickens into a rich filling. Blend the paneer with a splash of milk or water until smooth. Season with peri peri seasoning, chilli flakes, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper and a little honey or sweetener, if desired. Grease an oven-safe baking dish. Layer the potato slices, followed by the soya-vegetable filling, then spread over a layer of the paneer mixture. Repeat the layers until all the ingredients are used. Finish with a final layer of potatoes and sprinkle the grated cheese on top. Bake in a preheated oven at 190°C for about 60 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender and the cheese is golden brown. For a lighter finish, bake without the cheese for the first 50 minutes, then add the cheese and bake for the remaining 10 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

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Tip: For a non-vegetarian version, replace the soya chunks with lean chicken or turkey mince. To make it vegan, substitute the paneer with firm tofu and use a dairy-free cheese alternative.

Approximate nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 376 kcal

Protein: 25 g

Carbohydrates: 49 g

Fat: 10 g

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.