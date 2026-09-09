High-protein sattu kadhi recipe: Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's healthier take on the classic homemade favourite

Nutrition is one of the most important pillars of good health, and what you put on your plate can play a key role in supporting a balanced diet. But eating well does not always mean giving up the comforting, familiar dishes you love. Sometimes, a simple switch in ingredients can add more nutritional value to an everyday meal while keeping its traditional flavours intact. Even classic homemade recipes like kadhi can get a wholesome upgrade with a few thoughtful changes.

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Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a nutritious twist on the classic kadhi, swapping traditional besan for sattu to give the comforting dish an added boost of protein. In an Instagram video shared on September 8, the chef highlights, “Good nutrition can be part of the meals you already love. This National Nutrition Week, we’re giving classic Kadhi a nutritious twist with sattu. A simple addition that brings more goodness to an everyday favourite. Small changes can make a wholesome difference.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the kadhi: 2 to 3 tbsp sattu

1½ cups yoghurt

3½ cups water

½ tsp turmeric powder

¾ tsp red chilli powder

2 tsp ginger-green chilli paste

Salt, to taste For tempering: 2 tbsp ghee

½ tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp asafoetida (hing)

2 dried red chillies, stemmed and broken

6 to 8 curry leaves

1 medium onion, thinly sliced For garnish: Fresh coriander sprig Method Add the yoghurt to a large bowl along with sattu, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt and ginger-green chilli paste. Whisk well until the mixture is smooth. Gradually add three and a half cups of water while continuing to whisk. Make sure the sattu and yoghurt are well incorporated and the mixture has a smooth, pourable consistency. Heat ghee in a deep pan or kadhai over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and allow them to splutter. Next, add the cumin seeds, asafoetida and broken dried red chillies. Sauté briefly until the spices become fragrant. Add the curry leaves, followed by the sliced onion. Sauté for a few minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onion turns translucent and soft. Slowly pour the prepared yoghurt-sattu mixture into the pan while stirring continuously. This helps prevent the yoghurt from curdling and ensures the mixture remains smooth. Cook the kadhi over medium heat for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it is heated through and slightly thickened. Avoid cooking it over very high heat. Transfer the hot kadhi to a serving bowl, garnish with a fresh coriander sprig and serve immediately. It can be enjoyed on its own or paired with rice or roti. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the kadhi: 2 to 3 tbsp sattu

1½ cups yoghurt

3½ cups water

½ tsp turmeric powder

¾ tsp red chilli powder

2 tsp ginger-green chilli paste

Salt, to taste For tempering: 2 tbsp ghee

½ tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp asafoetida (hing)

2 dried red chillies, stemmed and broken

6 to 8 curry leaves

1 medium onion, thinly sliced For garnish: Fresh coriander sprig Method Add the yoghurt to a large bowl along with sattu, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt and ginger-green chilli paste. Whisk well until the mixture is smooth. Gradually add three and a half cups of water while continuing to whisk. Make sure the sattu and yoghurt are well incorporated and the mixture has a smooth, pourable consistency. Heat ghee in a deep pan or kadhai over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and allow them to splutter. Next, add the cumin seeds, asafoetida and broken dried red chillies. Sauté briefly until the spices become fragrant. Add the curry leaves, followed by the sliced onion. Sauté for a few minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onion turns translucent and soft. Slowly pour the prepared yoghurt-sattu mixture into the pan while stirring continuously. This helps prevent the yoghurt from curdling and ensures the mixture remains smooth. Cook the kadhi over medium heat for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it is heated through and slightly thickened. Avoid cooking it over very high heat. Transfer the hot kadhi to a serving bowl, garnish with a fresh coriander sprig and serve immediately. It can be enjoyed on its own or paired with rice or roti. {{/usCountry}}

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