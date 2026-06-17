High-Protein Kala Chana Salad With Paneer For Weight Loss And Refreshing Summer Eating

Black chana and paneer salad with mint dressing is a high-protein, refreshing summer salad for healthy eating that brings together wholesome Indian ingredients with a light mint dressing for a balanced meal. Popular as a black chana paneer salad and healthy Indian salad, this recipe delivers protein, fibre, and refreshing flavours that fit perfectly into busy lifestyles and warm-weather menus.

High-Protein Kala Chana Salad With Paneer For Weight Loss(Freepik)

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Black chana has been a part of Indian kitchens for centuries because of its rich nutritional profile and versatility. Packed with plant protein, dietary fibre, iron, potassium, and magnesium, it provides steady energy while supporting digestion and balanced blood sugar levels. Paneer adds dairy protein and calcium that help maintain muscle and bone health. Fresh mint, coriander, lemon juice, and seasonal vegetables contribute antioxidants and vitamin C, making this paneer salad recipe a refreshing choice for summer. The combination naturally creates a vegetarian protein salad that is nutritious and flavourful.

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{{^usCountry}} Cooked black chana is mixed with paneer cubes, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and colourful vegetables before being tossed with a fresh mint dressing. The dressing combines mint leaves, coriander, lemon juice, green chilli, and simple seasonings that add brightness without heavy sauces. Every ingredient contributes texture, from the softness of paneer to the bite of chickpeas and the crunch of vegetables. This chickpea paneer salad works well as a light lunch, meal-prep option, or side dish for summer gatherings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cooked black chana is mixed with paneer cubes, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and colourful vegetables before being tossed with a fresh mint dressing. The dressing combines mint leaves, coriander, lemon juice, green chilli, and simple seasonings that add brightness without heavy sauces. Every ingredient contributes texture, from the softness of paneer to the bite of chickpeas and the crunch of vegetables. This chickpea paneer salad works well as a light lunch, meal-prep option, or side dish for summer gatherings. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Many everyday salads focus mainly on fresh vegetables and light dressings, offering moderate amounts of nutrients and protein. Combining black chana, paneer, and a fresh mint dressing creates a more balanced meal with extra protein, fibre, calcium, and iron, while adding a refreshing taste that suits healthy summer eating. Black Chana & Paneer Salad vs Regular Vegetable Salad: Which Packs More Nutrition? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many everyday salads focus mainly on fresh vegetables and light dressings, offering moderate amounts of nutrients and protein. Combining black chana, paneer, and a fresh mint dressing creates a more balanced meal with extra protein, fibre, calcium, and iron, while adding a refreshing taste that suits healthy summer eating. Black Chana & Paneer Salad vs Regular Vegetable Salad: Which Packs More Nutrition? {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Black Chana & Paneer Salad Regular Vegetable Salad Main Protein Source Black chana and paneer Vegetables Protein Content High Low to moderate Fibre Rich Moderate Calcium High Lower Iron Rich Moderate Texture Creamy and crunchy Crisp Dressing Fresh mint dressing Basic vinaigrette Weight Management Protein and fibre rich Vegetable focused Summer Appeal Refreshing and filling Light Best For Balanced meals and meal prep Side dishes View All

Quick Facts About This Summer Salad

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: Indian fusion

Main Ingredients: Black chana and paneer

Best Served With: Buttermilk or whole wheat toast

Black Chana & Paneer Salad with Mint Dressing Recipe

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Protein-rich black chana, soft paneer, crunchy vegetables, and mint dressing create a colourful salad perfect for healthy summer meals.

Ingredients

1 cup boiled black chana

150g paneer, cubed

1 cucumber, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

½ capsicum, diced

2 tablespoons coriander leaves

2 tablespoons mint leaves

1 green chilli

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon olive oil

Instructions

Place the boiled black chana and paneer cubes into a large mixing bowl. Add cucumber, tomato, onion, and capsicum to the mixture. Blend mint leaves, coriander, lemon juice, olive oil, green chilli, and seasonings to prepare the dressing. Pour the mint dressing evenly over the salad ingredients. Toss the salad gently to coat every ingredient. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder and black pepper over the top. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving. Refrigerate for a few minutes for extra freshness if preferred.

Smart Tips To Make This Salad Even Healthier

Add spinach leaves to increase the iron and folate content. Include pomegranate seeds to provide antioxidants and natural sweetness. Choose low-fat paneer to reduce saturated fat intake. Mix roasted pumpkin seeds for healthy fats and extra crunch. Add grated carrots to increase vitamin A naturally. Sprinkle flaxseeds for additional omega-3 fatty acids. Use fresh homemade mint dressing instead of packaged sauces. Include boiled sweet corn for extra fibre and nutrients. Add sprouts to increase plant-based protein. Finish with fresh lemon juice to improve iron absorption.

Nutritional Value Of Black Chana & Paneer Salad with Mint Dressing

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Black chana and paneer salad with mint dressing combines legumes, dairy, vegetables, and herbs to create a balanced nutrient-rich meal">balanced nutrient-rich meal.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Serving Calories 310 kcal Protein 22 g Carbohydrates 28 g Fat 12 g Fibre 10 g Calcium 320 mg Iron 4.8 mg Potassium 640 mg Vitamin C 26 mg Magnesium 85 mg View All

FAQs

Is Black Chana & Paneer Salad with Mint Dressing good for weight loss?

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Black chana and paneer salad with mint dressing provides protein and fibre that support balanced meals and healthy eating habits.

Can Black Chana & Paneer Salad with Mint Dressing be prepared for meal prep?

Black chana and paneer salad with mint dressing stays fresh for several hours and works well for lunch boxes and meal planning.

Why is mint dressing added to Black Chana & Paneer Salad with Mint Dressing?

Black chana and paneer salad with mint dressing uses fresh mint to add flavour while contributing antioxidants and digestive benefits.

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