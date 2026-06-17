High-Protein Kala Chana Salad With Paneer For Weight Loss And Refreshing Summer Eating
Black Chana & Paneer Salad with Mint Dressing combines protein-rich ingredients, fresh vegetables, and herbs for a nutritious summer meal.
Black chana and paneer salad with mint dressing is a high-protein, refreshing summer salad for healthy eating that brings together wholesome Indian ingredients with a light mint dressing for a balanced meal. Popular as a black chana paneer salad and healthy Indian salad, this recipe delivers protein, fibre, and refreshing flavours that fit perfectly into busy lifestyles and warm-weather menus.
Black chana has been a part of Indian kitchens for centuries because of its rich nutritional profile and versatility. Packed with plant protein, dietary fibre, iron, potassium, and magnesium, it provides steady energy while supporting digestion and balanced blood sugar levels. Paneer adds dairy protein and calcium that help maintain muscle and bone health. Fresh mint, coriander, lemon juice, and seasonal vegetables contribute antioxidants and vitamin C, making this paneer salad recipe a refreshing choice for summer. The combination naturally creates a vegetarian protein salad that is nutritious and flavourful.
Cooked black chana is mixed with paneer cubes, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and colourful vegetables before being tossed with a fresh mint dressing. The dressing combines mint leaves, coriander, lemon juice, green chilli, and simple seasonings that add brightness without heavy sauces. Every ingredient contributes texture, from the softness of paneer to the bite of chickpeas and the crunch of vegetables. This chickpea paneer salad works well as a light lunch, meal-prep option, or side dish for summer gatherings.{{/usCountry}}
Cooked black chana is mixed with paneer cubes, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and colourful vegetables before being tossed with a fresh mint dressing. The dressing combines mint leaves, coriander, lemon juice, green chilli, and simple seasonings that add brightness without heavy sauces. Every ingredient contributes texture, from the softness of paneer to the bite of chickpeas and the crunch of vegetables. This chickpea paneer salad works well as a light lunch, meal-prep option, or side dish for summer gatherings.{{/usCountry}}
Many everyday salads focus mainly on fresh vegetables and light dressings, offering moderate amounts of nutrients and protein. Combining black chana, paneer, and a fresh mint dressing creates a more balanced meal with extra protein, fibre, calcium, and iron, while adding a refreshing taste that suits healthy summer eating.
Black Chana & Paneer Salad vs Regular Vegetable Salad: Which Packs More Nutrition?{{/usCountry}}
Many everyday salads focus mainly on fresh vegetables and light dressings, offering moderate amounts of nutrients and protein. Combining black chana, paneer, and a fresh mint dressing creates a more balanced meal with extra protein, fibre, calcium, and iron, while adding a refreshing taste that suits healthy summer eating.
Black Chana & Paneer Salad vs Regular Vegetable Salad: Which Packs More Nutrition?{{/usCountry}}
Feature
Black Chana & Paneer Salad
Regular Vegetable Salad
Main Protein Source
Black chana and paneer
Vegetables
Protein Content
High
Low to moderate
Fibre
Rich
Moderate
Calcium
High
Lower
Iron
Rich
Moderate
Texture
Creamy and crunchy
Crisp
Dressing
Fresh mint dressing
Basic vinaigrette
Weight Management
Protein and fibre rich
Vegetable focused
Summer Appeal
Refreshing and filling
Light
Best For
Balanced meals and meal prep
Side dishes
Quick Facts About This Summer Salad
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes
Servings: 4
Difficulty: Easy
Cuisine: Indian fusion
Main Ingredients: Black chana and paneer
Best Served With: Buttermilk or whole wheat toast
Black Chana & Paneer Salad with Mint Dressing Recipe
Protein-rich black chana, soft paneer, crunchy vegetables, and mint dressing create a colourful salad perfect for healthy summer meals.
Ingredients
- 1 cup boiled black chana
- 150g paneer, cubed
- 1 cucumber, chopped
- 1 tomato, chopped
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- ½ capsicum, diced
- 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
- 2 tablespoons mint leaves
- 1 green chilli
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- Salt to taste
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
Instructions
- Place the boiled black chana and paneer cubes into a large mixing bowl.
- Add cucumber, tomato, onion, and capsicum to the mixture.
- Blend mint leaves, coriander, lemon juice, olive oil, green chilli, and seasonings to prepare the dressing.
- Pour the mint dressing evenly over the salad ingredients.
- Toss the salad gently to coat every ingredient.
- Sprinkle roasted cumin powder and black pepper over the top.
- Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving.
- Refrigerate for a few minutes for extra freshness if preferred.
Smart Tips To Make This Salad Even Healthier
- Add spinach leaves to increase the iron and folate content.
- Include pomegranate seeds to provide antioxidants and natural sweetness.
- Choose low-fat paneer to reduce saturated fat intake.
- Mix roasted pumpkin seeds for healthy fats and extra crunch.
- Add grated carrots to increase vitamin A naturally.
- Sprinkle flaxseeds for additional omega-3 fatty acids.
- Use fresh homemade mint dressing instead of packaged sauces.
- Include boiled sweet corn for extra fibre and nutrients.
- Add sprouts to increase plant-based protein.
- Finish with fresh lemon juice to improve iron absorption.
Nutritional Value Of Black Chana & Paneer Salad with Mint Dressing
Black chana and paneer salad with mint dressing combines legumes, dairy, vegetables, and herbs to create a balanced nutrient-rich meal">balanced nutrient-rich meal.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount Per Serving
Calories
310 kcal
Protein
22 g
Carbohydrates
28 g
Fat
12 g
Fibre
10 g
Calcium
320 mg
Iron
4.8 mg
Potassium
640 mg
Vitamin C
26 mg
Magnesium
85 mg
FAQs
Is Black Chana & Paneer Salad with Mint Dressing good for weight loss?
Black chana and paneer salad with mint dressing provides protein and fibre that support balanced meals and healthy eating habits.
Can Black Chana & Paneer Salad with Mint Dressing be prepared for meal prep?
Black chana and paneer salad with mint dressing stays fresh for several hours and works well for lunch boxes and meal planning.
Why is mint dressing added to Black Chana & Paneer Salad with Mint Dressing?
Black chana and paneer salad with mint dressing uses fresh mint to add flavour while contributing antioxidants and digestive benefits.
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