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High-Protein Kala Chana Salad With Paneer For Weight Loss And Refreshing Summer Eating

Black Chana & Paneer Salad with Mint Dressing combines protein-rich ingredients, fresh vegetables, and herbs for a nutritious summer meal.

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 12:11 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Black chana and paneer salad with mint dressing is a high-protein, refreshing summer salad for healthy eating that brings together wholesome Indian ingredients with a light mint dressing for a balanced meal. Popular as a black chana paneer salad and healthy Indian salad, this recipe delivers protein, fibre, and refreshing flavours that fit perfectly into busy lifestyles and warm-weather menus.

High-Protein Kala Chana Salad With Paneer For Weight Loss(Freepik)

Black chana has been a part of Indian kitchens for centuries because of its rich nutritional profile and versatility. Packed with plant protein, dietary fibre, iron, potassium, and magnesium, it provides steady energy while supporting digestion and balanced blood sugar levels. Paneer adds dairy protein and calcium that help maintain muscle and bone health. Fresh mint, coriander, lemon juice, and seasonal vegetables contribute antioxidants and vitamin C, making this paneer salad recipe a refreshing choice for summer. The combination naturally creates a vegetarian protein salad that is nutritious and flavourful.

Feature

Black Chana & Paneer Salad

Regular Vegetable Salad

Main Protein Source

Black chana and paneer

Vegetables

Protein Content

High

Low to moderate

Fibre

Rich

Moderate

Calcium

High

Lower

Iron

Rich

Moderate

Texture

Creamy and crunchy

Crisp

Dressing

Fresh mint dressing

Basic vinaigrette

Weight Management

Protein and fibre rich

Vegetable focused

Summer Appeal

Refreshing and filling

Light

Best For

Balanced meals and meal prep

Side dishes

Quick Facts About This Summer Salad

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: Indian fusion

Main Ingredients: Black chana and paneer

Best Served With: Buttermilk or whole wheat toast

Black Chana & Paneer Salad with Mint Dressing Recipe

Protein-rich black chana, soft paneer, crunchy vegetables, and mint dressing create a colourful salad perfect for healthy summer meals.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup boiled black chana
  • 150g paneer, cubed
  • 1 cucumber, chopped
  • 1 tomato, chopped
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • ½ capsicum, diced
  • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
  • 2 tablespoons mint leaves
  • 1 green chilli
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil

Instructions

  1. Place the boiled black chana and paneer cubes into a large mixing bowl.
  2. Add cucumber, tomato, onion, and capsicum to the mixture.
  3. Blend mint leaves, coriander, lemon juice, olive oil, green chilli, and seasonings to prepare the dressing.
  4. Pour the mint dressing evenly over the salad ingredients.
  5. Toss the salad gently to coat every ingredient.
  6. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder and black pepper over the top.
  7. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving.
  8. Refrigerate for a few minutes for extra freshness if preferred.

Smart Tips To Make This Salad Even Healthier

  1. Add spinach leaves to increase the iron and folate content.
  2. Include pomegranate seeds to provide antioxidants and natural sweetness.
  3. Choose low-fat paneer to reduce saturated fat intake.
  4. Mix roasted pumpkin seeds for healthy fats and extra crunch.
  5. Add grated carrots to increase vitamin A naturally.
  6. Sprinkle flaxseeds for additional omega-3 fatty acids.
  7. Use fresh homemade mint dressing instead of packaged sauces.
  8. Include boiled sweet corn for extra fibre and nutrients.
  9. Add sprouts to increase plant-based protein.
  10. Finish with fresh lemon juice to improve iron absorption.

Nutritional Value Of Black Chana & Paneer Salad with Mint Dressing

Black chana and paneer salad with mint dressing combines legumes, dairy, vegetables, and herbs to create a balanced nutrient-rich meal">balanced nutrient-rich meal.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount Per Serving

Calories

310 kcal

Protein

22 g

Carbohydrates

28 g

Fat

12 g

Fibre

10 g

Calcium

320 mg

Iron

4.8 mg

Potassium

640 mg

Vitamin C

26 mg

Magnesium

85 mg

FAQs

Is Black Chana & Paneer Salad with Mint Dressing good for weight loss?

Black chana and paneer salad with mint dressing provides protein and fibre that support balanced meals and healthy eating habits.

Can Black Chana & Paneer Salad with Mint Dressing be prepared for meal prep?

Black chana and paneer salad with mint dressing stays fresh for several hours and works well for lunch boxes and meal planning.

Why is mint dressing added to Black Chana & Paneer Salad with Mint Dressing?

Black chana and paneer salad with mint dressing uses fresh mint to add flavour while contributing antioxidants and digestive benefits.

 
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