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High-Protein Soymilk Smoothie Recipe: A Creamy, Dairy-Free Breakfast Packed With Fruits, Fibre and Plant-Based Nutrition

Make a creamy protein-rich unsweetened soymilk smoothie with fibre-rich fruits that can be your ultimate goal for busy morning breakfasts. Learn the steps here!

Updated on: Jun 25, 2026 11:37 am IST
By Saborni Saha
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Busy mornings call for something effortless and nutritious, and nothing can beat smoothies for their ease of preparation and wholesomeness. Soymilk smoothies are one of the easiest and high-protein drinks you can rely on to start your day. It takes just 5 minutes to whip up this extremely nourishing drink, that too, with so much fibre, fewer calories and minerals in it. Pick any of your favourite fruits, and you are set to kickstart the morning with a nutritious drink.

Soymilk Smoothie Recipe(Pixabay)

Soymilk is a great option for all, especially for vegans and people with lactose intolerance. Now comes the benefits you can derive from this plant-based milk.

Soymilk contains protein, vitamin B12, vitamin D, calcium, and potassium, which makes it an all-rounder for your diet. One serving of it typically provides around 7 to 8 grams of protein. With no added fat content in it, a glass of soymilk is easy to digest and helps with managing cravings. Following the presence of isoflavones and polyunsaturated fats, soymilk may support your heart health too. Also, the slightly nutty flavour teams up well with almost every fruit, whether it's mango or frozen fruits left in your fridge.

A Comparison Between Protein-Rich Soymilk Smoothie Recipe vs Regular Smoothie

Soymilk smoothies give your mornings a creamy, plant-based start without making breakfast complicated. The blend of soymilk, banana, mango, and blueberries offers protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals, and natural sweetness in one glass. With simple swaps, your smoothie can become lighter, richer in nutrients, and more filling, making breakfast or dessert feel balanced, refreshing, and practical daily for busy schedules too.

FAQs

1. Can you make the Protein-Rich soymilk smoothie recipe without bananas?Yes, avocado, frozen mango, or soaked oats can replace banana while keeping the texture creamy and naturally satisfying for you.

2. Is the soymilk smoothie suitable for vegans?The recipe suits vegans when maple syrup replaces honey and fortified soymilk adds extra calcium and vitamin B12 daily support.

3. Can you prepare the smoothie ahead of time?Preparation ahead works best for twelve hours in a sealed jar, with shaking before serving for a smooth fresh texture.

 
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