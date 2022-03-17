Holi treats to tickle your taste buds

The most colourful and vibrant festival of India, Holi, is just round the corner. It is celebrated on the full moon day of Phalguna month, and falls on March 18 this year. Cheerful activities such as Hola Mohalla in Punjab (exhibiting martial arts a day before), lathmar and phoolon ki holi in Barsana, Nandgaon and Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) are a part of celebrations. Also, a massive feast is prepared in homes, comprising delicacies such as gujiya, pani puri, jalebi, imarti, aloo tikki, dahi bhalla, kachori, lassi and dishes made with thandai, like rabri and kheer.

“In Uttar Pradesh, especially in areas like Nandgaon, Vrindavan and Mathura, festivities begin many days in advance. With new potatoes in the market and good sunlight, many variants of potato chips, aloo lachaas and namkeens are put out on the terrace. Different variants of kachoris and pakoras are made in abundance. Not to forget, the bhang pakoras paired with bhang thandai. Non-vegetarians make mutton biryani or kadai mutton,” says Kusha Mathur, senior sous chef at WelcomHotel Sheraton, New Delhi. The hotel has put together a Holi brunch at the Delhi Pavilion restaurant.

In Bihar, dhuska is a popular fried breakfast dish made with rice, dal, chillies and garlic. Ghugni, made of white pea lentil, goes along with it. And in Banaras, people play ‘laddoo maar Holi’, a tradition where participants throw laddoos at each other as they sing and dance in celebration. A witness to this festivity in Banaras, Reetu Uday Kugaji, a chef consultant who shares recipes on her Facebook page Food For Thought, suggests dishes that can be prepared a day in advance: “Delicacies, like kachori sabzi, kanji vada, gujiya or purukiyas, malpua, rabri, jalebi, gol gappas and dahi vada, can be prepared a day before.”

With a lavish spread of over 1,000 dishes, ISKCON puts together a Holi special menu that can be savoured at its temples in various locations in Delhi. “Preparation starts a week in advance. Most items are made of cow milk, ghee and different flours,” says Saumya Vaishnavi, deity kitchen head.

Thandi and ice-apple kheer

Thandai is the most popular Holi beverage, but one can enjoy a variety of flavourful drinks like iced jaljeera, mint lassi, aam panna, carrot or beetroot kanji and kokum sharbat. One can also include spring flowers to add colour to their plate. “There are an amazing array of edible flowers that add a pop of colour on the plate. During the spring season in India, lavender, fennel, hibiscus and chamomile are the flowers used predominantly in dishes and can be incorporated in the Holi menu,” says Rajesh Singh, executive sous chef, Taj Mahal, New Delhi, which has a Holi-special menu at its restaurant, Machan.

Whole-wheat flour Malpua

Recipe

Ingredients:

Whole Wheat Flour- 1 cup

Fennel Seeds, lightly toasted- ¼ th tbsp.

Black Peppercorns, crushed- 1/4th tsp.

Organic Honey- 1/2 cup

Water- 1/2 cup

Cinnamon Stick- ½ inch

Saffron- ¼ th gm.

Rose Water- 10 ml.

For the finishing / serving:

Silver leaf -01 sheet

Rose petals, dried edible- -3 tsp

Almonds, slivered- 02 tsp.

Pistachio nuts, slivered- 02 tsp

Method:

Take one cup of water and add honey to it. Add cinnamon, Saffron and rose water. Reduce it. Remove the cinnamon stick.

Pour in a glass bowl and let it cool completely. You may reserve some for drizzling on top of the prepared malpuas.

Now add lightly toasted fennel seeds, crushed peppercorns, whole wheat flour and ½ cup of water.

Whisk thoroughly to get a smooth batter.

In a Hard anodized non-stick pan, pour a ladleful of this batter, spread the batter a little with the ladle and cook on both the sides.

Remember to use a wooden spoon to turn the malpuas so that they are cooked thoroughly / evenly on both the sides. Do not overbrown them.

You can also pour some rabri on top of it to add more flavours and taste to it. (optional)

Recipe by chef Reetu Uday Kugaji

