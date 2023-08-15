India's Independence Day is celebrated annually on August 15 to commemorate the day in 1947 when our country gained independence from the colonial British rule and this national holiday and is marked by various ceremonies, events and festivities while people in various states of India also prepare and enjoy tricolour-themed dishes to honour the Indian flag's colours - saffron, white and green. If you are planning your Independence Day 2023 menu, here are some easy tricolour recipes that should help you create a fantastic spread for your celebration! Independence Day 2023 recipe special: These tricolour Thandai and Strawberry Mojito are a crowd-pleaser (Photo by Chef Vijay Kumar/Chef James Patrick)

Thandai Semifreddo (Organic Tricoloured)

Ingredients for thandai mix:

Almond,

Pista,

Cashew nut,

Poppy seed,

black peppercorn,

rose petals dried,

fennel,

saffron,

cardamom



Method:

Condensed milk with above ingredients is set in agar agar or china grass to a frozen texture. Condensed milk base is used with natural and organic colour variations to present Indian national flag tricolour.

2. Strawberry Mojito

Strawberry Mojito (Chef James Patrick)

Ingredients:

- 1 cup fresh strawberries hulled and sliced

- 8-10 fresh mint leaves

- 1 lime cut into wedges

- 2 teaspoons honey or your preferred sweetener

- 1 cup sparkling water or club soda

- Ice cubes

Method:

In a tall glass muddle together the strawberries mint leaves lime wedges and honey until the strawberries are mashed and the flavors are well combined. Fill the glass with ice cubes. Pour sparkling water or club soda over the mixture and stir gently.

Garnish with a strawberry slice lime wedge and a sprig of mint. Serve and enjoy your healthy Strawberry Mojito! Remember you can always adjust the sweetness and mintiness to your liking. Cheers to a refreshing and healthy drink!

