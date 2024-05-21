International Tea Day 2024: 5 offbeat chai recipes guaranteed to tempt your palate

International Tea Day is celebrated every year on May 21 to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and health benefits associated with one of the world's most beloved beverages. For all of you chai lovers out there, enjoy this lovely collection of off-beat tea recipes that will definitely tempt your palate. These creative chai recipes offer a welcome change from your typical tea routine, whether you're craving the exotic flare of unusual ingredients or the comforting warmth of traditional spices. Every cup offers a different and unforgettable experience, from the vivid colours of Golden Turmeric Chai to the decadent richness of Caramel Latte Chai, the earthy warmth of Daalchini Spice Chai, the opulent perfume of Kesar Masala Chai, and the zesty freshness of Classic Lemon Grass Chai. (Also read: International Tea Day 2024: Step into the world’s best tearooms and houses to experience tradition and taste ) Explore a world of flavour this International Tea Day with these 5 unique chai recipes.(Pinterest)

Must-Try Unique Tea Recipes

Chef Mukesh Kumar, The Ashok, shared with HT Lifestyle some unconventional chai recipes for a refreshing and flavourful experience. Therefore, put on your chef's hat and try these must-have brews to up your chai game:

1. Golden Turmeric Chai

Golden Turmeric Chai recipe(Freepik)

Ingredients:

3-4 cinnamon sticks (2-3 inches each)

1-2 inches’ fresh ginger, peeled and sliced

10 whole cloves

Freshly cracked pepper

4 cups water

4 black tea bags

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp. ground turmeric

1/4 cup honey

4 cups milk

Instructions:

1. Place cinnamon sticks, sliced ginger, cloves, cracked pepper, and water in a medium saucepot.

2. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat.

3. Reduce heat to low and simmer for five minutes.

4. Turn off the heat, add black tea bags, cover, and let steep for 4-5 minutes.

5. Strain the tea into a bowl using a fine mesh strainer or colander.

6. Whisk in vanilla, honey, and turmeric.

7. Taste and adjust sweetness or spices as needed.

8. Refrigerate the Golden Chai tea mix for up to a few days.

9. Heat 8oz. of milk (using a stovetop, microwave, or steamer).

10. Stir the Golden Chai tea mix and combine 8oz. of it with the hot milk. Serve hot

2. Caramel Latte Chai

Caramel Latte Chai recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

3-1/2 cups water

1-1/2 cups whole milk

10 chai-flavored black tea bags

1/3 cup caramel flavoring syrup

Sweetened whipped cream and hot caramel ice cream topping (optional)

Instructions:

1. Steam the milk in a microwave or on the stovetop until steaming hot (not boiling).

2. Dip the chai tea bags in the hot milk and let steep for about 5 minutes.

3. Remove the tea bags and stir in the caramel syrup.

4. Whisk the tea mixture or use a milk frother if you prefer a foamy top.

5. Optionally, garnish with sweetened whipped cream and hot caramel ice cream topping. Enjoy!

3. Daalchini Spice Chai

Daalchini Spice Chai recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 cups water

1 cup milk

2-3 teaspoons black tea leaves

2-3 cinnamon sticks

1 tablespoon jaggery (optional for sweetness)

Instructions:

1. Boil water with cinnamon sticks.

2. Add tea leaves, simmer, add milk, and bring to a boil.

3. Strain the mixture.

4. Add jaggery if desired.

5. Enjoy the warm, spiced goodness.

4. Kesar Masala Chai

Kesar Masala Chai recipe(Chef Mukesh Kumar)

Ingredients:

1 and ½ tsp tea powder

10 strands saffron, soaked in milk/water

½ tsp crushed ginger

1 cardamom

¼ tsp chai masala

¾ cup water

1 tsp sugar

Instructions:

1. Boil water in a pan and add tea powder. Boil for one minute.

2. Add soaked saffron, crushed ginger, cardamom, chai masala, and sugar.

3. Simmer for 3 minutes.

4. Filter through a metal strainer.

5. Heat serving cups with hot water, then discard the water.

6. Serve the tea in the preheated cups.

5. Classic Lemon Grass Chai

Classic Lemon Grass Chai recipe(Freepik)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup whole milk

1/2 cup water

2 tsp sugar or sweetener of choice (to taste)

1 heaping tsp tea leaves

1/2 tsp chai masala

3 thin slices of ginger root (1-2 mm each)

5 mint leaves, gently bruised

4-5 inches of bright green end of lemongrass, cut into 1 inch pieces or 3 thin slices of root end of lemongrass

Instructions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil.

2. Turn off the heat and stir down when it boils.

3. Watch the pot carefully as it can easily boil over.

4. Return to a boil one more time.

5. Turn off the heat and allow too steep for 3-5 minutes.

6. Strain and serve.