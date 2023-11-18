Sore throat due to air pollution? 6 tea recipes for instant relief and recovery

Are you waking up with a sore, dry and scratchy throat nowadays? If you are living in Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas where air quality is severe, your sore throat could be linked to the elevated levels of environmental pollutants like ozone, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and fine dust. Air pollution is one of the common causes of a sore throat. A painful and scratchy sensation while swallowing something can be highly uncomfortable. (Also read: 8 morning drinks to fight air pollution) Air pollution besides irritating our throat can also weaken immunity which can lead to viral infections that can cause sore throat as one of the symptoms. (Freepik)

Air pollution besides irritating the throat can also weaken immunity which can lead to viral infections that can cause sore throat as one of the symptoms. Many studies over the time have proved that environmental pollution can pose a serious hazard to our health and can impact all the aspects of our health from lungs, heart to even brain. Its impact on eyes, skin, throat, hair are some of the most visible and immediate effects of pollution.

A cup of hot and soothing tea is what one craves for to relieve a sore throat. A warm salt water gargle can also provide great relief. In case your throat is acting up with pollution levels touching severe mark, we have some wonderful tea recipes for you that can provide much-needed relief.

"Drinking warm liquids may soothe a sore and an inflamed throat. Most of the teas contain antioxidants that can have an anti-inflammatory effect and can reduce the pain and discomfort, Drinking fluids can help to keep the throat moist, prevent dehydration and reduce the pain," says Dietitan Priya Palan.

"Dealing with a sore throat during air pollution can be quite challenging. The pollutants in the air can irritate the throat and exacerbate discomfort. A sore throat, while often a temporary and mild discomfort, can have a few potential ill effects, especially if left untreated or if it is a symptom of an underlying condition. It is important to keep track of local air quality levels. Combining lifestyle adjustments, home remedies, and protective measures can contribute to a more comfortable and healthier living environment," says By Abhilasha V, Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru

TEA FOR POLLUTION

Priya Palan lists the types of tea that can provide relief from sore throat induced by air pollution:

1. Chamomile tea: It is a tea known to have anti-inflammatory properties that can help to reduce swelling, redness and help in tissue repair of the throat.

2. Turmeric tea: Turmeric is a member of ginger family that has an anti- inflammatory, antiseptic properties and stimulates the immune system. Curcumin present in turmeric promotes healing and reduces inflammation. It can also help to provide relief from pain.

3. Green tea: Green tea provides various health benefits. Its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties provides a relief from pain. Gargling with green tea can help to relieve sore throat.

4. Peppermint tea: Mint is rich in polyphenols, a group of powerful antioxidants that can reduce inflammation and provide relief from pain and irritation.

MANAGING SORE THROAT AMID POLLUTION

Abhilasha V shares tips to manage sore throat in the face of air pollution and also shares tea recipes for relief.

• Stay hydrated: Keep yourself well-hydrated. It helps in keeping your throat moist and can soothe irritation caused by pollutants.

• Use air purifiers: If possible, use air purifiers at home. They can help filter out pollutants and improve indoor air quality.

• Avoid smoking: If you smoke, consider cutting back or quitting. Smoke can irritate your throat and worsen the effects of pollution.

• Gargle with salt water: A classic remedy! Gargling with warm salt water can help soothe your throat and reduce inflammation.

• Use a humidifier: Using a humidifier adds moisture to the air, preventing your throat from drying out.

• Protective masks: If the pollution levels are high, consider wearing a mask to filter out particulate matter when you're outdoors.

• Stay indoors on bad days: When pollution levels are exceptionally high, try to stay indoors as much as possible.

• Avoid allergens: Identify and minimize exposure to allergens that can trigger throat irritation.

TEA RECIPES FOR SORE THROAT

Here are six soothing recipes to manage throat pain during pollution season:

1. Honey and Ginger Tea

Ingredients

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

1 cup hot water

Instructions

Mix honey and ginger in hot water. Sip this tea slowly to soothe your throat.

2. Chamomile Tea with Honey

Ingredients

1 chamomile tea bag

1 cup hot water

1 tablespoon honey

Instructions

Steep the chamomile tea bag in hot water. Add honey for sweetness and throat relief.

3. Turmeric and Honey Tea

Ingredients

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 tablespoon honey

1 cup hot water

Instructions

Mix turmeric powder and honey in hot water. Sip slowly, allowing the warmth to ease your sore throat.

4. Ginger and Lemon Tea

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

1 cup hot water

Instructions

Steep freshly grated ginger in hot water. Add lemon juice and honey. Enjoy the soothing blend.

5. Peppermint and Chamomile Tea

Ingredients:

1 peppermint tea bag

1 chamomile tea bag

1 cup hot water

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

Instructions

Steep both tea bags in hot water. If desired, add honey for sweetness. This combo can be gentle on a sore throat.