Ludhiana DC inaugurates Miyawaki forest project to check environmental pollution

To enhance the green cover, protect air, water and check the environmental pollution, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik inaugurated Miyawaki forest project in the industrial area of the city on Friday.

The project has been supported by EcoSikh in association with district administration and Prime Steels Processors.

Addressing the gathering, the DC said this move was aimed to make green Ludhiana and 8,200 trees were planted of 33 native species of the state under this forest project.

She said the Japanese technique Miyawaki method was adopted for afforestation which ensures denser growth of plants and hence better carbon-dioxide absorption. Such a mini forest would be in fact a milestone in reducing greenhouse gases and making the environment healthy, she added.

Malik advised the people to plant saplings and called that it is the bounden duty of everybody to make stupendous efforts for protecting the environment and giving a better future to the next generations by planting saplings.

If everyone will come forward to save the environment by planting and ensuring proper upkeep of saplings , Ludhiana will become the greenest city of the country, she further added.