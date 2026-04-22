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Kairi Panna vs Aam Panna: Key Differences, Health Benefits and the Better Summer Drink

Kairi panna and aam panna are raw mango summer drinks with different flavours, ingredients, health benefits, textures, and ways of preparation.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 10:54 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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A glass of chilled raw mango drink can make hot afternoons feel much easier. Kairi panna and aam panna are both made with raw mangoes, but they are not exactly the same. Both drinks use green mangoes, spices, and natural sweeteners, yet their taste, texture, and preparation styles can vary across India.

Kairi Panna vs Aam Panna(Freepik)

Kairi panna is often made with grated or crushed raw mango mixed with water, roasted cumin, black salt, mint, and sometimes jaggery or dates. The drink tastes sharper, tangier, and slightly thinner. Aam panna is usually made by boiling or roasting raw mangoes and blending the pulp into a thicker drink. Mint, black pepper, cumin, and jaggery are often added to give it a sweet-and-spicy flavour.

Raw mango drinks have been made in Indian homes for many years during summer because they may help the body stay cool. Raw mangoes are naturally rich in vitamin C, which may support immunity and reduce fatigue during hot weather. Mint adds freshness, cumin may aid digestion, and black salt replenishes minerals lost through sweating.

Ingredients

  • 1 medium raw mango, grated
  • 3 cups cold water
  • 1 tbsp chopped mint leaves
  • 1 tsp roasted cumin powder
  • ½ tsp black salt
  • 1 tbsp jaggery powder or 2 soft dates
  • Ice cubes as needed

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Peel and grate the raw mango.
  2. Add the grated mango to a blender with mint leaves, roasted cumin powder, black salt, jaggery or dates, and 1 cup of water.
  3. Blend until smooth, then pour the mixture into a jug and add the remaining cold water.
  4. Mix well and strain if a thinner drink is preferred. Add ice cubes and stir.
  5. Serve immediately with a few mint leaves on top for extra freshness.

Aam Panna with Boiled Raw Mango and Jaggery

Aam panna tastes sweet, tangy, and slightly spicy with a thicker texture because of the boiled mango pulp. Mint and roasted cumin add freshness, while jaggery gives natural sweetness. Chilled aam panna feels rich, cooling, and very refreshing during summer, especially after spending time outdoors.

Ingredients

  • 2 raw mangoes
  • 3 cups cold water
  • 2 tbsp jaggery powder
  • 1 tsp roasted cumin powder
  • ½ tsp black salt
  • 1 tbsp mint leaves
  • ¼ tsp black pepper powder
  • Ice cubes as needed

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Boil the raw mangoes in water until soft.
  2. Let them cool, then peel and remove the pulp.
  3. Add the mango pulp to a blender with jaggery, roasted cumin powder, black salt, mint leaves, and black pepper. Blend until smooth.
  4. Pour the mixture into a jug and add cold water.
  5. Stir well until everything mixes evenly.
  6. Add ice cubes and keep the drink in the refrigerator for 15 minutes before serving.

How Kairi Panna and Aam Panna Help the Body Stay Cool in Summer

According to USDA, raw mango drinks are often chosen during summer because they contain vitamin C, minerals, and natural ingredients that may help the body stay hydrated. Kairi panna is usually lighter and lower in calories, while aam panna contains more mango pulp and may give more fibre and vitamin C.

Kairi Panna with Mint and Roasted Cumin

Nutrient

Approximate Amount Per Glass

Main Source

Calories

40–50 kcal

Raw mango, jaggery

Vitamin C

20–25 mg

Raw mango

Potassium

80–100 mg

Raw mango

Sodium

Small amount

Black salt

Antioxidants

Small amount

Mint, cumin

Fibre

1–2 g

Raw mango, mint

Aam Panna with Boiled Raw Mango and Jaggery

Nutrient

Approximate Amount Per Glass

Main Source

Calories

60–70 kcal

Mango pulp, jaggery

Vitamin C

25–30 mg

Raw mango

Fibre

2–3 g

Mango pulp, mint

Potassium

100–120 mg

Raw mango

Iron

Small amount

Jaggery

Antioxidants

Small amount

Mint, black pepper

FAQs

Which is healthier in summer, kairi panna or aam panna?

Aam panna may provide more fibre and vitamin C, while kairi panna may be better for quick hydration because it is lighter.

Can kairi panna and aam panna be made without sugar?

Yes, both drinks can be made without sugar by using jaggery, honey, or dates.

What is the main difference between kairi panna and aam panna?

Kairi panna is usually thinner and tangier, while aam panna is thicker because it uses more boiled raw mango pulp.

 
aam panna vitamin c health recipe mango
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